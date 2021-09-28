 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   "Woman's body found at home set to be demolished in Tampa." No word on why they want to demolish the woman's body   (wfla.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet Dog the Donut Hunter will get right on this one too.
Surely the national media has been all over this missing person case.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dangling modifiers are the spice of life.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carole Farkin' Baskin! :P


/justiceforDonLewis
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds mafia-ish.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where else will they build new women if they don't demolish the old ones?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Where else will they build new women if they don't demolish the old ones?


Westworld.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm sure quite a few people here can think of several women they'd like to demolish.  Figuratively speaking.  Unfortunately the best extension of this metaphor I can associate is a wrecking ball and Miley Cyrus.  And... just no.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I was gonna ask if she's hot, but she sounds room-temp.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
...

/Self-reported.
 
Fano
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I bet Dog the Donut Hunter will get right on this one too.
Surely the national media has been all over this missing person case.


I wonder if he realizes he is a media clown or if he clings to some insane invented reality where people take him seriously
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: cretinbob: I bet Dog the Donut Hunter will get right on this one too.
Surely the national media has been all over this missing person case.

I wonder if he realizes he is a media clown or if he clings to some insane invented reality where people take him seriously


Tell me he's a Trumper without telling me he's a Trumper.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: cretinbob: I bet Dog the Donut Hunter will get right on this one too.
Surely the national media has been all over this missing person case.

I wonder if he realizes he is a media clown or if he clings to some insane invented reality where people take him seriously


That's a difficult one. I mean, if he is, at any level, self-aware you almost have to admire his dedication to his craft.

And at the same time, it seems more likely only someone not cognizant of the fact they are a walking caricature would commit so completely.
 
illegal
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is a subby fail.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
HulkSmash.gif
 
Herbie555
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I knew that Arthur Dent character was hiding something.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: cretinbob: I bet Dog the Donut Hunter will get right on this one too.
Surely the national media has been all over this missing person case.

I wonder if he realizes he is a media clown or if he clings to some insane invented reality where people take him seriously


He's a slightly more working class Trump. The attention is all that matters, not the reasons behind it.
 
