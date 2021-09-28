 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Somewhere, at a 5-star hotel in Indonesia. there is a bellboy that is about to earn the tip of a lifetime   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That hotel is going to have faeces smeared all over the walls.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I doubt they tip.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a good amount, but it's not in Barack Obama's league.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe so, but it is well deserved.  His credentials are impeccable.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
focusthis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
... something about Saudis carrying duffle bags creeps me out.
 
freidog
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Here's your tip: Get lost before my guy with the bone saw gets done unpacking.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Or, and this is a possibility, he's going to be kidnapped, killed, cut into small pieces and stuffed down the garbage disposal.

FARK THE SAUDI's subby.
 
Secret Troll Alt
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
People that wealthy do not tip. Why should they deign to give the rabble even a glimmer of hope that they may some day rise out of poverty and move out from under the heel of their betters?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What do you suppose he needs those elevators for?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

How long have you been a bellboy?

Oh, too long, Monsieur.

Keep up the good work, and I shall see to it you become a bell *man*.
 
Greg Tolan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What a farking asshole.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How stable are things in the Kingdom right now?
 
blodyholy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
WTF are the elevators for? A better view of the locals?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

PluckYew: Or, and this is a possibility, he's going to be kidnapped, killed, cut into small pieces and stuffed down the garbage disposal.

FARK THE SAUDI's subby.


Goddamn THIS. Stop treating the grotesque excesses of these 11th century animals as if they're harmless little quirks.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Or get kidnapped and forced into slavery in that really progressive Saudi Arabia!!
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I don't think you can include automobiles as "luggage".
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Saudi Arabia is the Trump of countries.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Anything less than 1,000 tons of luggage is considered "glamping" by Saudi royalty standards.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
King of SA is a waste of good carbon and oxygen.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Oreamnos: I don't think you can include automobiles as "luggage".


That "baggage" JUST HAPPENS TO BE MY 72 WIVES!

- Absolutely slew them with that one at Nomad-con.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Peak oil finally happened, Saudi ran out. Going to join the former afghan president after stealing all that $$$.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

brap: Anything less than 1,000 tons of luggage is considered "glamping" by Saudi royalty standards.


They invented the concept. Their tent camping setups are pretty impressive. Not just the royals either.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Tip? Lol, no. "Royalty" expects eager subservience. What an honor for the local ground crew to have the opportunity to assist.

/not so csb...the Ruler of Dubai owns horse farms here in Kentucky. A coworker once told a story about when he worked at the local Mercedes dealership, Sheikh Mohammed (the ruler of Dubai) came into the dealership with his entourage, and bought 25 of the best Mercedes on hand "for his wives and their courtiers." The sales manager began to speak about price and the Sheikh cut him off with "there will be no discussion." The Sheikh left. A wire transfer for ~$3million came through, attorneys in the entourage completed paperwork, and a small army of drivers drove the cars off the lot.

My coworker said it was surreal. Definitely a good day for the dealership.
 
MBooda
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
506 tons of luggage

8000 x this?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

brap: Oreamnos: I don't think you can include automobiles as "luggage".

That "baggage" JUST HAPPENS TO BE MY 72 WIVES!

- Absolutely slew them with that one at Nomad-con.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

blodyholy: WTF are the elevators for? A better view of the locals?


I would like to know the answer to this question too.
 
Mock26
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If the world is lucky his plane will crash and he will go up in flames.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: blodyholy: WTF are the elevators for? A better view of the locals?

I would like to know the answer to this question too.


I guess it's to take him directly from his rented villa right to wherever he wants to go, like in this pic from a visit to France. Villa -> beach, so he doesn't have to walk or take the public elevator, like us plebs:

edge.alluremedia.com.auView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ArkPanda: That's a good amount, but it's not in Barack Obama's league.


MAGAT trying to be a wit and making it halfway
 
