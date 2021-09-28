 Skip to content
Oh no, that's TOTALLY not a sign of the upcoming apocalypse. Absolutely not
    Novosibirsk, Death, Conspiracy theory, Common Raven, Bird, black-feathered birds' bodies, Sergei Kuzlyakin, strange phenomena  
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Quoth the Raven, "Nevermore."
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least it wasn't a rain of frogs.

/Wasn't there a localized large incident of birds falling out of the sky in 'Flash Forward'?  Does this mean we're all going to get a sneak preview of our futures at some point?
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, it's in Southwest Siberia?  Hey, TFA, I think I got the answer to yer 'Mystery' right here.

The Russians are either dumping shiat or testing something nasty, flip a coin.  Maybe both.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop fearmongering, subby. It's not a sign of an upcoming apocalypse, its a sign of the current apocalypse.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never piss off a Lions fan.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's Russia so somehow this is vodak related, guarantee it.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I suspect this unkindness was caused by a murder of crows.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Oh, it's in Southwest Siberia?  Hey, TFA, I think I got the answer to yer 'Mystery' right here.

The Russians are either dumping shiat or testing something nasty, flip a coin.  Maybe both.


I quote a Farker from a previous thread (years ago, I believe, so no memory as to a name) about a similar event only stateside: "I believe the word you are looking for is gravity "
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Float the ravens, nevermore
 
The Yattering
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
She was working at a bridal shop in Flushing, Queens

When ravens fall out of the sky in apocalyptic scenes
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's the windmills. Donny tried to warn you all that the windmills were giving the birds airborne super hepatitis and they were dying by the millions but nobody wanted to listen.  Thanks a lot, libs.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Oh, it's in Southwest Siberia?  Hey, TFA, I think I got the answer to yer 'Mystery' right here.

The Russians are either dumping shiat or testing something nasty, flip a coin.  Maybe both.


Could be methane burps from the permafrost.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

I'm no expert but...: It's Russia so somehow this is vodak related, guarantee it.


At first I was thinking it might be from eating fermented fruit but that just makes birds stupid enough to run into things, not fall from the sky stone dead.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Our world is in peril. Gaia, the spirit of the Earth, can no longer stand the terrible destruction plaguing our planet. She sends five magic rings to five special young people: Kwame, from Africa, with the power of Earth... From North America, Wheeler, with the power of Fire... From Eastern Europe, Linka, with the power of Wind. From Asia, Gi, with the power of Water... and from South America, Ma-Ti, with the power of Heart. When the five powers combine, they summon Earth's greatest champion, Captain Planet!
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
As was predicted by whatever is going on here in this medieval painting. I think drugs were involved in making the painting.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They probably all got corvid 19
 
patrick767
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is fine. Don't worry about it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
But they all had only two eyes, right?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Well, at least it wasn't a rain of frogs.

/Wasn't there a localized large incident of birds falling out of the sky in 'Flash Forward'?  Does this mean we're all going to get a sneak preview of our futures at some point?


Had a frog rain a couple weeks ago. After a heavy rain there were frogs all over my front garden and lawn. There were a couple toads too, but mostly frogs.

I'm sure they fell from the sky. There's no other logical explanation. Except witches, but we got the last witch back in 2008.

/first paragraph is true
//second, well your guess is as good as mine
///there's always more witches.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: Quoth the Raven, "Nevermore."


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Power Plant 3 probably burned a particularly bad batch of coal. I'm assuming it's still running.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Poisoned in Russia?

What were they about to spill on Putin?
 
Baron Harkonnen
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Wolf892: Our world is in peril. Gaia, the spirit of the Earth, can no longer stand the terrible destruction plaguing our planet. She sends five magic rings to five special young people: Kwame, from Africa, with the power of Earth... From North America, Wheeler, with the power of Fire... From Eastern Europe, Linka, with the power of Wind. From Asia, Gi, with the power of Water... and from South America, Ma-Ti, with the power of Heart. When the five powers combine, they summon Earth's greatest champion, Captain Planet!


static3.cbrimages.comView Full Size

Or whatever.  I'm willing to accept this as well.
 
Fano
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: I'm no expert but...: It's Russia so somehow this is vodak related, guarantee it.

At first I was thinking it might be from eating fermented fruit but that just makes birds stupid enough to run into things, not fall from the sky stone dead.


They're just pining for the fjords.
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How many Ravens are there?  I only know of 5.
(three seen here)

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Dr Kuzlyakin said: "I have been working as a doctor since 1975 and this is the first time I've seen this. I am shocked."

He added, "Also, I've never read a newspaper -- even an article online! -- in all those years, so have never heard of this sort of thing before."
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Who knows what really happened. It's russia. that place is a nightmare's wet dream when it comes to farked up situations.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Another on bites the...artificial turf?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TempsSontFous
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

patrick767: This is fine. Don't worry about it.

[Fark user image 850x630]


That was a great series! / Das war eine tolle Serie.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
a Rook != a Raven
 
WTP 2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i recall this happening every couple of years and they usually find a poison somewhere.

so it is people not an apocalypse.
 
Bone Spurs and Harmony
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Novaflock nerve agent...
 
lurkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: It's russia. that place is a nightmare's wet dream when it comes to farked up situations.


So, Florida.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: [Fark user image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]


GoT or Vikings? I honestly have no clue what I'm looking at.
 
Salmon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I read ravers
 
