 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   'Unprecedented' power cuts in China hit homes and factories amid coal shortage, as industry watchers predict China will suddenly and miraculously find an ancient map showing a historical claim to all of Siberia   (aljazeera.com) divider line
18
    More: Interesting, Greenhouse gas, Electricity generation, Coal, Carbon monoxide, Power station, Power outage, northeastern China, Northeast China  
•       •       •

537 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Sep 2021 at 4:30 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I do not envy being the Russian government
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or they will show us some more record setting construction, this time of nuclear reactors.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Or they will show us some more record setting construction, this time of nuclear reactors.


Well, that's a disturbing thought.

/Not against nuclear reactors
//Against rushed nuclear reactors
///Especially given their track record on other rushed buildings.
 
Two16
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
how a watch predicts:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
China just needs more NBA money to keep the sweat-shops open.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Subby - did you even read TFA?

It's not that China doesn't have coal/fuel.
It's that their gov is forcibly limiting power generation in an effort to meet emissions targets.

They could burn coal all day long-but it has become politically problematic to do so
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I wonder how those "traditional Chinese fishing grounds" off the coast of Indonesia are doing?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I wonder how the latest trade war is going...

Hmm, funny how trade wars seem to mostly hurt the people starting them.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well, there's this... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki​/Primorsk​y_Krai
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
GOOD.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: Subby - did you even read TFA?

It's not that China doesn't have coal/fuel.
It's that their gov is forcibly limiting power generation in an effort to meet emissions targets.

They could burn coal all day long-but it has become politically problematic to do so


They mention many times in the article "coal shortage"

the electricity crunch has taken hold amid disruptions to coal supplies due to the pandemic as well as a trade tiff with Australia.

The coal shortages, toughening greenhouse gas emissions standards and strong demand from industry have pushed coal prices to record highs in China.

But coal traders noted finding new import sources may be easier said than done.

What article are you referring to?
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Or they will show us some more record setting construction, this time of nuclear reactors.


Considering that the way they achieve those records is by ignoring safety standards, that does not comfort me.

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: ElecricalPast: Subby - did you even read TFA?

It's not that China doesn't have coal/fuel.
It's that their gov is forcibly limiting power generation in an effort to meet emissions targets.

They could burn coal all day long-but it has become politically problematic to do so

They mention many times in the article "coal shortage"

the electricity crunch has taken hold amid disruptions to coal supplies due to the pandemic as well as a trade tiff with Australia.

The coal shortages, toughening greenhouse gas emissions standards and strong demand from industry have pushed coal prices to record highs in China.

But coal traders noted finding new import sources may be easier said than done.

What article are you referring to?


Australia used to be a major supplier, if I recall correctly. Perhaps pissing off the countries that sell you your power source is unwise? But good luck getting the Chinese to admit that their posturing in the South China Sea is a bad thing.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: Subby - did you even read TFA?

It's not that China doesn't have coal/fuel.
It's that their gov is forcibly limiting power generation in an effort to meet emissions targets.

They could burn coal all day long-but it has become politically problematic to do so


You apparently only read part of the article. China can't get coal supplies (due to them being assholes), they use the 'environmental' excuse to ignore the problems they are experiencing, after-all China can not have the World see them fail at something.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: ElecricalPast: Subby - did you even read TFA?

It's not that China doesn't have coal/fuel.
It's that their gov is forcibly limiting power generation in an effort to meet emissions targets.

They could burn coal all day long-but it has become politically problematic to do so

They mention many times in the article "coal shortage"

the electricity crunch has taken hold amid disruptions to coal supplies due to the pandemic as well as a trade tiff with Australia.

The coal shortages, toughening greenhouse gas emissions standards and strong demand from industry have pushed coal prices to record highs in China.

But coal traders noted finding new import sources may be easier said than done.

What article are you referring to?


I guess I'm Referring to the fact that it's a self-produced, self-inflicted issue.

It's due almoat entirely to political meddling:

https://www.wsj.com/articles/china-po​w​er-outages-pose-new-threat-to-supplies​-of-chips-and-other-goods-11632769617
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
...ancient map showing a historical claim to all of Siberia

Aka "The Northern Resource Area."
 
foo monkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
On the case!

thewrap.comView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: Subby - did you even read TFA?

It's not that China doesn't have coal/fuel.
It's that their gov is forcibly limiting power generation in an effort to meet emissions targets.

They could burn coal all day long-but it has become politically problematic to do so


Oh... that's what a functional government looks like?

/We're doomed
//Doooooooooooooomed!
///...So... roll coal for Jesus?
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.