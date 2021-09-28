 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Man shot and killed by police identified by police as a 43 year old man. That's the entire story   (yahoo.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And the person holding the camera vertically goes unpunished.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the video is to be believed, maybe there were so many firsthand witnesses to the incident, there really wasn't much else to say for the article itself. Guy shot dead. He was 43. What else do ya want?
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I take it they cut him in half and counted his rings?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: I take it they cut him in half and counted his rings?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
<<tiny internet fist.jpg>>
 
Snorkel the Animals
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
shiat. I just turned 43. I hope it wasn't me.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Lazy journalism at its finest.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
One things for sure. He'll never be '44 year old man.'
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Here's a slightly longer article. They even talked to witnesses!
https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2021/​0​9/26/witnesses-describe-chaotic-scene-​as-fatal-officer-involved-shooting-unf​olds-near-u-s-open-of-surfing/
 
FarkerMcFarkface
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
TLDR
 
morg
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hard-nosed editor: We need twenty words on the Huntington Beach shooting, no excuses. Get that story!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A man with a gun was shot and killed by Huntington Beach police as the U.S. Open of Surfing was wrapping up

Fark user imageView Full Size


He drew first, Cop-Haters
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
