(NBC San Diego)   Cause of deaths at the Petco Park fall? Dancing on a picnic table while holding a toddler. Twice   (nbcsandiego.com) divider line
27
posted to Main » and Sports » on 28 Sep 2021 at 10:25 AM



The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like our best frenemy alcohol might have been a factor.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There were no screams: It was just eerily quiet. Unfortunately, we heard the sound when they hit the ground," the witness said.

she didn't even scream as she realized she was now falling 3 stories off of a building holding her child?

she went from "seemed happy, was laughing. jumping around doing risky stuff, repeatedly" to "falling, without a sound" in just a few seconds?

she was wasted out of her mind. while holding her child. darwin takes a bow.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I remember saying, 'I can't believe she's doing that again,'
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark around and fall down?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
When wine moms attack
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"If at first you don't fall, try, try again."
That doesn't sound right.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
IAmRight
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

luna1580: darwin takes a bow.


I get the sentiment behind this but I really don't dig how "Darwin" has kinda taken on this f*cked up role that's kinda what Christians push him to be - this sh*tty kinda asshole that doesn't care about people and loves it when they die.

Dammit, that's God's lane. God LOVES killing people for any reason and no reason, then blaming it on them.
 
Joe_diGriz [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And the guy didn't IMMEDIATELY grab the kid away from her after the first time? Like, was he so drunk that he just found the whole thing amusing?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Darwin and the Braves 4-3, if you were wondering.
 
TWX
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

IAmRight: luna1580: darwin takes a bow.

I get the sentiment behind this but I really don't dig how "Darwin" has kinda taken on this f*cked up role that's kinda what Christians push him to be - this sh*tty kinda asshole that doesn't care about people and loves it when they die.

Dammit, that's God's lane. God LOVES killing people for any reason and no reason, then blaming it on them.


I've seen a few memes that imply that Darwin likes it when people die in a way that ends their lineage, but most of the memes seem to be more acknowledging without remorse when people achieve this.

Life is already harsh enough, don't be simply stupid about the risks you take.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Story makes me stabby. Unfortunately, the lady has already expired.

/ farking piece of excrement took her child with her
// goddamn that burns me up
 
Valter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Just before the first pitch?

Jesus, baseball is boring, but you doing have to make it horrifying.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Joe_diGriz: And the guy didn't IMMEDIATELY grab the kid away from her after the first time? Like, was he so drunk that he just found the whole thing amusing?


"Oh my god I can't believe I got her pregnant and I'm stuck with this for the rest of my life. I need to drink more."

"Oh my god, I'M FREE!!!"

/Just a cynical bastard response...
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm not clicking that farking video
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And now the farkwit's farkwit relatives will sue the Padres, the Braves, MLB, the city of SD, the alcohol vendor, the bench maker, the fence maker, the construction company, the light company, the water company, the company company and anybody else they can think of to try and weasel money to pay for her farkwittery.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

IAmRight: luna1580: darwin takes a bow.

I get the sentiment behind this but I really don't dig how "Darwin" has kinda taken on this f*cked up role that's kinda what Christians push him to be - this sh*tty kinda asshole that doesn't care about people and loves it when they die.

Dammit, that's God's lane. God LOVES killing people for any reason and no reason, then blaming it on them.


the idea is that if an organism dies before it can reproduce, before it can pass on its particular DNA, it is removed from the process of evolution. it will never have offspring who happen to be well adapted to their environment and plentiful reproducers themselves. nope. that dead organism is now over, an individual evolutionary dead-end.

so, the idea isn't "charles darwin was a jaggoff who got boners from dead people!" nope, it's "the basic point of biological 'life' is for an organism to pass on its unique DNA. those that don't have removed themselves from the gene pool."

now, this lady HAD reproduced. BUT she brought the 2 YO with her in her drunken death dive. so, unless she has other kids somewhere, she is out of the gene pool.

and, fun fact: charles darwin ATE every new type of animal he encountered. all of them. and kept copious notes. it was his hobby. the real darwin didn't get boners from dead organisms/people unless he thought they looked tasty!
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

chevydeuce: And now the farkwit's farkwit relatives will sue the Padres, the Braves, MLB, the city of SD, the alcohol vendor, the bench maker, the fence maker, the construction company, the light company, the water company, the company company and anybody else they can think of to try and weasel money to pay for her farkwittery.


https://www.law.cornell.edu/wex/compa​r​ative_negligence
 
jackandwater
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Story makes me stabby. Unfortunately, the lady has already expired.

/ farking piece of excrement took her child with her
// goddamn that burns me up


Yes, it's  sad she took her child with her doing this idiotic action.  But at least her genes are nipped in the bud.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: I'm not clicking that farking video


It's just a news report. There's no video of the fall.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

IAmRight: luna1580: darwin takes a bow.

I get the sentiment behind this but I really don't dig how "Darwin" has kinda taken on this f*cked up role that's kinda what Christians push him to be - this sh*tty kinda asshole that doesn't care about people and loves it when they die.

Dammit, that's God's lane. God LOVES killing people for any reason and no reason, then blaming it on them.


That's not even Darwin. It's Herbert Spencer. Darwin believed that luck was the ultimate arbiter of a species' survival, it was Spencer who claimed the strongest and smartest survive over the weaker. Darwin knew that intelligence and strength didn't really matter when an asteroid hits the planet and blots out the sun, for example. So it should really be the Spencer Award.
 
padraig
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: IAmRight: luna1580: darwin takes a bow.

I get the sentiment behind this but I really don't dig how "Darwin" has kinda taken on this f*cked up role that's kinda what Christians push him to be - this sh*tty kinda asshole that doesn't care about people and loves it when they die.

Dammit, that's God's lane. God LOVES killing people for any reason and no reason, then blaming it on them.

That's not even Darwin. It's Herbert Spencer. Darwin believed that luck was the ultimate arbiter of a species' survival, it was Spencer who claimed the strongest and smartest survive over the weaker. Darwin knew that intelligence and strength didn't really matter when an asteroid hits the planet and blots out the sun, for example. So it should really be the Spencer Award.


It's not survival of the strongest, but of the fittest. When resources dwindle, the smaller creatures tend to survive over the strongest, because they need the least energy to survive.
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

IAmRight: Dammit, that's God's lane. God LOVES killing people for any reason and no reason, then blaming it on them.


"Acts of God" definitely account for a significant number of deaths, but this seems like one of the occasions where God's finger was nowhere near the "smite" button.  I think the technical term is "own goal."
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The park will be sued for having the picnic benches so close to the fence. Yeah, they'll move them away, but the "I can't see the game from here!" people will move them back. As a result, the tables will have to be bolted into the concrete and then the complaints will really start.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And of course you can bet the bank that dad will be suing the stadium for not preventing his wife from being an idiot very soon.
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 1 minute ago  

luna1580: IAmRight: luna1580: darwin takes a bow.

I get the sentiment behind this but I really don't dig how "Darwin" has kinda taken on this f*cked up role that's kinda what Christians push him to be - this sh*tty kinda asshole that doesn't care about people and loves it when they die.

Dammit, that's God's lane. God LOVES killing people for any reason and no reason, then blaming it on them.

the idea is that if an organism dies before it can reproduce, before it can pass on its particular DNA, it is removed from the process of evolution. it will never have offspring who happen to be well adapted to their environment and plentiful reproducers themselves. nope. that dead organism is now over, an individual evolutionary dead-end.

so, the idea isn't "charles darwin was a jaggoff who got boners from dead people!" nope, it's "the basic point of biological 'life' is for an organism to pass on its unique DNA. those that don't have removed themselves from the gene pool."

now, this lady HAD reproduced. BUT she brought the 2 YO with her in her drunken death dive. so, unless she has other kids somewhere, she is out of the gene pool.

and, fun fact: charles darwin ATE every new type of animal he encountered. all of them. and kept copious notes. it was his hobby. the real darwin didn't get boners from dead organisms/people unless he thought they looked tasty!


Yep.
Chuck has just become the poster child for evolution/natural selection for some reason.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Someone who knows how to use a picnic table

s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
