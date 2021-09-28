 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   Newspaper gunman sentenced to life without comics or sports pages   (wcvb.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
SAD?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good riddance.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to read it to see what a "Newspaper gunman" was...
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was very sad.  I've heard Carl Hiaasen talk about this, his brother was one of those killed.  I'm so sick of this world.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Now let's apply the same to gunmen who shoot up churchs, synogauges and other religious places of worship along with every other mass shooter!
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: I had to read it to see what a "Newspaper gunman" was...


You know, the guy that decided to do this just coincidentally after Trumps "the media is the enemy of the people" diatribes. What a simpler time.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: johnphantom: I had to read it to see what a "Newspaper gunman" was...

You know, the guy that decided to do this just coincidentally after Trumps "the media is the enemy of the people" diatribes. What a simpler time.


This. Of course, we could probably never prove a direct cause and effect relationship, but I'm not a court of law, so I'm free to blame Ex-President Useless farkwad for this and so many other things.

Remember all the other terrible shiat that happened in 2019? You probably don't, not without Googling, because 2020 and then 2021 came along and said, "Hold our beers."
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freeze peach!
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: I had to read it to see what a "Newspaper gunman" was...


thumbs.dreamstime.comView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't believe how long this case took for such an obvious asshole that just doesn't care. So much has happened in my life since the day he shot those people down the street working.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And you link to an article from Massachusetts?

Here's the story from the actual newspaper that got shot up:  https://www.capitalgazette.com/news/​ac​-cn-capital-gazette-shooting-sentence-​tuesday-20210928-dqpmoiu6hjgylontchcvn​nkv3u-story.html

/used to visit the place regularly
//they had rented out space to Books for International Goodwill
 
