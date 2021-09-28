 Skip to content
 
(Mother Jones)   The secret to a successful rewilding of the planet isn't the planting of trees on conservation land - It's people, we need to plant more people   (motherjones.com) divider line
    rewilding project, Conservation manager Alan McDonnell, psychologist Paul Howell, rewilding charityTrees, UK's largest land restoration projects, Affric Highlands scheme, Pete Smith  
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seems to me this isn't about more people and is more about changing the perspective of the people who are there already. I understand the sentiment, and so will everyone else until the first wolf kills a baby.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Someone is doing less than us so that justifies doing nothing!

/ windmills cause 5G.

// I could be serious, you never know
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well that was a bunch of bullshiat that amounts to coddling ignorant, selfish, assholes.

Easier to just plant them in the ground, as subby suggests.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm all in favor of burying as many people in the dirt as possible. I'll even water them.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Seems to me this isn't about more people and is more about changing the perspective of the people who are there already. I understand the sentiment, and so will everyone else until the first wolf kills a baby.


where wolf ?
 
Gravitationally Challenged [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bandito King: Well that was a bunch of bullshiat that amounts to coddling ignorant, selfish, assholes.

Easier to just plant them in the ground, as subby suggests.


So, that article finally got around to making a point! And a pretty dumb one from the sounds of it. After the first few paragraphs that covered the same thought, I couldn't take anymore and bailed.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"The aim of the project, announced this week, is to rewild half a million acres (200,000 hectares) of land-by rewilding the people who live in it."

So, the U.K. government is encouraging people to go feral?

I'd probably support that initiative.
 
Northern
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gravitationally Challenged: Bandito King: Well that was a bunch of bullshiat that amounts to coddling ignorant, selfish, assholes.

Easier to just plant them in the ground, as subby suggests.

So, that article finally got around to making a point! And a pretty dumb one from the sounds of it. After the first few paragraphs that covered the same thought, I couldn't take anymore and bailed.


So they want more people and "sustainable living".  The problem is that once you start talking about sustainability you are way past that point. Young families need good schools, jobs, and community.  Asking them to move to far off rural UK without rapid transit to major cities or high speed internet is a fools errand.  Agriculture is highly automated at this point, and the UK is something like a 70% service based economy.  What are they going to do there?  Rural UK often only has one lane dirt roads with pull offs to allow cars and trucks to pass.
Bit hey, for 5 million pounds up front and a 5 year permanent resident permit I'm there.
 
Dybbuk Schmybbuk
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WTP 2: Lsherm: Seems to me this isn't about more people and is more about changing the perspective of the people who are there already. I understand the sentiment, and so will everyone else until the first wolf kills a baby.

where wolf ?


THERE wolf.
 
