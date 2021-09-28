 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   NASA launches rocket to distract the Scots from their Loch Ness Monster obsession to view a 'UFO' and possible alien invasion in the night sky   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
5
    More: Weird, United Launch Alliance, Sun, The Sun, The Times, News Corporation, News of the World, Newspaper, NASA  
•       •       •

254 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Sep 2021 at 6:05 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yes with all of America's problems our most important goal is to confound the Scots.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Always carry a spoon in case you have to eat a blancmange (pronounced blah-m'ange as in French).

At the limit, a fork or a knife might do to protect you against Giant Alien Blancmanges from Andromeda Galaxy.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's just Zygons.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They mean to win Wimbledon!!
 
Lunkquill [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Greetings to Mr and Mrs Samuel Brainsample!
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.