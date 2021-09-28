 Skip to content
 
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1066, William the Conqueror invaded England, although at this point he had not yet won the Battle of Hastings and was simply known as "Willy the Kid"   (history.com) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Actually, he was known as "William the Bastard".
Seriously, this is true. Look it up.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is that the guy who invented pudding?
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And as a result we call it "beef" instead of "cow" and "pork" instead of "pig".
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He also got off the boat and tripped and fell on his face, first thing. Must have been a Farker...
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's where the space aliens dump the the bodies of the abducted humans.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
This is literally how my property law school class started .... G-d bless the Queen even though this is the US.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Willie?

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That joke is so lame but funny, Subby.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's funny that everyone lived in fear of him, yet the moment he died they stole his clothes and left his bloated corpse to rupture in the late summer heat.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
William the Bastard is a usurper.  Long live Harold Godwinson. (And fark Tostig)
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Billy was a love child. Daddy was Robert Duke of Normandy and his mother Herleva was fifteen not of noble birth. According to accounts, she seduced Robert..... while "tending" her garden.....  They never married....
 
nytmare
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
William and Theodore's Excellent Adventure.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

sprgrss: William the Bastard is a usurper.  Long live Harold Godwinson. (And fark Tostig)


That depends on who's point of view you support....
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sorry, I need a totes-adorbs "herstorian" to reenact this in a goofy oversized outfit.
Fark user imageView Full Size

SQUEEEEs & thank-you.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
William is believed to have visited England and met with his cousin Edward the Confessor, the childless English king.

It takes a man with integrity to admit his mistakes. It takes a childless peeper to earn the name "Confessor."
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

sprgrss: William the Bastard is a usurper.  Long live Harold Godwinson. (And fark Tostig)


Hardrada was the true and rightful king and that's the bridge I'll die on
 
jthsbay
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
... and because he gathered troops and was forced to wait out the raining season, he was initially known as "Wet Willy"
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
bbc.co.ukView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: It's where the space aliens dump the the bodies of the abducted humans.


This doesn't work when posted to the wrong thread.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: And as a result we call it "beef" instead of "cow" and "pork" instead of "pig".


Well of course.  Cow bourguignon just sounds silly.
 
Valter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Magorn: sprgrss: William the Bastard is a usurper.  Long live Harold Godwinson. (And fark Tostig)

Hardrada was the true and rightful king and that's the bridge I'll die on


Those are several names I'll not kneel to.

Christ, it's like a bunch of crown-kneelers invaded this place.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Magorn: sprgrss: William the Bastard is a usurper.  Long live Harold Godwinson. (And fark Tostig)

Hardrada was the true and rightful king and that's the bridge I'll die on


Actually none of them was. Godwinson probably either murdered Edward or let him die, and then "conveniently" reported his last words to the barons. Hardrada was an opportunist who caught the early tide to Scotland, and William the Bastard had had a verbal agreement with Edward that at least someone else knew about but was never memorialized in any meaningful way.

The succession was always going to come down to last King standing.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
#todaywasagoodday #NormansRule #TakeThatAngloSaxons
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Magorn: sprgrss: William the Bastard is a usurper.  Long live Harold Godwinson. (And fark Tostig)

Hardrada was the true and rightful king and that's the bridge I'll die on


LIES
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SoFlaNative52: Billy was a love child. Daddy was Robert Duke of Normandy and his mother Herleva was fifteen not of noble birth. According to accounts, she seduced Robert..... while "tending" her garden.....  They never married....


Even worse than "not of noble birth", she was the daughter of a tanner, and tanners were pretty much the bottom of the social ladder because they worked with dog shiat and urine etc and basically stank even worse than other peasants.

Story was that Robert saw her doing washing in stream and chucked her on his horse and rode off. But could not legally marry her because of her social status.

And since every British monarch is descended fro W1, they are also descended from a tanner
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Combustion: He also got off the boat and tripped and fell on his face, first thing. Must have been a Farker...


Close. He's my ancestor. All the men in my family on my dad's side had/still have most of his facial features. The good ones, anyway. We bred out the double chin and goofy moustache. Honker's a bit smaller now too.

biography.comView Full Size
 
