(KFOR Oklahoma City)   Oooooklahoma where all the hospital patients are unvaccinated   (kfor.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why do they even go to the hospital? Covid is fake.
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When will the temper tantrum end?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sick person comes in.
Have you been vaccinated?
No
Point to Exit.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...where the ravin' right is such a blight,
and dewormer's flying off the shelves!
 
havocmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
everyone overestimates their own health. film at 11.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even the hospitals there have Fox News on in the waiting room.  It's no use.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
> We are cautiously optimistic about this downward trend

Thanksgiving: Hold my slice of pie.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't believe them, True Patriots. Resist the liberal plot
 
pschwarz0717
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: Sick person comes in.
Have you been vaccinated?
No
Point to Exit.


Now do fat people...
 
firefly212
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bobson Dugnutt: When will the temper tantrum end?


when they die.
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pschwarz0717: stuffy: Sick person comes in.
Have you been vaccinated?
No
Point to Exit.

Now do fat people...


Fatness isn't communicable.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pschwarz0717: stuffy: Sick person comes in.
Have you been vaccinated?
No
Point to Exit.

Now do fat people...


You know, if there were a vaccine for fat, there would be 100% compliance.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is the vaccination rate there?
 
firefly212
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pschwarz0717: stuffy: Sick person comes in.
Have you been vaccinated?
No
Point to Exit.

Now do fat people...


Obese people have a problem we can help them with. Despite advances in medical technology, we still can't fix stupid.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkertopc: What is the vaccination rate there?


Less than half.
 
Khellendros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pschwarz0717: stuffy: Sick person comes in.
Have you been vaccinated?
No
Point to Exit.

Now do fat people...


Last time I checked, I can't catch obesity from a clueless dipshiat who thinks being a human plague vector is a freedom granted by the Constitution.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a corona haze on the meadow,
There's a corona haze on the meadow,
The dead bodies are as high as an elephant's eye,
An' it looks like their climbin' up clear to the sky.

Oh, what a COVID filled morning,
Oh, what a COVID filled day,
I've got a wonder feeling,
Infecting all of the way.
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
although if we did limit patient admittance using BMI (or whatever measurement you want to use), that could reduce republican voter numbers.

/also fat
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pschwarz0717: stuffy: Sick person comes in.
Have you been vaccinated?
No
Point to Exit.

Now do fat people...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rnatalie: There's a corona haze on the meadow,
There's a corona haze on the meadow,
The dead bodies are as high as an elephant's eye,
An' it looks like their climbin' up clear to the sky.

Oh, what a COVID filled morning,
Oh, what a COVID filled day,
I've got a wonder feeling,
Infecting all of the way.


COVID deaths pile up in a hurry,
take the dead ones out in the surrey.
Take the dead ones out in the surrey with the spinning red light on top.
 
pschwarz0717
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bobson Dugnutt: pschwarz0717: stuffy: Sick person comes in.
Have you been vaccinated?
No
Point to Exit.

Now do fat people...

Fatness isn't communicable.


fatness is easily preventable by those afflicted with it. So is Covid. Get the shot or deon't get treated. Put down the donut or don't get treated. The logic is the same. You did it to yourself you fat can't breathe covid having 1 ton weighing slob.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pschwarz0717: Bobson Dugnutt: pschwarz0717: stuffy: Sick person comes in.
Have you been vaccinated?
No
Point to Exit.

Now do fat people...

Fatness isn't communicable.

fatness is easily preventable by those afflicted with it. So is Covid. Get the shot or deon't get treated. Put down the donut or don't get treated. The logic is the same. You did it to yourself you fat can't breathe covid having 1 ton weighing slob.


Another fine graduate of Hollywood Upstairs Medical College, I see. Stop pretending your body-shaming BS is a medical opinion.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkertopc: What is the vaccination rate there?


Same as the democratic voter registration numbers?
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarwiOdrade: pschwarz0717: stuffy: Sick person comes in.
Have you been vaccinated?
No
Point to Exit.

Now do fat people...

You know, if there were a vaccine for fat, there would be 100% compliance.


Depends on what kind of vaccine it was. I mean, if you lose *all* your fat that probably would be good. Or if you lose it like you just had a big bowl of Olestra or something....

\still wouldn't mind trying it though
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pschwarz0717: Bobson Dugnutt: pschwarz0717: stuffy: Sick person comes in.
Have you been vaccinated?
No
Point to Exit.

Now do fat people...

Fatness isn't communicable.

fatness is easily preventable by those afflicted with it. So is Covid. Get the shot or deon't get treated. Put down the donut or don't get treated. The logic is the same. You did it to yourself you fat can't breathe covid having 1 ton weighing slob.


If everyone was vaccinated the hospitals could easily handle the very few fatty Covid hospital patients.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby 9% is not nothing for vaccinated people getting a COVID hospitalization.  The billing department will tell you that.  Once it becomes an economic issue of intentional recklessness and bankruptcy the vaccination will be the least of the  survivors worries.
 
Khellendros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pschwarz0717: fatness is easily preventable by those afflicted with it. So is Covid. Get the shot or deon't get treated. Put down the donut or don't get treated. The logic is the same. You did it to yourself you fat can't breathe covid having 1 ton weighing slob.


No, it's very much not.  Being so communicable is the reason this is such a big deal.  At some point, you're just self-inflicting injury to drain the system, with malice.

Prioritizing ICU resources accordingly is the reasonable and responsible thing to do.  if hospitals are full, it should be a significant part of the triage calculation.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkertopc: What is the vaccination rate there?


OKC and Tulsa? 70%+

Everywhere else- 30-50%
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same here in Idaho
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's time to just throw money at this, since we are wasting money just barely treading water. Every person who is fully vaccinated by Nov 15th gets $2500.  That should get our vaccination rates up to 80%.
 
pschwarz0717
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarwiOdrade: pschwarz0717: Bobson Dugnutt: pschwarz0717: stuffy: Sick person comes in.
Have you been vaccinated?
No
Point to Exit.

Now do fat people...

Fatness isn't communicable.

fatness is easily preventable by those afflicted with it. So is Covid. Get the shot or deon't get treated. Put down the donut or don't get treated. The logic is the same. You did it to yourself you fat can't breathe covid having 1 ton weighing slob.

Another fine graduate of Hollywood Upstairs Medical College, I see. Stop pretending your body-shaming BS is a medical opinion.


Oh i'm sorry, maybe move the twinkie boxes away from the door way and take a walk. Calories in vs calories out can't be beaten. Sorry if your sedentary lifestyle makes you cicrcular, but it isn't my issue that people are fat. It's their fault for eating 3 people's worth of food every day for a decade.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
9% of people hospitalized with COVID are vaccinated? Hah! I told you the vaccine doesn't work!
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
LOL Farklib Drew will link to dying Trumpers but no links to the millions of stugged libs lol suck it libs BOOTSTRAPS!
 
jonas opines
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Bobson Dugnutt: When will the temper tantrum end?


When their lives improve.

Which, since they've completely misunderstood why their lives sick, probably means when they die.
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

pschwarz0717: DarwiOdrade: pschwarz0717: Bobson Dugnutt: pschwarz0717: stuffy: Sick person comes in.
Have you been vaccinated?
No
Point to Exit.

Now do fat people...

Fatness isn't communicable.

fatness is easily preventable by those afflicted with it. So is Covid. Get the shot or deon't get treated. Put down the donut or don't get treated. The logic is the same. You did it to yourself you fat can't breathe covid having 1 ton weighing slob.

Another fine graduate of Hollywood Upstairs Medical College, I see. Stop pretending your body-shaming BS is a medical opinion.

Oh i'm sorry, maybe move the twinkie boxes away from the door way and take a walk. Calories in vs calories out can't be beaten. Sorry if your sedentary lifestyle makes you cicrcular, but it isn't my issue that people are fat. It's their fault for eating 3 people's worth of food every day for a decade.


We get it, you hate vaccines and fat people.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bobson Dugnutt: When will the temper tantrum end?


When they're all dead.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bobson Dugnutt: When will the temper tantrum end?


When they finally get done killing themselves.

This will take a while but at least Oklahoma will be back to considering the Republican Party too conservative to fly here once it's all over.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: pschwarz0717: stuffy: Sick person comes in.
Have you been vaccinated?
No
Point to Exit.

Now do fat people...

You know, if there were a vaccine for fat, there would be 100% compliance.


After 2021, I don't believe this at all.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Even the hospitals there have Fox News on in the waiting room.  It's no use.


We took it off the in house television system and replaced it with an in-house information channel.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bobson Dugnutt: pschwarz0717: stuffy: Sick person comes in.
Have you been vaccinated?
No
Point to Exit.

Now do fat people...

Fatness isn't communicable.


You haven't been to our diners.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

talkertopc: What is the vaccination rate there?


47.4%.  So, about twice the voter participation rate.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But Fark debunked this as "Fake News" awhile ago.
I guess the Fake News was itself Fake?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Bobson Dugnutt: When will the temper tantrum end?

When they're all dead.


Or we are.  Not like they'll ever stop back from the brink.  Every year, they're worse human beings.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
More anti-vaxxers dying?  Okie-dokey.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Subby 9% is not nothing for vaccinated people getting a COVID hospitalization.  The billing department will tell you that.  Once it becomes an economic issue of intentional recklessness and bankruptcy the vaccination will be the least of the  survivors worries.


It'd be lower if more people were vacinnated, making it harder to spread and mutate in the first place.  But even then, 9% is a lot more manageable than the 100% combined rate we're dealing with right now.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm in Texas in a small town.  Our daily cases reported are nearing our all-time highs.   We've had 4 really large spikes and this will be the 5th.

I've been listening to the anti-vaxxers in my life on social media and elsewhere.  They still think that the vaccine is more dangerous than the disease, and that the consequences of coronavirus are being exaggerated.  There's also some thinking that "it won't happen to me and if it does I'll beat it."  But the main thing seems to be that there is going to be some long term damage caused by the vaccine.  They're more afraid of this than the virus.

Sigh.  I wonder if the holiday spike will be better or worse.  It's not looking good.
 
acouvis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: pschwarz0717: stuffy: Sick person comes in.
Have you been vaccinated?
No
Point to Exit.

Now do fat people...

You know, if there were a vaccine for fat, there would be 100% compliance.


There is. Its called extreme poverty but unlike the covid vaccines this one has some really bad side effects.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't really have anything to contribute to the actual conversation, but how often don you find an Oklahoma meme and and an Oklahoma thread on the same day?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Why do they even go to the hospital? Covid is fake.


Imagine how embarrassing it would be to DIE from a "Democrat Hoax"!!!
 
Oneiros
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: pschwarz0717: stuffy: Sick person comes in.
Have you been vaccinated?
No
Point to Exit.

Now do fat people...

You know, if there were a vaccine for fat, there would be 100% compliance.


Actually no.   There was a study where some people were helped in losing weight, and some people had a sudden point at which they rapidly put back on their weight.

And the researchers realized that there were a few cases when it made sense to be fat:

Prison guards couldn't be pushed around as easily
Women weren't sexually harassed as much

There might have been others, both those are the two that I remember.  I _think_ I saw mention of the study in the book 'Lost Connections', talking about how what we need to treat might have some underlying cause that isn't so readily apparent.

So a woman is sexually assaulted... and is depressed, puts on weight, and realizes that she's getting less attention now that she's less conventionally attractive... and then wants to stay fat to avoid attention.

Of course, she might not realize that she wants to be fat until she loses the weight and gets inappropriate attention again.   And maybe some therapy and/or self defense classes might help her be okay with being attractive again
 
