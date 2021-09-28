 Skip to content
(WSBTV)   Grand Theft Auto 1066 has begun conceptual development in Atlanta   (wsbtv.com) divider line
4th Horseman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Duck of Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems we have the rare archery trifecta in play here...
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Police say a man armed with a bow and arrow carjacked a woman in Atlanta and was later shot by an officer in Cobb County."

What did the officer use to shoot him?  A staff sling +1or, maybe, a dart of the hornets' nest?  I need to know!
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bow and arrow in Georgia?

It's the Cherokee way.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the carjacker fired an arrow into a woman's windshield on West Peachtree Street to take her car.

Erm...how does this work, exactly? Did the arrow scare her to jump out of the car and flee? It's not like he could reload faster than she could drive away.

"I used to be a driver like you, until I took an arrow to the windshield."
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shot by an officer in Cobb County

I thought they shot him in the ass
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's back!? Are we sure he's not using a repeating crossbow?
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: Bow and arrow in Georgia?

It's the Cherokee way.


Jeep Cherokee?
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not actually a bad idea, subby. GTA:Ancient Rome or something.  Toolin' around in a hot chariot until your horse overheats, competing in the arena for some extra cash, grabbing hot slave chicks without paying.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police Chase Scene on Shrek 2
Youtube mtnCjBaaMjY
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you seen the price of modern ammo?

It's ridiculous.

Nobody can afford that unless they're exploiting at least 1,000 serfs daily.
 
AirGee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: [Fark user image image 650x391]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Police say a man armed with a bow and arrow carjacked a woman in Atlanta and was later shot by an officer in Cobb County."

What did the officer use to shoot him?  A staff sling +1or, maybe, a dart of the hornets' nest?  I need to know!


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I think GTA has more in common with Viking raiding than it does with Atlanta.
 
