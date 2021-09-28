 Skip to content
Arizona is so addicted to growth it wants a shot of that sweet sweet Mississippi River right in the vein
77
77 Comments
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who thought farming in Arizona was a good idea?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you use $1 of federal money for this... gonna have problems.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can't find any part of the Mississippi that is less than 1,400 miles from Phoenix by the most direct route.

IANACE*, but I'm pretty sure you could put the population of Phoenix on the moon for less than a pipeline that long would cost.

*I Am Not A Civil Engineer
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Farmers, who used 72% of Arizona's water supply for agricultural purposes in 2019, are among the most affected by intense droughts...

Good, keep letting them be affected until they stop trying to farm in Arizona.  The state has allowed 3/4s of its water get wasted on an industry that has no business being there in the first place.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hoping that was satire otherwise republicans really are some of the stupidest people on earth.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Right now, the prevailing idea is that if they can comodify the Colorado River, they can simply buy up all the rights along the river and transfer those rights and that water to those communities in the center of the state. They would destroy the ecosystem of the river to keep building more subdivisions, along side those farms, in the center of the state.

I warned one of the Deans of ASU's Earth and Space program 3 1/2 years ago that they would suck that river dry. He laughed at me. Pinal County is desperately trying to keep doing  business as usual *cough* I mean 'not' do business as usual. Yeah, that's what they meant.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nadie_AZ: one of the Deans of ASU's Earth and Space program ... laughed at me.

To be fair, he probably won that position in a game of beer pong.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
An east-west pipeline would be good.  By the time it is built, the climate will change changed again, and water logged Arizona can send water the other way  to the deserts of Missouri and Ohio.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How about this: Arizona can have as much water as it wants, provided:

1. They pay Mexico to put in a giant-ass pipeline from the Gulf of California to very big desalinization plants in southwestern Arizona.

2. All desalinization plants must be powered by solar farms in southwestern Arizona.

3. The federal government will necessarily be involved in the international negotiations, but Arizona gets to figure out how to pay for it, whether through taxes or utility bills for people who use the water.

Surely nobody will have a problem with this?
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Water gallons should be pegged at the price of gasoline.  It's about time the northern states get rich.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

johnryan51: Water gallons should be pegged at the price of gasoline.  It's about time the northern states get rich.


Suddenly, my post Taco Bell three flush dumps just got very expensive.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Martian_Astronomer: How about this: Arizona can have as much water as it wants, provided:

1. They pay Mexico to put in a giant-ass pipeline from the Gulf of California to very big desalinization plants in southwestern Arizona.

2. All desalinization plants must be powered by solar farms in southwestern Arizona.

3. The federal government will necessarily be involved in the international negotiations, but Arizona gets to figure out how to pay for it, whether through taxes or utility bills for people who use the water.

Surely nobody will have a problem with this?


That would be awesome. Personally I'd prefer they go in with California. Build the plants in San Diego, AZ brings the electrical power, and both states keep growing their almonds or whatever.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dv-ous: Martian_Astronomer: How about this: Arizona can have as much water as it wants, provided:

1. They pay Mexico to put in a giant-ass pipeline from the Gulf of California to very big desalinization plants in southwestern Arizona.

2. All desalinization plants must be powered by solar farms in southwestern Arizona.

3. The federal government will necessarily be involved in the international negotiations, but Arizona gets to figure out how to pay for it, whether through taxes or utility bills for people who use the water.

Surely nobody will have a problem with this?

That would be awesome. Personally I'd prefer they go in with California. Build the plants in San Diego, AZ brings the electrical power, and both states keep growing their almonds or whatever.


So Business As Usual? Yeah, that's a good idea.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MrBallou: I can't find any part of the Mississippi that is less than 1,400 miles from Phoenix by the most direct route.

IANACE*, but I'm pretty sure you could put the population of Phoenix on the moon for less than a pipeline that long would cost.

*I Am Not A Civil Engineer


Technically, you don't have to get it to Phoenix, you just have to get it over the Continental Divide.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pictures.abebooks.comView Full Size

A very though examination.  Spoiler: There's not enough water.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: How about this: Arizona can have as much water as it wants, provided:

1. They pay Mexico to put in a giant-ass pipeline from the Gulf of California to very big desalinization plants in southwestern Arizona.

2. All desalinization plants must be powered by solar farms in southwestern Arizona.

3. The federal government will necessarily be involved in the international negotiations, but Arizona gets to figure out how to pay for it, whether through taxes or utility bills for people who use the water.

Surely nobody will have a problem with this?


You don't want to pipe salt water. Desalinization needs to be done at the source.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: I can't find any part of the Mississippi that is less than 1,400 miles from Phoenix by the most direct route.

IANACE*, but I'm pretty sure you could put the population of Phoenix on the moon for less than a pipeline that long would cost.

*I Am Not A Civil Engineer


Still shorter than Keystone and no proponent had a problem paying for that.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know who could supply them with plenty of water...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Our nation can't complete ambitious infrastructure projects anymore so this isn't a worry.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Farmers, who used 72% of Arizona's water supply for agricultural purposes in 2019, are among the most affected by intense droughts...

Good, keep letting them be affected until they stop trying to farm in Arizona.  The state has allowed 3/4s of its water get wasted on an industry that has no business being there in the first place.


Maybe...JUST maybe...They could stop with that IDIOTIC corn/soy/wheat rotation?  Maybe actually use some decent soil management practices?  Maybe even compost and plant a few trees to mitigate erosion and high winds?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MrBallou: I can't find any part of the Mississippi that is less than 1,400 miles from Phoenix by the most direct route.

IANACE*, but I'm pretty sure you could put the population of Phoenix on the moon for less than a pipeline that long would cost.

*I Am Not A Civil Engineer


You know, that's a really good idea.

/ I am a civil engineer, but I have no idea what the relative cost would be; I just want to see the rockets.
 
robodog
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Here's an idea, stop growing rice and alfalfa in the damn desert!
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's nice to see that Arizona is finally willing to work to break through what's dividing this nation.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: MrBallou: I can't find any part of the Mississippi that is less than 1,400 miles from Phoenix by the most direct route.

IANACE*, but I'm pretty sure you could put the population of Phoenix on the moon for less than a pipeline that long would cost.

*I Am Not A Civil Engineer

Still shorter than Keystone and no proponent had a problem paying for that.


That's also downhill, and a fraction of the volume.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Pretty soon, we're going to need moisture vaporators. But not before we go to Toshi Station to pick up some power converters....
 
geggam
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Who thought farming in Arizona was a good idea?


You can import water. You cannot import sunshine and warm weather.  Check out how Arizona ranks in agriculture. Example: in the midwest you get maybe 4 cuttings of alfalfa if you are lucky each year. Arizona... 7
 
robodog
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: An east-west pipeline would be good.  By the time it is built, the climate will change changed again, and water logged Arizona can send water the other way  to the deserts of Missouri and Ohio.


Ohio will actually likely get wetter as more warmth brings more moisture up from the Gulf into the Ohio valley. This isn't necessarily a good thing as extra moisture at the start and end of the growing season can significantly hamper farm operations and many crops at the end of the season actually need dry weather in order to keep them from rotting in storage.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Who thought farming in Arizona was a good idea?


The Hohokam, Pueblo, Tohono O'odam, Pima, etc?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The elevation of Minneapolis is 200 ft below Phoenix so I see a pretty big obstacle there.  St. Louis is 600 ft below.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What a brilliant idea!

Here's a better one:

MOVE YOU FARKING LUNATICS!
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Since the rise of the earliest cities, humankind has known that the solution to more frequent droughts, exhausted aquifers, and a steadily more arid environment is to keep growing and bringing in more and more people. That's why Arizona's future is so bright.

/The monument to mankind's arrogance will truly be grand
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It'll be a dry 132°F heat.
 
Negligible
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: MrBallou: I can't find any part of the Mississippi that is less than 1,400 miles from Phoenix by the most direct route.

IANACE*, but I'm pretty sure you could put the population of Phoenix on the moon for less than a pipeline that long would cost.

*I Am Not A Civil Engineer

You know, that's a really good idea.

/ I am a civil engineer, but I have no idea what the relative cost would be; I just want to see the rockets.


Oh yeah, well I'm a rocket scientist and the cost isn't the issue as much the feasibility since we'd still have to ship water to those tools on the moon. And stop trying to make your problems my problems. Damn CEs.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Cut Arizona off of water from ANY OTHER STATE. Quit throwing water into the desert. Watch the boomers disappear. Two birds one stone.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Desalinization.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Water that would have to be treated first to remove sediment to keep from clogging the pipes, not mention, you know, 1400 miles of pipes/pumps.

Get together with Cali and start building desal stations. They're gonna need them too. Then you don't have to pipe it so far and it's already treated. Otherwise, thoughts and prayers for rain.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The elevation of Minneapolis is 200 ft below Phoenix so I see a pretty big obstacle there.  St. Louis is 600 ft below.


But I'm told that with prayer, anything is possible. Can God make water run uphill or not?
 
stuffy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
tse3.mm.bing.netView Full Size

Bet it would be cheaper to build desalination plant in California.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: [pictures.abebooks.com image 326x500]
A very though examination.  Spoiler: There's not enough water.


An excellent if depressing book.
 
hammettman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Extreme drought is soon to be the norm.  With occasional dips into exceptional drought, which also soon enough will become the new norm.  But keep telling yourself you can just keep expanding and pouring more water down that drain.

And Arizonians won't care how they get the water.  They'll just want someone to get it for them.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Destructor: Desalinization.


They should build the plant on their ocean front property.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Negligible: Madman drummers bummers: MrBallou: I can't find any part of the Mississippi that is less than 1,400 miles from Phoenix by the most direct route.

IANACE*, but I'm pretty sure you could put the population of Phoenix on the moon for less than a pipeline that long would cost.

*I Am Not A Civil Engineer

You know, that's a really good idea.

/ I am a civil engineer, but I have no idea what the relative cost would be; I just want to see the rockets.

Oh yeah, well I'm a rocket scientist and the cost isn't the issue as much the feasibility since we'd still have to ship water to those tools on the moon. And stop trying to make your problems my problems. Damn CEs.


Let 'em mine it from the South Pole-Aitken basin. Do I have to think of everything around here?
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: What a brilliant idea!

Here's a better one:

MOVE YOU FARKING LUNATICS!


You can't move land, and:

Farmers, who used 72% of Arizona's water supply for agricultural purposes in 2019, are among the most affected by intense droughts

so if we just said move, that would mean losing the farmland. And if we lost the farmland without moving the people, that would require only 30% of the water they currently use. So moving isn't even really necessary.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Destructor: Desalinization.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
drewsclues
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: [pictures.abebooks.com image 326x500]
A very though examination.  Spoiler: There's not enough water.


and that book is over 30 years old at this point.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Who thought farming in Arizona was a good idea?


People in the widwest and upper east coast that like fresh veggies in Jan.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Bill Maher is on this almost every week. To him, the East Coast gets a lot of flooding and the West keeps dealing with droughts.

AZ gets a bad rap in threads like this from people who don't know jack shiat about AZ and what is grown here, or for how long these things were successfully grown here without any issues. Not everything that grows out of the ground needs rain water every week. Also I'm sure that over the last few decades greed has caused some things to be grown here that should not be.
 
joeflood [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Negligible: Madman drummers bummers: MrBallou: I can't find any part of the Mississippi that is less than 1,400 miles from Phoenix by the most direct route.

IANACE*, but I'm pretty sure you could put the population of Phoenix on the moon for less than a pipeline that long would cost.

*I Am Not A Civil Engineer

You know, that's a really good idea.

/ I am a civil engineer, but I have no idea what the relative cost would be; I just want to see the rockets.

Oh yeah, well I'm a rocket scientist and the cost isn't the issue as much the feasibility since we'd still have to ship water to those tools on the moon. And stop trying to make your problems my problems. Damn CEs.


Who said anything about shipping them water on the moon? They're smart. Those Moonazonans are smart. They'll figure it out.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
wxboy: 137 Is An Excellent Time: What a brilliant idea!

Here's a better one:

MOVE YOU FARKING LUNATICS!

You can't move land, and:

Farmers, who used 72% of Arizona's water supply for agricultural purposes in 2019, are among the most affected by intense droughts

so if we just said move, that would mean losing the farmland. And if we lost the farmland without moving the people, that would require only 30% of the water they currently use. So moving isn't even really necessary.

Is losing farmland that wasn't farmland to begin with really farmland?
 
