(KCRA 3 Sacramento)   Deputy has accidental discharge while playing with it in courtroom   (kcra.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SmithHiller [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He took it out?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officer Gamble Desk Pop - The Other Guys HD
Youtube wWZTTtE5_zQ
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still, good technique clearly...
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And since this is Fark I clicked the link not knowing for sure if it was referring to a gun or a gun.
 
johndalek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he should have thought about baseball
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: [YouTube video: Officer Gamble Desk Pop - The Other Guys HD]


God damn it!  I couldn't remember the name of the movie had to look it up!  Waaaaaa!

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Priapetic: Russ1642: [YouTube video: Officer Gamble Desk Pop - The Other Guys HD]

God damn it!  I couldn't remember the name of the movie had to look it up!  Waaaaaa!

[c.tenor.com image 220x164]


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he tell "I am the only one in this room qualified to handle a firearm" first?
 
SmithHiller [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what an accidental discharge looks like
Barney Fife Pistol Discharge Compilation - Funny!!!
Youtube dQBhUzEsO-Y
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen this Three Stooges short.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my wife always tells me discharge is never EVER a good thing.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was not an "unintentional" discharge. This was either negligence on the part of the  officer or mechanical malfunction on the part of the gun itself. I'm putting my money on negligence.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Footage of the incident in question?


Fark user imageView Full Size



/HAMMER!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Meanwhile you'll worry about ex cons having a gun. 😆
 
ShowStop
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How this managed to avoid the news for almost 6 weeks is impressive. The incident happened Aug 16 and the first news reports about it only really started circulating Sept 27. Sure nobody died, but usually any officer involved shooting makes the news these days.
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
No such thing as an "unintentional discharge". Officer Dipshiat-Ferbrains was farking around. Now comes the finding out.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's going to be difficult for him to do his job after losing his license to carry due to such negligence, no? Ah, who am I kidding, he'll get some reward like a few weeks paid vacation.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, across the country...

https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/lo​c​al/northern-virginia/virginia-woman-ja​iled-for-smoking-marijuana-before-hear​ing-wants-contempt-charge-dropped/2810​392/

/you'd think shooting a gun would be considered contempt of court.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

JesusIsNowBlind: No such thing as an "unintentional discharge". Officer Dipshiat-Ferbrains was farking around. Now comes the finding out.


I think you defined unintentional discharge right after you said there was no such thing.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Didn't Bob Marley write a song about this?
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Desk Pop - The Other Guys
Youtube 2U3Ka0ECbPE
 
ecor1
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
And earlier this year the LAPD blew up an entire neighborhood because 'Murica.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Years ago I was a Florida cop, and the State Troopers and FWC guys who trained our academies shooting range told us that in principle, there is no such thing as an accidental discharge of a firearm.  There is a negligent discharge of a firearm though.  The difference is that by the fact that the firearm discharged, you were knowingly doing something that a reasonable person should have known was unsafe, and therefore should be charged with a crime.  Even if you were a cop.  That was their opinion.  Now rather or not that ever happened with negligent shootings that happened in the field that were caused by cops...
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

puffy999: Meanwhile, across the country...

https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/loc​al/northern-virginia/virginia-woman-ja​iled-for-smoking-marijuana-before-hear​ing-wants-contempt-charge-dropped/2810​392/

/you'd think shooting a gun would be considered contempt of court.


The story submitted is scary yet not surprising.

Your link is confusing and out of left field.

"Mooomm...my brother hit me"
"Yeah, but someone just peed in someone else's water at a restaurant"
 
jtown
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
aws1.discourse-cdn.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ecor1: And earlier this year the LAPD blew up an entire neighborhood because 'Murica.


They seem to be in competition with the LASD for ineptitude.
 
anuran
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

JesusIsNowBlind: No such thing as an "unintentional discharge". Officer Dipshiat-Ferbrains was farking around. Now comes the finding out.


He's a pig. Swine are highly social animals, loyal to their Sounder
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eagle5953
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

nakmuay: [Fark user image image 635x418]


Nyuk nyuk nyuk!

/ Didn't even know the Disorder in the Court was getting a remake
 
stuffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And its the rest of us they want to take guns from.
 
