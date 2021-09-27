 Skip to content
(NPR)   Unfortunately, the state survived the experience   (npr.org) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sigh, looks for the d6s.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Sigh, looks for the d6s.


Got roasted by a couple last session I had, do not recommend.

/in retrospect having a 0 con mod as a war cleric wasn't the best idea
//good thing I have healing
///that shield mastery feat is looking better and better...
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those are always cool, though.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Used to get fireballs in my trick-or-treat bag as a kid. Tried one, spit it out and gave the rest to my dad after that. I don't like food that burns. Even candy.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am surprised it didn't go over Texas with all the luck they had this year.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: I am surprised it didn't go over Texas with all the luck they had this year.


Maybe then I'd get a day off.
 
CoonAce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jordy Verill is not amused.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: I am surprised it didn't go over Texas with all the luck they had this year.


Nah. It'll be a nasty airburst, break some windows, like the one over that Russian city a few years back
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No need to campaign that hard. I already know I'm voting for Giant Meteor.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.ifivethetee.comView Full Size
 
patrick767
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
An analysis from NASA said the meteor "skimmed the coast of North Carolina," noticeable to viewers some 48 miles above the ocean in Jacksonville, N.C., as it blazed across the sky at 32,000 mph.

Well no wonder I missed it! I wasn't 48 miles above the ocean in Jacksonville, NC.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We have Charlotte, Asheville, and a Democrat Governor.

/Leave NC alone!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.