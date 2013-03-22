 Skip to content
(NPR)   Another year, another time where you were not announced as a winner of a MacArthur Genius Grant   (npr.org) divider line
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ok but I had to go to sensitivity training with MacGruber.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Grave oversight on their part, yet again.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I got passed up for the NFL draft, again, too!
 
Fano
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And then, the Crystal cracked.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm no genius but knowing myself this would be me. 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I chose to get the Eagle Park MC Hammerschlagen Oktoberfest for happy hour.  Where's my $600000?
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is like, the opposite of the Emmys
 
foo monkey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Every year I do a freak out in the grocery store checkout line, when People's "Sexiest Man Alive" issue comes out.

"Are you kidding me?  My agent said this was my year!  F*cking Ryan Gosling, again?  The Notebook came out in 2004!"  Then I look at the checkout person to see if she's laughing or about to call the manager and proceed from there.

Don't get me started on the DMV.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i find the MacArthur Genius Grant both too narrow and too broad.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Geez. I tried to get Safiya Nobel to speak at my school and she was out of our price range before.  Can't imagine what she'd charge now.

Really interesting speaker though- I've been to her talks elsewhere
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Curses! Foiled again!
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'd rather be someone important, like an actor.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
yaah, it's a popularity contest
 
horslips
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
One of my co-workers got one today!
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There's always the Fark Newsletter.
 
phishrace
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Someone should come up with an award for dumb guys. The Billy-Bob Redneck Genius Grant.

I would definitely donate to that and likely be a contender.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm okay with this. I am self-aware enough to know that I'm no genius, so I expect that there will be many more of these without my name in them.

The Darwin Awards, on the other hand...
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Dammit, I was sure my "lie about and play video games" propsal would win.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They clearly haven't been reading my posts. I'd be a shoe-in

"If I were more flexible I'd fart in my own mouth"
"My favorite chili ingredients are pee-pee and doo-doo"
"I once tried to wear a live scorpion as a hat. It didn't end well"
 
