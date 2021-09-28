 Skip to content
This is the scariest dog you'll see today
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the dog a neighbor of this cat?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Leave my damn dog alone!"
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm British handsome!"

Brits can be pretty people.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Thanks for haunting my dream tonight, Subby.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is it named "Spot"?

Hellhounds should be named "Spot"

/Cerberus could have derived from the root word for "spotted"
 
Clutch2013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Gettin' real tired of your sh*t, kid."
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Do you want to bark? If you come with me you'll bark too. Everything barks here. Come with me and you'll bark to. You'll. Bark. Too! YOU'LL BARK TOO!"

\time to bark...
 
Sheseala
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Clutch2013: [Fark user image image 425x282]

"Gettin' real tired of your sh*t, kid."


Fark user imageView Full Size


Let's play a game.  See if you can find the shiate I hid before you step in it.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I don't know, people who ring my bell to try to sell me solar or some other crap may disagree with you.

/they're usually waiting at the bottom of the stairs
//Maggie doesn't like them
///I can easily say no from the slightly ajar door
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Stop growing PCP plants in your backyard. Problem solved.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clutch2013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Honey...he's doing it again.  Well, don't f*cking look at me.  You're the jackass who filled his water bowl with Four Loko."
 
drgullen
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This still scarier...


thesun.co.ukView Full Size
 
freetomato
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My Bailey June's war face is kind of  terrifying.
 
