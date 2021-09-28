 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave is being preempted by MAJOR SHOW ANNOUNCEMENT. And dancing. You have been warned. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #259. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

have your dancing shoes at the ready. now you've been warned twice.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoes?! It's like you don't even know me.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...

"preempted by MAJOR SHOW ANNOUNCEMENT. And dancing."

So, Italo-disco for four hours today?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

"preempted by MAJOR SHOW ANNOUNCEMENT. And dancing."

So, Italo-disco for four hours today?


nobody wants that. not even the italo disco dj.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

"preempted by MAJOR SHOW ANNOUNCEMENT. And dancing."

So, Italo-disco for four hours today?

nobody wants that. not even the italo disco dj.


EMS on Tuesdays too?  I only have so many knickers..
 
Pista
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Awright Mary Poppins?

Hang on. That's wrong......
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Shoes?! It's like you don't even know me.

[Fark user image 425x566]


Those are awesome!
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Dick Van Dyke apologized for that

As he should have.

/Guv'nah
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

have your dancing shoes at the ready. now you've been warned twice.


Buckle boots acceptable?
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Shoes?! It's like you don't even know me.

[Fark user image 425x566]


Splendid!! Real socks, perfect for dancing to the sock song.

And good evening everybody!
I don't know about dancing today but you can try.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I hope it's happy dancing because so far today has been.... 4 cups of coffee.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Pista
‘’ 1 minute ago  

socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

have your dancing shoes at the ready. now you've been warned twice.


Righto
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
