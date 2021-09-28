 Skip to content
(CNBC)   U.S. State Dept. moves to emergency evacuation of idiots too stupid to understand that taking a cruise during a pandemic might not be a good idea   (cnbc.com) divider line
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Published 7:18 PM ET Fri, 14 Feb 2020 Updated 10:16 AM ET Sat, 15 Feb 2020
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Should have used the "Vintage" tag, Subby.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby, pandemic wasn't declared by the WHO until mid-March. Just sayin'.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I took a vacation back to the States from Feb 2, 2020 for about two weeks.

And I remember being like "is this virus thing going to screw with my travel?"

Fast forward a year and a half and holy f*ck what the hell happened?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was looking at a Vlog about a Disney Cruise trip which took place a week ago.

I'd feel safer there than a trip to publix.

First all it was practically kid free as kids under 12 (who can't be vaxed) must have a neg covid test 1 week, 72 hours, and day of departure.
Everyone else must produce proof of vax and a neg COVID test and a rapid COVID test 24 hours before departure.
Any fail it's no sail.

And the staff is constantly cleaning thing anyone can touch. No buffet..except point and grunt and they bring it to you.
All good measures, there hasn't been a single spreader 'event' tied to their theme parks or cruises.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is just lazy
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mods must've fallen asleep ... Because we passed that particular rest stop a year and a half ago.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even before covid, all cruise ships were endemic zones for a cavalcade of pathogens, usually the code-brown kind.  I suppose that happens when no public surface goes without human touch for more than a few hours.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get not reading the article.  But not checking the publication date?

How did subby even find this? Did it pop up in some racist FB group because "China"?
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our kids almost got caught in Costa Rica, taking a vacation just as the coronavirus waves hit at the time of this article -- last year.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm wondering what kind of web surfing led subby to land upon a news article from a year and a half ago, let alone submit without checking the date.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Even before covid, all cruise ships were endemic zones for a cavalcade of pathogens, usually the code-brown kind.  I suppose that happens when no public surface goes without human touch for more than a few hours.


My wife and I took a cruise, once in 2005.


That was enough to last a lifetime.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I found it quaint, looking in the rear-view mirror. But yes, should have been "vintage" tag.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article is almost 2 years old. Good job, subby.
 
gamera1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB.... i took an overseas trip in mid March 2020..... when we left Covid was a worry on the horizon....when we came back it was like the world fell apart.
 
funzyr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife and i were supposed to take a river cruise in Europe over last year's Thanksgiving. We haven't booked a new one, yet.

/ I'm not upset! You're upset!
 
pehvbot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My 80yo folks have been on two cruise ship in the past month or so. Testing before during and after. Half capacity. Vaccinated separated from unvaccinated. Etc. I loath cruise ships but it's about as safe a place as anywhere.

My folks are part of the sane world. They were fully vaccinated the day they could get it and mask up everywhere. But after a truly awful year they just wanted to be somewhere they didn't have to deal with a single problem.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread

content.active.comView Full Size


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: koder: Even before covid, all cruise ships were endemic zones for a cavalcade of pathogens, usually the code-brown kind.  I suppose that happens when no public surface goes without human touch for more than a few hours.

My wife and I took a cruise, once in 2005.


That was enough to last a lifetime.


Cruises are fun if you go with a group. Just going as a couple without knowing anyone there or having anything in common is a 'meh' to me.

The last cruise we went on was 2010 and it was a gay travel agent that blocked about 100 rooms. So that group had it's own events, excursion and cocktail parties etc. There was also 'sister group' of gay women with it's own 'cruise director/event coordinator. I liked it.

But you can find other specialty cruises for your interests. Gamers, General SciFi, Trek (seatrek), etc those will usually have guest of honor, like any convention. George Taki was did one.
Even Drew and Will Wheaton appeared on the "JoCo" cruise as Featured Speakers. https://www.youtube.com/wat​ch?v=IP5HgD​H3Fik

Oh....Cool. The JoCo cruise is East Coast this year. Hummmm.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad Link to the JoCo cruise. https://jococruise.com/

Looks like they have the date and time...but not guests lined up.
DREW are you going?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Mods must've fallen asleep ... Because we passed that particular rest stop a year and a half ago.


This place has mods?
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

optikeye: Cruises are fun if you go with a group. Just going as a couple without knowing anyone there or having anything in common is a 'meh' to me.


Don't know about y'all, but the QueenOfTown agrees with me that there is always something to do on a cruise.

/IYKWIMAITYD
//the higher the seas, the better
///adding group activities is acceptable
 
patrick767
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bazzlex001: I get not reading the article.  But not checking the publication date?

How did subby even find this? Did it pop up in some racist FB group because "China"?


I'm sure all kinds of stupid, outdated shiat gets submitted. I'm more puzzled by it getting greenlit.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The scariest thing was Peter Navarro in this article from the wayback machine.

Has anyone put the supply chain failures on his door step yet?  White House Trade Advisor and inventor of the individual country extortion racket.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

optikeye: I was looking at a Vlog about a Disney Cruise trip which took place a week ago.

I'd feel safer there than a trip to publix.

First all it was practically kid free as kids under 12 (who can't be vaxed) must have a neg covid test 1 week, 72 hours, and day of departure.
Everyone else must produce proof of vax and a neg COVID test and a rapid COVID test 24 hours before departure.
Any fail it's no sail.

And the staff is constantly cleaning thing anyone can touch. No buffet..except point and grunt and they bring it to you.
All good measures, there hasn't been a single spreader 'event' tied to their theme parks or cruises.


I have some friends that booked a Carnival cruise for last month. They had it booked prior to the Delta surge.

They had until practically the day before to cancel or postpone. Carnival is also doijg similar requirements to what you describe from the Disney experience. They made the decision that all of this made them comfortable enough to travel. And when they got on the ship, they told me it was as expected based on what Carnival said.

Now, the hilarious bit... You recall the Port Canaveral restaurant that made the site last week about God telling the owner not to mandate employee vaccinations? The day before the cruise, they had stopped in to that restaurant for drinks.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Peter Navarro?
Don't farking do that to me this early.
Thought I was living a twilight zone episode
 
jclaggett
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

koder: Even before covid, all cruise ships were endemic zones for a cavalcade of pathogens, usually the code-brown kind.  I suppose that happens when no public surface goes without human touch for more than a few hours.


Did you know that Noro in particular is much more rampant on shore? It just doesn't make the news. Cruise lines have an agreement with the CDC to disclose all cases that occur on ships.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The HBO special on the cruise ship interviewed people in quarantine discussing their plans for their April cruise, lulz.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
