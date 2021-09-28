 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   With all other problems solved and the country running as smooth as ever, Donald Trump once called his press secretary from Air Force One to inform her that his penis was neither small nor shaped iike a toadstool. All righty then   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
kona [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of people talking about how perfect my penis is.  Many many smart people like.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like a Monkey's Paw wish.  You sell your soul for all the power and prestige of a senior White House position, but once you get there you have to field calls from the president graphically describing the shape of his dick
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take things i didn't need to know about for 100, modmitter.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, just stop it. NO ONE, and I mean no one wants or needs to know this. And no, I'm not reading TFA.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
window lickers everywhere cheer at his forthrightness and visionary-ness.

jesus i never saw the appeal before and it only got worse.  if that's the kind of person you look to for leadership, get some help while there's still an infinitesimal chance at redemption.

for you window lickers - infinitesimal means 'tiny' - like the pecker on your useless orange god-king
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude, we've seen your hands.

Cheer up, at least your ties are huge.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheDarkSaintOfGin: I'll take things i didn't need to know about for 100, modmitter.


No doubt the press secretary was thinking much the same thing.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL the TDS continues
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when Presidents had affairs with movie stars and everyone just kept their mouth shut. Ah the good old days.
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: Subby, just stop it. NO ONE, and I mean no one wants or needs to know this. And no, I'm not reading TFA.


Can we report the headline for pornographic content?
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

/Make that 30,574
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Trump's spokesperson Liz Harrington... described Grisham "a disgruntled former employee" and said publishers "should be ashamed of themselves for preying on desperate people who see the short-term gain in writing a book full of falsehoods."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grisham also writes that Trump was obsessed with one unnamed female press aide, and allegedly once demanded she was brought to him on Air Force One so he could "look at her [behind]."

How is Trump a teetotaler? This is the kind of shiat that comes out of a drunk 20-something, not a sober old man. Something doesn't add up.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LBJ would've whipped it out.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
starcasm.netView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: TheDarkSaintOfGin: I'll take things i didn't need to know about for 100, modmitter.

No doubt the press secretary was thinking much the same thing.


What what was he thinking? That there would be an official White House statement describing his penis? Confirmed by the surgeon general and that he only weighs 218 pounds.

What nonsense.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: Grisham also writes that Trump was obsessed with one unnamed female press aide, and allegedly once demanded she was brought to him on Air Force One so he could "look at her [behind]."

How is Trump a teetotaler? This is the kind of shiat that comes out of a drunk 20-something, not a sober old man. Something doesn't add up.


He prefers Adderall.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And she sat on that
information?
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: Grisham also writes that Trump was obsessed with one unnamed female press aide, and allegedly once demanded she was brought to him on Air Force One so he could "look at her [behind]."

How is Trump a teetotaler? This is the kind of shiat that comes out of a drunk 20-something, not a sober old man. Something doesn't add up.


.... so did she do it? seems bad.

like really bad.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever you say Mr Ribbed-For-No-One's-Pleasure...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's more like a Nerf dart."
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: LBJ would've whipped it out.


In a folksy way, of course.  Probably tell an off-color story about Gov Connelly
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, apparently donnie dipshiat's dick is very, very small. And shaped like a toadstool.  It probably looks like an over sized thimble and can be covered with a finger condom.
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As it's Trump one can only assume he also texted her photographic proof.
 
French Rage
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Trump's spokesperson Liz Harrington... described Grisham "a disgruntled former employee" and said publishers "should be ashamed of themselves for preying on desperate people who see the short-term gain in writing a book full of falsehoods."
[Fark user image 220x326]


Man, he sure did hire a lot of people who turned out to be incompetent disgruntled liars.  Makes you wonder about his decision making abilities.
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think there's anything I could hear about this fark face that would make me go, "oh, that doesn't seem likely"
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Whatever you say Mr Ribbed-For-No-One's-Pleasure...

[Fark user image 420x221]


No one, eh?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ain't wanna read that about his dick
I already heard about it from the drugged out porn moms he didn't pay enough not to talk about his little mushroom dick.

Now look what you did, I've gone and written what I didn't want to read in the first place.

I gotta go get blazed now.

/hateful bong rip
//sorry for yelling
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wantingout: LOL the TDS continues


I agree, the guy is deranged.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. I clicked the link really hoping he said this to Sean Spicer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In her book, Grisham recalls seeing Trump tell Putin: "I'm going to act a little tougher with you for a few minutes. But it's for the cameras, and after they leave, we'll talk. You understand."
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: window lickers everywhere cheer at his forthrightness and visionary-ness.

jesus i never saw the appeal before and it only got worse.  if that's the kind of person you look to for leadership, get some help while there's still an infinitesimal chance at redemption.

for you window lickers - infinitesimal means 'tiny' - like the pecker on your useless orange god-king


Trump is what poor people think rich people are like.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worse, Lindsey Graham confirmed it.
 
RaymondQGillet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was having a lovely morning, subby. Why would you put this in front of my eyeballs?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Trump's spokesperson Liz Harrington... described Grisham "a disgruntled former employee" and said publishers "should be ashamed of themselves for preying on desperate people who see the short-term gain in writing a book full of falsehoods."
[Fark user image 220x326]


I look forward to Liz Harrington's tell all in 18-24 months.
 
quatchi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So toadstool dick with yeti pubes confirmed?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Trump's spokesperson Liz Harrington... described Grisham "a disgruntled former employee" and said publishers "should be ashamed of themselves for preying on desperate people who see the short-term gain in writing a book full of falsehoods."
[Fark user image image 220x326]


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actual recorded version of the call to Stephanie Grisham...

Harold and Kumar 2 - My Dick
Youtube -W7Mr9xR1Qg
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheDarkSaintOfGin: jmr61: Subby, just stop it. NO ONE, and I mean no one wants or needs to know this. And no, I'm not reading TFA.

Can we report the headline for pornographic content?


I know it when I see it, and Dongo talking about his wenis is not pornography.  Ain't nobody wanna see that.
 
Katolu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wantingout: LOL the TDS continues


Speaking English today, eh?
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if there is anything he hates more than hearing, " is it in yet? Holy shiat it is! All the way!?"   *speechless pause*.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xanlexian: gopher321: Whatever you say Mr Ribbed-For-No-One's-Pleasure...

[Fark user image 420x221]

No one, eh?

[i.imgur.com image 343x497]


Wow ...

/ would you like the window or the aisle seat
// I laughed so I'll take window.
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wantingout: LOL the TDS continues


Why do you guys continue to worship him?
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only one who cares is him.
Like the tiny hands thing, people say it to get his goat, not to spread facts.
 
