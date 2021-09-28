 Skip to content
 
(KING 5 News)   To be fair, if you start with a name like "Kaleb Cole" you're either going end up as a failed prop comic, a type of Waldorf Salad, or on trial as a neo-Nazi   (king5.com) divider line
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Indrid Cold, not available for comment.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that site have enough god damn pop ups?
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does not approve of nazi prop comics:

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The founder of the Kaleb Kole Kollective, no doubt.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if his mom will get run'd over by a damned ol' train the day she gets out of prison....

/ the joke is that his last name is similar to that of David Allen Coe
 
IDGAF
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the Nuremburg trials should have never ended.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't Kaleb ("Caleb"?), in fact, a Hebrew name?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
None of these super Aryan soldiers would last a single day in basic training. Hell, they wouldn't get out of Reception.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Damn, Cole!"
          - Martin
 
lurkey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
JFC, he's in the "Atomwaffen Division".
Worst band mashup evar.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Isn't Kaleb ("Caleb"?), in fact, a Hebrew name?


I'm fairly sure that Caleb (Kaleb) was one of Moses' nubile young boys.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Kaleb Cole, of Arlington

AKA Snoco-tucky.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Kaleb can face what ALL nazis got. fark him. Let him fafo at Nuremberg.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Kaleb Khristain Kole, he was doomed from the start.
 
Raymond L Yacht
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
While he definitely deserves prison time, he will probably come out a worse Nazi than when he went in.
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I think we're just out of Waldorfs...
 
focusthis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Middle name "Lee"?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Didn't he make over-priced clothes of questionable quality that were really popular in the 2000s?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Considering that Waldorf Salad is a mix of fruits, nuts, and mayonnaise, that's probably a more realistic possibility than it first appears.
 
