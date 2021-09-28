 Skip to content
(Guardian) Soooo, pretty much every person reading this. Yes, subby included
77
•       •       •

77 Comments     (+0 »)
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think I could even find the jeans I wore when I was 21.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was my assless chaps phase.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I fit into them just fine.  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/They're a vest now
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, I guess it's good news that I still have clothes from when I was 16, and they still fit.

I thought I was just cheap having clothes that are 25 years old.
 
NotTheSubby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wear the same size I did then, just six inches lower.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah I am 6' and 185lbs, work out atleast 3 times a week and the nurse at my PCP said I was overweight.
 
RanHakubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey! My fat ass can fit into the fat ass jeans I was wearing when I was 21 because my fat ass hasn't gotten any fatter.

I do already have 'beatus though. Family history of it. The fact that I'm a fatass doesn't help.
 
farker99
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can. I lost 40lb about 3 years ago and have kept it off through the pandemic.
/Doctor was very happy about it
//I feel much better every day
///3 because it's fark
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joke's on them. I was fat at 21. I could probably still fit into those jeans if they weren't in a SW Florida landfill somewhere.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll try when they come back into fashion.

denimsandjeans.comView Full Size


/Not me
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, I can. I've always been chonkerz. The difference is I can cycle 60 miles now. I couldn't then, between the smoking and spending 12 hours a day online...
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Breaking news: weight gain linked to the beetus. Also if your moobs poke through your shirt at 21, your underwear is tighter than at 21, and you weigh more.

Next up, if you see the sky is blue, your are at a greater risk of being awake during the day.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The jeans I wore then would be way too big now.

/Recently discovered that Levi's offers odd numbered sizes below 36 inches
//35 and dropping
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it pays to be fat at an early age........
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, except that women have children and hips spread and breasts enlarge and another pointless hypothisis by a derp based on click bait to huge beg for money for the 'Guardian'.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always been a 32/32 or 34/32 depending on the style
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm getting back to there. I've dropped 23lbs since the end of July.

I should hit the size I was at 21 in another two months, and the weight I really ought to be sometime in February.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was my banana hammock and hot pants phase. I think since I was 21 I have only gained about 20ish lbs or so. I will find out next week when I go in for my physical, cant wait!
 
unbelver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Says you.  Though there was a 25 year period that I couldn't.  And what motivated me to get back down was pretty much the reason in TFA.  I was about to cross into the A1c diabetic range after being decades in the pre-diabetic range.

I took 3 years to drop 80+ lbs. From a 33.5 BMI to a 21.5 BMI.  In my 4th year of maintaining, now.  A1c is back down below pre-diabetic into the normal range.

My "fad diet" Portion control, exercise, and patience.  In other words "Calories in/Calories out".  Nothing fancy.  Nothing drastic, just a minor change to get into loss, and a minor change to get into maintain. Exercise was long walks.  Rule 1 for me was "don't go to bed hungry".  Everything else was "be patient and stick to it".
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jokes on you. I was a fatass at 21.

/aw, I gave myself a sad
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a Wilford Brimley joke to be made here.
 
End_Of_Line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
175 at age 21
Topped out at 400
Down to 280 so a long way to go.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please subby, this is fark, we all have 800 credit scores, paid off mortgages and 2% body fat.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: That was my assless chaps phase.


You know, this cliché really annoys me.  Chaps are by definition assless, if they had an ass, they'd be pants.  What no one seems to bat a goddamn eye it is the fact that there are so many CROTCHLESS chaps.

harley-davidson.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was 21, I wore a size 32 waist. Now I wear a size 34.

The pandemic has been tough.
 
darthaegis [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I weigh about 2lbs less than I did 31 years ago and wear the same pants size I did back then.  32/32

I do try to stay active.
 
Khellendros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm within average range now.  At 21, I was significantly underweight and had 7 less inches in my waist.  If I can fit in those jeans now, it would mean I have a fairly acute medical issue.  Cancer, malnourishment, aggressive autoimmune disorder, etc.
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless we're talking about people who are under the age of 30, and who never birthed children, I'm calling absolute bullshiat on this claim. Unless you are an anorexic, starving, or have chronic intestinal parasites, there is no farking way that anyone has the same waistline/thigh diameter that they did when they were 21.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, they should be a bit more specific. Are they assuming people wore perfectly fitting jeans at 21?

I actually did try buying jeans that same size once, maybe 5 years ago, having forgotten that my waist line had grown an inch. Squeezing into them only got harder over the years as it grew another inch. They eventually got sent to a thrift store - probably the first donation I've made that really was only gently used.

I could stand to get in better shape, but I'm not fat. Some changes in gut size are to be expected over the years.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm 60 pounds lighter than I was at 21, so no problem fitting into the old jeans.  I do have diabetes though, Type 1, caused by a chemo drug side effect.  A1C was 9.3, up from 5.1 before the chemo.  I made a lot of changes, lost 100 lbs and drove my A1C down to 6.3, which is in the pre-diabetes range.  Probably 7.something now thanks to another chemo drug trying to kill me a few months ago.  It's secondary concern for the time being.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was 6'6" and 155 pounds at age 21. Fark you if you want me to go back to my telephone pole self.

/ 85 pounds heavier now
// I credit old age, eating like an 18 year old, drinking like a 21 year old
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sizes have changed. i have an old pair of jeans from 30 years ago that are too tight to fit around the waist, but the jeans I wear today are technically the same waist size. Apparently 34 isn't 34 anymore.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Sizes have changed. i have an old pair of jeans from 30 years ago that are too tight to fit around the waist, but the jeans I wear today are technically the same waist size. Apparently 34 isn't 34 anymore.


Vanity sizing.  Relaxed fit jeans are the worst in that regard.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I'll try when they come back into fashion.

[denimsandjeans.com image 470x663]

/Not me


Hmm..
Now, they didn't say you had to fit in them *conventionally*...

//Two tents for the price of one!
 
deathdidpartme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At 59 same size 32X30 jokes on them very healthy.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: That was my assless chaps phase.


Chaps are assless by nature.
I'm a size 34, was a skinny f*cker in high school, size 27.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They still make Jordache jeans?
 
mrtuba9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if I was wearing 40-42 back then, and now I'm sitting here in 38's SMH
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depends, will there be anything between me and my Calvins?
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: bingethinker: Sizes have changed. i have an old pair of jeans from 30 years ago that are too tight to fit around the waist, but the jeans I wear today are technically the same waist size. Apparently 34 isn't 34 anymore.

Vanity sizing.  Relaxed fit jeans are the worst in that regard.


Nope.
My old saggy nutsack needs room.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've spent much of this year focused on losing weight, and dropped 50 lbs between January and July.  No special diet or anything extreme; just a combination of calorie tracking and cardio exercise.  I am now (at age 40) down to the same weight and size (175 lbs; on 6'1" height) I was in college, and I do feel much better than before.

Not a brag or anything, because I know the hardest part (maintaining weight loss) is what I am trying to do now and into the future.  I am well aware of the statistics of how most people who lose weight regain it.  Losing weight is not exactly easy, but it is straightforward.  Keep it off is more difficult, not least because I no longer have a specific goal that I am working towards.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha I'm as skinny as I used to be
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does that count if I was a meth user at 21 and wearing a size that doesn't exist in nature?
 
DittoToo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ate a shiat load of ice cream after 'Rona started and didn't gain a pound.  It did a number on my cholesterol though. I miss ice cream.
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have had the same waist size since I was 20....34's some brands are loose and others a bit tight though so it depends. Seems all the weight I gained over the last 20 years went above my waistline. Specifically between my waist and chest which seems pretty common for men.

/Currently working on that and I'm having to rely on belts more often now :)
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i am 63 and can fit into stuff i had in 8th grade...

but i was 6"1" and 180 then and 6"1" and about 190 now.

no big deal.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

danvon: Unless we're talking about people who are under the age of 30, and who never birthed children, I'm calling absolute bullshiat on this claim. Unless you are an anorexic, starving, or have chronic intestinal parasites, there is no farking way that anyone has the same waistline/thigh diameter that they did when they were 21.


I have a slightly larger waistline, but I'm the same weight as I was at 18.
 
