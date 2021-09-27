 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Man faces 20 years in federal prison after fraudulently claiming that his checked bag was lost over 180 times. Or as United calls it, "Tuesday"   (paddleyourownkanoo.com) divider line
Stormneedle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can even find jeans I wore 21 years ago!
 
wetrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, this was their big mistake: "Both men are charged with mail fraud because they conspired to have the compensation payments mailed through the US postal service."
 
wetrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stormneedle: I can even find jeans I wore 21 years ago!


Because they're in your lost luggage????
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I happen to really like United Airlines. I have never had a problem and I've flown over 500,000 miles on that company. All you people can suck eggs.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the pen he's going to be having his prison pocket double checked a whole lot more than 180 times.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
United has so far not lost my luggage but they did delay my flight for four hours and scheduled a pilot who wasn't even on my flight so that was another four hours.

All told I think United owes me hours of my salary.

/Dulles got my suitcase stuck on the baggage return so they owe me money as well
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why isn't Homeland Security on his a$$ for the whole booking a flight and actually getting on it under a fictitious identity?

That seems a little more disturbing that his cash grab.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
180 times... in a row?
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: United has so far not lost my luggage but they did delay my flight for four hours and scheduled a pilot who wasn't even on my flight so that was another four hours.

All told I think United owes me hours of my salary.

/Dulles got my suitcase stuck on the baggage return so they owe me money as well


Oh wait, I forgot that time United had an equipment failure.

They did put us in a hotel and got us all rescheduled for a flight the next day.

I think I got two, maybe three hours of sleep that night.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The man obviously has some emotional baggage, as well.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the last 30 years I have flown over a million miles on airlines large, small and micro. I've had a couple of bags delayed, a couple damaged to the point where I had to replace them (both thanks to LAX baggage handlers)... but I've never had a bag that was lost.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

A checked bag, yesterday

Maybe he should have tried stripes.
 
wetrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
300k over 5 years is only 60k a year. Honestly, making all those fake identities, taking all those flights, hardly seems worth it even if he never gets caught.

It's always baffling when people come up with elaborate and time consuming scams that land them in jail despite not earning any more money than just getting a second job.
 
Pert
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"One of Jones' acquaintances, Donmonic Martin..."

What?
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This guy came up with a good scam (as scams go). If he had stopped after a few thousand he probably never would have been caught.  Stupid criminal.

/The smart ones don't get caught
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He scammed them out of $300,00 but the fine is $250,000?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Why isn't Homeland Security on his a$$ for the whole booking a flight and actually getting on it under a fictitious identity?

That seems a little more disturbing that his cash grab.


This!!!

This is an amazing quote:

Jones would then fly into or out of Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport using a forged form of identification before claiming the airline had lost his luggage.

I can't imagine flying using a fake ID. This MUST have been an inside job, or at least explains why he didn't use Delta Airlines. I don't know for sure but I don't think you can buy a ticket with Delta if they can't verify your ID.

Or, there is an inside person or people, one is the TSA and the other an airport agent.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: In the last 30 years I have flown over a million miles on airlines large, small and micro. I've had a couple of bags delayed, a couple damaged to the point where I had to replace them (both thanks to LAX baggage handlers)... but I've never had a bag that was lost.


Right, I bet his mistake was using the same name twice, probably because he reused a fake ID. The chances that one person would lose their luggage twice in a short amount of time is pretty low.
 
quinxy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm stunned.  I'd always assumed that they'd have some low liability limit for lost luggage, in the low hundreds, but nope, $3,400 per person.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So basically he's doing to the airline what airlines have been doing to us for years.
 
nytmare
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: So basically he's doing to the airline what airlines have been doing to us for years.


He gave them a tiny bag of pretzels?
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

nytmare: 7th Son of a 7th Son: So basically he's doing to the airline what airlines have been doing to us for years.

He gave them a tiny bag of pretzels?


Pretzels??? Well look at you, mister first class.
 
