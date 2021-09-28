 Skip to content
(NBC 10 Boston)   I like my historic New England architecture like I like my women: COVERED IN BEES   (nbcboston.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could go without the bees.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I wonder if the bees presented an im pediment
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The ad that showed before the video was longer than the damned video.
 
Northern
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They could probably still rent it out for $3000/month.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's a lot of honey, honey...
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: I wonder if the bees presented an im pediment


I'm sure that the night before involved a bit of planning and walking through the process of breaking down that hive, to reduce risk to the building and stress on the bees themselves; an eave of destruction, to ensure as little impediment as possible.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: The ad that showed before the video was longer than the damned video.


What ad?

Are you not using UBlock Origin?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wow, that IS huge.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Gotta save them goddamn bees | Music video | Flo & Joan
Youtube _JpH3Hud32w
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"A team of professional beekeepers rode a hydraulic lift up the building to vacuum up the honeybees and put them in cages"

I choose to believe they built thousands of little jail cells
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What's this? A handsome family picnic woefully underpopulated by bees? A large influx of BEES ought to put a stop to that!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"This is like the unicorn of jobs. You just don't see this in New England, ever," said Brad Hall, of NW Pest Control.

It's almost like there's been some sort of change in the climate which would cause bees to migrate North.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Quigley_Wyatt: [Fark user image 425x424]


Boob bees.
 
Ganon D. Mire [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/nope
//just no
///hell to the feathermuckin' no
 
