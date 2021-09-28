 Skip to content
(WLWT)   When Dwight Schrute cosplay goes too far   (wlwt.com) divider line
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How is this guy not on a police force somewhere?
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was anyone else expecting this to be a story about Ben Garrison treating his covid with beet juice?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably more like serial killer cosplay, but whatever.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last night, was just watching the Office episode where Michael makes up a fake security guard position for Dwight.  So of course he wants a gun and the real security guy said I don't even have a gun.

Dwight, unfazed, just said "I'll have to bring in my bo staff".
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In order to stop the crime at the mall, you must become the crime at the mall.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wegro: How is this guy not on a police force somewhere?


I am sure a recruiter will be in touch with him soon.......
 
27 With Dadbod Though
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy tries to save a few bucks by storing his sperm in his own freezer and that is somehow now a crime?
 
yoyopro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: Was anyone else expecting this to be a story about Ben Garrison treating his covid with beet juice?


Don't knock it if you haven't tried it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
It is surprisingly good for blood pressure regulation.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that james corden
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 2018, the same man was convicted on animal cruelty charges after investigators said he admitted to killing kittens and storing them in his freezer.

I mean who hasn't?  But I stored them in a tube sock.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wegro: How is this guy not on a police force somewhere?


Having worked with a lot of security guards in a previous career, they are usually people that cant even make the cut for PD, but they never stop living out the fantasy in their heads.
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus Christ, that place is literally just up the street from where I grew up. That mall was the newest mall in the Cincinnati area at the time. Now it is a huge empty shell. With a maniac guarding it. Wow.
 
Gift Horses Mouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dilapidated malls have dilapidated Paul Blarts. Cant even afford a segway.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like he's a real animal lover too.

On the menu at least once a week.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not until near the end of the article that they mention that the man is mentally-ill, and was off his meds.
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=e8Ad6B7​w​_os
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems just like the kind of person you want to be a security guard.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yoyopro: Fireproof: Was anyone else expecting this to be a story about Ben Garrison treating his covid with beet juice?

Don't knock it if you haven't tried it.
[Fark user image 299x169]It is surprisingly good for blood pressure regulation.


What kind do you use?
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got more of a Gomer Pyle in Full Metal Jacket kind of cosplay.
 
Cagey B
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Malenfant: It's not until near the end of the article that they mention that the man is mentally-ill, and was off his meds.


While the article is poorly written, the guy says that he was off his meds. He also says that the knife he pulled was a "training knife." None of that really excuses the behavior here even if it's true.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The local Republican Party will fund his run for sheriff soon.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone pointed out in a thread yesterday, why is there a registry for sex offenders but not a registry for animal abusers?  I'd absolutely want to know if some animal abuser moved in down the street.
 
Everything is Awful
‘’ 1 hour ago  

loki see loki do: Jesus Christ, that place is literally just up the street from where I grew up. That mall was the newest mall in the Cincinnati area at the time. Now it is a huge empty shell. With a maniac guarding it. Wow.


Is there another, better mall in that area?
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Edmund Cunningham was previously convicted of animal cruelty for killing kittens, storing in freezer
I was pondering whether this was literal or figurative, then realized it's probably both.
 
Freds Bank
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Everything is Awful: loki see loki do: Jesus Christ, that place is literally just up the street from where I grew up. That mall was the newest mall in the Cincinnati area at the time. Now it is a huge empty shell. With a maniac guarding it. Wow.

Is there another, better mall in that area?


Several.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Everything is Awful: loki see loki do: Jesus Christ, that place is literally just up the street from where I grew up. That mall was the newest mall in the Cincinnati area at the time. Now it is a huge empty shell. With a maniac guarding it. Wow.

Is there another, better mall in that area?


It's right down the street at Amazon.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: As someone pointed out in a thread yesterday, why is there a registry for sex offenders but not a registry for animal abusers?  I'd absolutely want to know if some animal abuser moved in down the street.


Because America doesn't believe in mental healthcare so nobody who makes policy bothers to acknowledge the well known link between animal abuse and psychopathy.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

stuffy: Seems just like the kind of person you want to be a security guard.


Hey, pullin' down double-digits an hour?  Pretty sweet.
 
mcmiller
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Came to post a masterbation reference but it looks like several others came before me.
 
Cerebral Knievel
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: As someone pointed out in a thread yesterday, why is there a registry for sex offenders but not a registry for animal abusers?  I'd absolutely want to know if some animal abuser moved in down the street.


Essentially because most areas consider animal abuse a property crime.
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Everything is Awful: loki see loki do: Jesus Christ, that place is literally just up the street from where I grew up. That mall was the newest mall in the Cincinnati area at the time. Now it is a huge empty shell. With a maniac guarding it. Wow.

Is there another, better mall in that area?

https://www.facebook.com/KenwoodTowne​C​entre/
The only remaining, actually functional mall is Kenwood Towne Center. Forest Fair was stupidly located one exit in either direction from two existing, well established malls, the also now dying/dead Tricounty Mall and Northgate. Tricounty was *our* mall of choice for hanging in the 70's. Forest Fair didn't open until 1988, and lost its anchor stores in less than two years.
 
muphasta
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
His military style hat leads me to believe he has unfulfilled fantasies of being a super soldier. 
It appears that he stood at attention in the clip as well.
His mommy probably told him that he didn't need to join the military in order to serve his country. Keeping women out of the empty mall was serving his country too.
 
