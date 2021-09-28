 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Another asshole named Paterno --- this one choosing sweet, fleeting internet fame over his job with FedEx   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
50
    More: Dumbass, Democratic Party, Joe Biden, 111th United States Congress, Termination of employment, United States Senate, Nancy Pelosi, Dick Cheney, Ex-FedEx employee Vincent Paterno  
•       •       •

vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lotta bad DNA there.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure he lost his job. But he owned the libs. That's all that matters.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wait till he finds out that unemployment insurance is normally denied to workers who where fired "for just cause in connection with employment".
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So... some people had their packages delayed by a day or two? That'll show 'em.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pavia_Resistance: Sure he lost his job. But he owned the libs. That's all that matters.


To me he FO. And that's all that matters.

/lib
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So what?  He'll start his own delivery company!  With blackjack and hookers!
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
*Glares and growls*
COME TO PENN STATE!!!

/Well, that ad convinced me
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
  I'm sure he's already drafting his gofundme.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pavia_Resistance: Sure he lost his job. But he owned the libs. That's all that matters.


Fark user imageView Full Size


What needs to happen to every single one of these cretins for whom 'pwning the Libz' is the only thing that matters in life.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If you're a Nazi and you're fired its your fault *clap* *clap*...

Talking about your job on the internet in any light other than positive is one of the dumbest things you can possibly do.   Talking shiat about *anything* in the context of your job is even dumber.

/ Clap
// Clap
/// Tres
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: So what?  He'll start his own delivery company!  With blackjack and hookers!


And blow.  Don't forget the blow.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: So what?  He'll start his own delivery company!  With blackjack and hookers!


And the jackholes who share his beliefs would flock to it.

The companies providing the goods to be delivered, probably not so much.
 
gar1013
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm sure y'all would be creaming your jeans if some guy refused to deliver to houses of Trump supporters.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You know, if there ever was a 2nd Civil War, there's every indication in my mind that it'll be a quick one.

There's morons can't figure their way out of an outhouse and think they can fight the way they play an FPS.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

gar1013: I'm sure y'all would be creaming your jeans if some guy refused to deliver to houses of Trump supporters.


Let us know when this happens.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Band, goatee....where are his backwards sunglasses?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pavia_Resistance: Sure he lost his job. But he owned the libs. That's all that matters.



He even failed at that. The next day a new driver probably took over his route and they all got their packages ANYWAY.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gar1013: I'm sure y'all would be creaming your jeans if some guy refused to deliver to houses of Trump supporters.


You realize that, unless they're waving a pro-Trump banner in front of their home, there's no way to know otherwise right?

Even if they did, I'd still deliver it because I don't have to interact with them for more than the time of having them sign off on the delivery.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

sdd2000: Wait till he finds out that unemployment insurance is normally denied to workers who where fired "for just cause in connection with employment".



So you're telling me flat out refusing to do your job is just cause!?!?

/I keed
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A lot of people don't understand that having a job means they give you money to suspend your beliefs for part of the day and follow theirs.  If you can't handle their belief system, then don't work there.  Most businesses have a belief system that accepts all customers if their money is green.  If you try to supersede that with your political beliefs, expect to be fired.

/Maybe KlanEx is hiring
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Pavia_Resistance: Sure he lost his job. But he owned the libs. That's all that matters.

[Fark user image image 470x262]

What needs to happen to every single one of these cretins for whom 'pwning the Libz' is the only thing that matters in life.


Russia, if you're listening, I want one thing from you.  Sure, you're destroying my country with misinformation from the inside.  Sure, you've got your hooks in from the lowest moron all the way up to President.  But I can overlook that if you use your propaganda apparatus for one thing.

I want Trumpers eating shiat sandwiches to pwn the libs.  Your skills at informational warfare are already world class, but this--this would be a Christmas present for the ages.

I want the greatest act of patriotic defiance for these clowns to be shiatting into a potato roll and stuffing the whole goddamn turd into their mouths. Tell them it cures hoax COVID.  Tell them Obama told them not to.  I don't care.

Do this, and you can have the country.  I don't want it now that I've seen under the hood.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I would be creaming my jeans if some guy refused to deliver to houses of Trump supporters.

Creaming!  So much cream.  You guys want to talk about my jean cream?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gar1013: I'm sure y'all would be creaming your jeans if some guy refused to deliver to houses of Trump supporters.


What a rich imaginary world you inhabit.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: gar1013: I'm sure y'all would be creaming your jeans if some guy refused to deliver to houses of Trump supporters.

Let us know when this happens.


Well kinda -

https://m.fark.com/comments/11753115/​1​41298023
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
No job for you....ever

/maybe roofing for your cousin
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: So what?  He'll start his own delivery company!  With blackjack and hookers!


That sounds like an awesome delivery company. Sign me up for 1 blackjack and 2 hookers.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I would be creaming my jeans if some guy refused to deliver to houses of Trump supporters.

Creaming!  So much cream.  You guys want to talk about my jean cream?


Sir, this is an Arby's
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
..driver who refused to deliver to homes with flags representing BLM, Biden administration

In a way, he got his wish.
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gar1013: I'm sure y'all would be creaming your jeans if some guy refused to deliver to houses of Trump supporters.


I do deliver to Trump supporters, and I'm as polite and professional as to anyone else I deliver to.  Because I'm an adult.
 
zbtop
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gar1013: I'm sure y'all would be creaming your jeans if some guy refused to deliver to houses of Trump supporters.


Ah yes, more wisdom from the dude who compared mass shooters to rape victims for being bullied.

/wank-motion.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gar1013: I'm sure y'all would be creaming your jeans if some guy refused to deliver to houses of Trump supporters.


Those bad actions you imagine pretty much justify what this guy actually did?

If you're going to set up a strawman, at least put it to better use.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: jean cream


This would be the ultimate shemale-pornstar name.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Sir, this is an Arby's


this would explain the weird taste of the mayonnaise there.
 
uber yeti
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: Pants full of macaroni!!: So what?  He'll start his own delivery company!  With blackjack and hookers!

And blow.  Don't forget the blow.


Did someone say blow?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
when i was a kid, the grown ups would talk politics...

it consisted of "who did you vote for, that guy is an idiot"

and then they moved on.

/i miss the good old days.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: You know, if there ever was a 2nd Civil War, there's every indication in my mind that it'll be a quick one.

There's morons can't figure their way out of an outhouse and think they can fight the way they play an FPS.


They were generally pretty stupid back in the 1st Civil War, too.  The writings of Union Army personnel from privates right up to Major Generals are full of references to how uneducated southerners were, and questions about their capacity for self government.

The term "Slave Aristocracy" comes up quite a bit.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Rwa2play: You know, if there ever was a 2nd Civil War, there's every indication in my mind that it'll be a quick one.

There's morons can't figure their way out of an outhouse and think they can fight the way they play an FPS.

They were generally pretty stupid back in the 1st Civil War, too.  The writings of Union Army personnel from privates right up to Major Generals are full of references to how uneducated southerners were, and questions about their capacity for self government.

The term "Slave Aristocracy" comes up quite a bit.


Hence their willingness to kill and die to make sure black humans were legally beneath them.  They were too stupid and evil for anything else.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

weirdneighbour: No job for you....ever

/maybe roofie-ing your cousin


FTFMAGA
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WTP 2: when i was a kid, the grown ups would talk politics...

it consisted of "who did you vote for, that guy is an idiot"

and then they moved on.

/i miss the good old days.


Probably the smartest thing I've ever seen on all my years of Farking.
 
Dumahim
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Now if they'd just fire the driver's who make up stuff about why they couldn't deliver my package, like saying no one was home to sign for the package, when I'm sitting a few feet away from the door with no knock or doorbell ring, and I live on a cul de sac and hear each car that comes by, and never heard of a truck nor was an attempted delivery slip left.  Two days in a row.

Or like last week when they say my address isn't valid and send my package to a different facility an hour away instead of trying to deliver it again the next day after I called about it.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gar1013: I'm sure y'all would be creaming your jeans if some guy refused to deliver to houses of Trump supporters.


You sound Texasy.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dumahim: Now if they'd just fire the driver's who make up stuff about why they couldn't deliver my package, like saying no one was home to sign for the package, when I'm sitting a few feet away from the door with no knock or doorbell ring, and I live on a cul de sac and hear each car that comes by, and never heard of a truck nor was an attempted delivery slip left.  Two days in a row.

Or like last week when they say my address isn't valid and send my package to a different facility an hour away instead of trying to deliver it again the next day after I called about it.


Your fault. Take down the flags.

/I keeed
 
sdd2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: sdd2000: Wait till he finds out that unemployment insurance is normally denied to workers who where fired "for just cause in connection with employment".


So you're telling me flat out refusing to do your job is just cause!?!?

/I keed


Not if your name is "Moscow Mitch-Putin's favorite biatch"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Special Delivery!
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Now he can refuse to pass a bag of deep fried food through the window to cars with BLM, Biden, etc... bumper stickers.

Until the high school aged manager fires him.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rent Party: If you're a Nazi and you're fired its your fault *clap* *clap*...

Talking about your job on the internet in any light other than positive is one of the dumbest things you can possibly do.   Talking shiat about *anything* in the context of your job is even dumber.

/ Clap
// Clap
/// Tres


Especially FedEx. Like Disney, they ARE their brand, and they do not like anyone who messes with their bottom line.
 
El Jefe Dynamo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Someone tell the pro-life delivery drivers that some of the people they deliver to have had abortions.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's FedEx, so i don't care. That company can go die in a fire.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gar1013: I'm sure y'all would be creaming your jeans if some guy refused to deliver to houses of Trump supporters.


Probably not. Unlike Red Hats, the rest of us generally realize we aren't special and the rules apply to us.
 
