(Jalopnik)   Man wins judgement against Tesla for lying about car they sold him. Tesla appeals and loses. Tesla then sues the man for defamation for posting about it online   (jalopnik.com) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this is why I hate Tesla.
 
db2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

baka-san: And this is why I hate Tesla.


It's simply among the reasons for me.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is why I love Tesla.
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Their cars are second rate at premium prices.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ms. Streisand to the nearest courtesy phone, Ms. Streisand to the white courtesy phone.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I just noticed the other day in the back of our parking lot at our local strip mall was about a dozen Tesla charging stations.

All empty.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Truth is the ultimate defense. I'd think that having the verdict of a court case as evidence would be enough to guarantee victory for him. He should demand they pay him the amount they were demanding from him for filing what is clearly an abusive suit.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Their cars are second rate at premium prices.


That's what my mechanic says about Mercedes.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So now Tesla is going to sue Jalopnik for reporting this lawsuit?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Ms. Streisand to the nearest courtesy phone, Ms. Streisand to the white courtesy phone.


I see I'm a minute too late.
 
Cepheus Crater
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Same tactic of every other BS artist running around these days.
 
trialpha
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Their cars are second rate at premium prices.


What does this say about the other car makers? Tesla rode to its position by making electric cars that weren't completely awful.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The ladies like my Camaro. I keep Camaro.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: FleshFlapps: Their cars are second rate at premium prices.

That's what my mechanic says about Mercedes.


*gasp*
Wait...before or after Chrysler bought them out?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So, this is where they're pursuing revenue streams!

/not the worst idea, given that the company's extreme overvaluation makes no sense
 
Serious Black
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Diabolic: The ladies like my Camaro. I keep Camaro.


Ten bucks says they'd love it even more if it were a Camaro EV.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: FleshFlapps: Their cars are second rate at premium prices.

That's what my mechanic says about Mercedes.


..and Jaguar and Lexus...
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

steklo: I just noticed the other day in the back of our parking lot at our local strip mall was about a dozen Tesla charging stations.

All empty.


The majority of EV owners charge at home in their garage, so that isn't unusual. Public charging typically is used mainly for road trips. As more people in apartments get EVs, you'll likely see more urinate out of those chargers.
 
Bungles
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What exactly are they suing him for...? Frivolous obviously, but you need at least a figleaf of a case.
 
wage0048
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Truth is the ultimate defense. I'd think that having the verdict of a court case as evidence would be enough to guarantee victory for him. He should demand they pay him the amount they were demanding from him for filing what is clearly an abusive suit.


Even better would be the court issuing an injunction against Tesla - barring them from bringing any suit for any reason against any respondent in that jurisdiction for, say, 5 years.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Cepheus Crater: Same tactic of every other BS artist running around these days.


Chapter 3 in tRump's new book 'The Art of Blowing the Deal'!
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
First, some backstory on the original case. In June of 2019, Chao purchased a certified Model S P85D directly from Tesla for 379,700 RMB ($58,788 at current exchange rates). The car was advertised as being accident-free, but a series of issues led Chao to have it checked out by a third-party shop. There, mechanics found evidence of serious structural issues, including full replacement of the C pillar.
After being refused a refund, Chao sued Tesla for sales fraud. During the suit, Tesla provided documentation showing the Model S had been in a collision just months before Chao made his purchase. A court in China found Tesla guilty, and ordered the company to refund the car plus triple its value in damages. Tesla appealed the ruling, but the courts held firm - Tesla was in the wrong.

Damn right Tesla was in the wrong.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: As more people in apartments get EVs, you'll likely see more urinate out of those chargers.


*side eyes*
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Diabolic: The ladies like my Camaro. I keep Camaro.

Ten bucks says they'd love it even more if it were a Camaro EV.


I think I would like, too, but a 2nd generation Camaro was what I always wanted. Now I have it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The car was advertised as being accident-free, but a series of issues led Chao to have it checked out by a third-party shop. There, mechanics found evidence of serious structural issues, including full replacement of the C pillar."

That doesn't prove there had been an accident. Maybe the it had to be replaced because the original one turned into a beautiful b rfly and flew away.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Mad_Radhu: As more people in apartments get EVs, you'll likely see more urinate out of those chargers.

*side eyes*


Freudian slip?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Damnit, stop pissing the chargers!
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: steklo: I just noticed the other day in the back of our parking lot at our local strip mall was about a dozen Tesla charging stations.

All empty.

The majority of EV owners charge at home in their garage, so that isn't unusual. Public charging typically is used mainly for road trips. As more people in apartments get EVs, you'll likely see more urinate out of those chargers.


Wow, autocorrect farked that up.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: strathmeyer: FleshFlapps: Their cars are second rate at premium prices.

That's what my mechanic says about Mercedes.

*gasp*
Wait...before or after Chrysler bought them out?


Mercedes bought Chrysler.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Damnit, stop pissing the chargers!


Shocking!
 
Tman144
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bungles: What exactly are they suing him for...? Frivolous obviously, but you need at least a figleaf of a case.


I clicked the link to see if I could read the complaint, but they are suing in China, so who* the fark knows.

*Chinese people, obviously
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Sim Tree: fiddlehead: Mad_Radhu: As more people in apartments get EVs, you'll likely see more urinate out of those chargers.

*side eyes*

Freudian slip?


It's the new Ren & Stimpy board game.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resin33
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This would make sense if he signed an NDA as part of a settlement. But it sounds like Telsa didn't settle as the court ordered the payment.
 
