 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 48 BC, Pompey the Great became Pompey the Assassinated   (history.com) divider line
32
    More: Vintage, Julius Caesar, Roman Republic, politician Pompey, rivals Julius Caesar, Marcus Licinius Crassus, Caesar's successes, Pompey, Spartacus  
•       •       •

514 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Sep 2021 at 2:23 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was captured on video.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On this day in history, in 48 BC, Pompey the Great became Pompey the Assassinated


a57.foxnews.comView Full Size
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slow news day?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was there a big explosion afterwards?
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skybird659: Slow news day?


Slow news millennium.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: It was captured on video.


It sure was
Alexander the Great vs Ivan the Terrible. Epic Rap Battles of History
Youtube NVbH1BVXywY
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor Pompey. Poor little Pompey.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pompous ass.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
t up
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean...Egypt was trying to stay semi-autonomous and prevent what happened 13 years later when Antony went to war with Octavian
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Pocket Ninja: It was captured on video.

It sure was
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/NVbH1BVX​ywY]


That one cracks me up every time.

/now you've got the pan-Hellenist from Pella hella pissed
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
History Channel? So aliens did it.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it really assassination when it is done pretty much as an open act by the head of the nation you are in?  I mean, we don't go "On this day (October 14) Norman soldiers were assassinated by Anglo-Saxon huscarls"  We wouldn't even have used "assassinated" if Harold had killed William.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HE WAS A CONSUL OF ROME!!!


/season 1 was amazing.  Too bad they never did a season 2
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: Is it really assassination when it is done pretty much as an open act by the head of the nation you are in?  I mean, we don't go "On this day (October 14) Norman soldiers were assassinated by Anglo-Saxon huscarls"  We wouldn't even have used "assassinated" if Harold had killed William.


Not assassination? Did the ghost of Empress Livia tell you that?

/ I keed, I keed.

// she, allegedly, poisoned nearly all of the heirs of Augustus. Claudius only became emperor because she'd killed everyone else, allegedly.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: HE WAS A CONSUL OF ROME!!!


/season 1 was amazing.  Too bad they never did a season 2


So was Incitatus the Horse. That's not a nickname. He was actually a horse.

/ it does get a little confusing when everyone is named some variation of Tiberius Claudius Caesar Augustus Germanicus. And THAT is just one guy's name
 
soj4life
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And also on this day, a wounded and retreating Hitler was spared being by killed by a British soldier in World War 1.  So would this be the day to go back in history and change or another day?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Snapper Carr: HE WAS A CONSUL OF ROME!!!


/season 1 was amazing.  Too bad they never did a season 2

So was Incitatus the Horse. That's not a nickname. He was actually a horse.

/ it does get a little confusing when everyone is named some variation of Tiberius Claudius Caesar Augustus Germanicus. And THAT is just one guy's name


Incitatus was never made consul.  The whole thing was an elaborate prank designed to infuriate the Senate.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Not assassination? Did the ghost of Empress Livia tell you that?


cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
TheAugurofDunlain
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: phalamir: Is it really assassination when it is done pretty much as an open act by the head of the nation you are in?  I mean, we don't go "On this day (October 14) Norman soldiers were assassinated by Anglo-Saxon huscarls"  We wouldn't even have used "assassinated" if Harold had killed William.

Not assassination? Did the ghost of Empress Livia tell you that?

/ I keed, I keed.

// she, allegedly, poisoned nearly all of the heirs of Augustus. Claudius only became emperor because she'd killed everyone else, allegedly.


Tiberius, Claudius came later after Caligula.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If you really want to dive deep into this I would suggest reading the Masters of Rome series written by Colleen McCullough.

Seven big books though, so this particular incident takes a while to get to.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP Eh-eh-oh, eh-oh !!!
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Pink Floyd - Echoes / Live at Pompeii ( full )
Youtube PGwPSPIhohk
 
TheAugurofDunlain
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TheAugurofDunlain: iheartscotch: phalamir: Is it really assassination when it is done pretty much as an open act by the head of the nation you are in?  I mean, we don't go "On this day (October 14) Norman soldiers were assassinated by Anglo-Saxon huscarls"  We wouldn't even have used "assassinated" if Harold had killed William.

Not assassination? Did the ghost of Empress Livia tell you that?

/ I keed, I keed.

// she, allegedly, poisoned nearly all of the heirs of Augustus. Claudius only became emperor because she'd killed everyone else, allegedly.

Tiberius, Claudius came later after Caligula.


Second thought, we're both actually right. Claudius not succumbing to a "mysterious illness" like any of his cousins is almost comically suspect.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

phalamir: Is it really assassination when it is done pretty much as an open act by the head of the nation you are in?  I mean, we don't go "On this day (October 14) Norman soldiers were assassinated by Anglo-Saxon huscarls"  We wouldn't even have used "assassinated" if Harold had killed William.


So executed?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: If you really want to dive deep into this I would suggest reading the Masters of Rome series written by Colleen McCullough.

Seven big books though, so this particular incident takes a while to get to.


So no warning of Spoilers?!
 
macadamnut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Julius Caesar wasn't happy about that.
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
She's the best badass TV performance of them all.  She could kick the asses of Tony Soprano, Walter White, Cersei Lannister, and Omar.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
One of my favorite movies...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Huggermugger: She's the best badass TV performance of them all.  She could kick the asses of Tony Soprano, Walter White, Cersei Lannister, and Omar.

[Fark user image image 375x450]


I need you to know I read that and immediately thought, "Livia coming'!"

Livia Speaks to Gladiators
Youtube Xldcuyl4xRY

"These games are being degraded by the increasing use of professional tricks to stay alive. And I won't have it!"
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: she, allegedly, poisoned nearly all of the heirs of Augustus.


I doubt it.  The "scheming matriarch poisoning the rivals of her son" was a common trope in Roman lore, like the "wicked stepmother" is today.  There's no real evidence she was involved in poisoning anyone.  It just makes for good storytelling.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.