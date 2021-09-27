 Skip to content
One flood in Bangkok makes a hard land muddy
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Farkers are incapable of submitting a story about Bangkok without ref that song

Anyway, here's the best version

One Night In Bangkok - FULL HD - REMIX DJ R&B
wiredroach
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mjjt: Bangkok


wiredroach
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Murray Head..."

zeroman987
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Bangkok is built on a swamp and is slowly sinking into the ground because of all the development.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

zeroman987: Bangkok is built on a swamp and is slowly sinking into the ground because of all the development.


But the third one....stayed up!
 
Mouser
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Temple of St. Looty.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mjjt: Farkers are incapable of submitting a story about Bangkok without ref that song

Anyway, here's the best version

You're in too much of a rush. Don't worry - we'll hit the stops along the way. We only stop for the best.

Rush - A Passage To Bangkok (Lyric Video)
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Subby, subby.  Well done.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

zeroman987: Bangkok is built on a swamp and is slowly sinking into the ground because of all the development.


They kept asking about to what they should anchor the city, but that question appears to have been drastically misunderstood...
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I get this reference, it's so good to me
 
Nyuni
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I get my kicks above the waterline, Sunshine.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I get my kicks above the waterline, sunshine.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nyuni: I get my kicks above the waterline, Sunshine.


Apologies. I took a call before hitting the submit button. You beat me to it fair and square.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I hate that song.  Almost as much as I hate Hollaback Girl.

I'm glad I could share this with everyone.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 minute ago  
One thing I love about Fark is that the tone is set by aging Gen-Xers like me. Millennials, we have no use for your N'Sync references or whatever. Murray Head? Yes please.
 
