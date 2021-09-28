 Skip to content
 
(Law and Crime)   "I didn't actually pull the trigger on any of those six people I was involved in murdering" is a pretty weak defense, but I guess you play the hand you are dealt   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
18
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I get it. I mean, yeah he conspired to help his boys murder, and he was there, he didn't do anything to stop them, and he wants what? A Dad of the Year award for standing by his boys? Why shouldn't he only get 30 years? He's hoping he'll be out to enjoy his retirement?

Oh, that's right. They're trying to light his ass up for coming up with the whole thing, because it was SUCH a clever plan to begin with.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The *bullets* killed them.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Oh, that's right. They're trying to light his ass up for coming up with the whole thing, because it was SUCH a clever plan to begin with.

A good plan, violently executed now, is better than a perfect plan next week - George Patton*

*

Note: may not apply to child custody disputes.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Aristocrats.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charlie Manson never entered the Labianca or Tate houses.
 
Bread314
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck with that.  One of Ohio's official definitions of murder is being present when anyone but a co-conspirator dies during the commission of a felony.  Conspiring and then breaking into multiple homes are multiple felonies.  This was added to the books during the 80s when a group of mobsters living in the Youngstown area halfway between Cleveland and Pittsburgh were present during deaths or ordered multiple killings in both cities but never actually pulled a a trigger.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PluckYew: Charlie Manson never entered the Labianca or Tate houses.


That was his defense, that he didn't stab anyone, or pull the trigger.  He never ordered anyone to commit murder.  He just kinda suggested..sort of...that these things might be done....hypothetically.
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it depends on the law there. If multiple murders automatically qualify you for the death penalty then I think he's out of luck. Being involved means he's at least guilty of felony murder, so he can't deny murder charges are warranted. On the other hand, in some states you might have specific charges required for capital punishment and if in that state he needs to be one of the shooters to qualify then he has a point.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fissile: That was his defense, that he didn't stab anyone, or pull the trigger.


That's this guy's defense too, which is why I mentioned it.  Manson rightfully died in prison, I wasn't defending him.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"And you know that's true" is a sad thing to hear from an adult.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Did any of you read the article?

A bill of particulars filed against George Wagner IV in July 2019 stated that he "shot each victim personally," a claim his attorney says prosecutors know to be verifiably wrong.

Jake Wagner in August admitted to personally killing five members of the Rhoden family and pleaded guilty to 23 criminal charges that included multiple counts of aggravated murder.

The original charges were for directly shooting the victims.  George's brother Jake has since come forward to say, "I did the actual shooting."  George's lawyers want the charges modified to indicate George was not the trigger-puller.  Yeah, they'll probably use it as a foothold to get other charges removed, but being responsible for your co-conspirator's murders is still on the table.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Jesus, has lawyering just gotten THAT shiatty or is everybody now so inured to the "rejecting observable reality" defense of so many assholes that they just figure, fark it, why not give it a try?

I'm not a lawyer, but I know that not being the actual person who pulled the trigger isn't really the same as being not guilty of murder if you helped plan and/or cover up someone else's actual murdering. The state rightly considers you just as guilty as the "actual" murderer.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Maybe he should have been quicker to make a deal with the police, like his brother did.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Did any of you read the article?

A bill of particulars filed against George Wagner IV in July 2019 stated that he "shot each victim personally," a claim his attorney says prosecutors know to be verifiably wrong.

Jake Wagner in August admitted to personally killing five members of the Rhoden family and pleaded guilty to 23 criminal charges that included multiple counts of aggravated murder.

The original charges were for directly shooting the victims.  George's brother Jake has since come forward to say, "I did the actual shooting."  George's lawyers want the charges modified to indicate George was not the trigger-puller.  Yeah, they'll probably use it as a foothold to get other charges removed, but being responsible for your co-conspirator's murders is still on the table.


Read the article? LOL, you must be joking. Anyway, duly noted, thanks. I did not read that part.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phoenix352
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well that's a farking horror story.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: foo monkey: Did any of you read the article?

A bill of particulars filed against George Wagner IV in July 2019 stated that he "shot each victim personally," a claim his attorney says prosecutors know to be verifiably wrong.

Jake Wagner in August admitted to personally killing five members of the Rhoden family and pleaded guilty to 23 criminal charges that included multiple counts of aggravated murder.

The original charges were for directly shooting the victims.  George's brother Jake has since come forward to say, "I did the actual shooting."  George's lawyers want the charges modified to indicate George was not the trigger-puller.  Yeah, they'll probably use it as a foothold to get other charges removed, but being responsible for your co-conspirator's murders is still on the table.

Read the article? LOL, you must be joking. Anyway, duly noted, thanks. I did not read that part.


And if he were convicted of being the literal trigger-puller, he would have grounds for an appeal.  A good defense attorney doesn't intentionally sink his own case by farking up so obviously.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Manley and her brother, James Manley, found five other members of their family shot. Frankie Rhoden and his fiancée, Hannah Gilley, were shot in the head in their bed. Their 6-month-old child was in the bed with them covered in blood. Frankie's toddler son was covered in blood as well and answered the door when Bobbi Jo approached.
James Manley found his sister, Dana Rhoden, shot in her trailer. He also found his niece, Hanna Rhoden, shot in the head in her bed. Her 4-day-old baby was in the bed next to her. Christopher Rhoden Jr. was 16 years old and was also found shot to death in the trailer.

I can't follow these paragraphs and figure out who lived and who didn't. It says "five other members of their family were shot" and then lists 8 people. The toddler who answered the door is alive obviously. What about the 4-day old in the bed? And the 6-month old child? If they both lived then that leaves 5 of the 8 who were shot (dead, I guess). The writing leaves a lot of questions. But they sure love the phrase "shot in the head in their bed"
 
