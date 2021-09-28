 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Extraterrestrials apparently have starships and time travel, but not dentures (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Them ol' Martians ain't got but two teeth in their head.

/meanwhile, back at Eat
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"The couple had been driving along a country road in New Hampshire's White Mountains.

...

At first, they didn't know what had happened to them - they reported a chunk of "missing time". Their clothes were inexplicably dirty and torn and both of their watches had stopped working."

...

Um, in New Hampshire they usually just call this "bourbon."
 
Valter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Star.

When I want rational discussion o ...

Wait, no. I come to FARK.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cosmiquemuffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, in the movie Paul, the alien says, "Where we're going, we don't need teeth."
{ MOVIE} " PAUL " 2011 ( BIG EYES PAUL SAYING HIS GOOD BY'S )
Youtube iERXDtLl5oA
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Decades of anal probes and they were looking for teeth? MAYBEthese aren't the ultra intelligent types we've been thinking they are.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 550x322]


I'm interested. This may or may not be a joke.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wolf892
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I used to be super interested in aliens and alien abductions when I was a kid. I'd read everything about them. I hoped and hoped that one day I'd see a UFO.

Now that I'm older and working in a seniors home I'm less interested in aliens and more interested in life after death.

So far I haven't experienced any evidence for ghostly apparitions. You'd think a seniors care facility would be one of the most haunted places in a city. But no ghostly sightings, no moving objects, no "signs."

Recently I've gotten interested in a theory called "Biocentrism," which according to Professor Lanza, says biocentrism explains that the universe only exists because of an individual's consciousness of it - essentially life and biology are central to reality, which in turn creates the universe; the universe itself does not create life.

This theory offers some hope in an afterlife that does not rely on a religion.

Sadly though, in my heart of hearts I expect when I go, it'll be to the big black void of oblivion.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Wanted for questioning.

[Fark user image 800x511]


Jeez, no wonder the gunny was pissed at him all the time...
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
