(CNBC) COVIDiots take precisely the wrong lesson from Delta surge (cnbc.com)
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rusty Nail says you don't need that tetanus booster either!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Morons say what they've been told to say by the people actively trying to kill them
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a weird hill to choke to death upon but at least you'll be dead.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid people have stupid thoughts.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did a scientific study of my own. Breakfast is a waste of time! You need to eat lunch, and probably dinner too. Obviously, breakfast isn't working. It's a massive conspiracy from the egg producers and the cereal manufactures which have direct ties to the pedophile cabal in the underground pizza parlor in Sheboygan. Study it out people.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, duh.

We already knew they are complete idiots.  Ain't nuthin' gonna change that.

\except the sweet release of death
\\hopefully, soon
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: I did a scientific study of my own. Breakfast is a waste of time! You need to eat lunch, and probably dinner too. Obviously, breakfast isn't working. It's a massive conspiracy from the egg producers and the cereal manufactures which have direct ties to the pedophile cabal in the underground pizza parlor in Sheboygan. Study it out people.


niiiiiiice.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok then these people can be be looked after by faith healers, snake oil salesmen, crystals, phrenologists and thoughts and prayers. They can avoid the hospitals and let them be used by people that will do what health care professionals say.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dead ones have it all figured out
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Morons say what they've been told to say by the people actively trying to kill them


Hey I heard this on Facebook!
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never interrupt your enemy when he is in the process of making a mistake.
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: I did a scientific study of my own. Breakfast is a waste of time! You need to eat lunch, and probably dinner too. Obviously, breakfast isn't working. It's a massive conspiracy from the egg producers and the cereal manufactures which have direct ties to the pedophile cabal in the underground pizza parlor in Sheboygan. Study it out people.


Now we wait for the intermittent fasters to jump into the thread.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: I did a scientific study of my own. Breakfast is a waste of time! You need to eat lunch, and probably dinner too. Obviously, breakfast isn't working. It's a massive conspiracy from the egg producers and the cereal manufactures which have direct ties to the pedophile cabal in the underground pizza parlor in Sheboygan. Study it out people.


I've never trusted a person from Sheboygan.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can believe whatever they like so long as they die faster.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're so much smarter than everyone else, so they're probably right.  Study it out.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess they will be turning their high capacity firearms in since they don't always kill on the first shot.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: I did a scientific study of my own. Breakfast is a waste of time! You need to eat lunch, and probably dinner too. Obviously, breakfast isn't working. It's a massive conspiracy from the egg producers and the cereal manufactures which have direct ties to the pedophile cabal in the underground pizza parlor in Sheboygan. Study it out people.


Actually my PC Doc (this guy looks like Captain America) told me about ten years ago to knock off three meals a day. But he said it like "Hey fatty if you want to stop being fat stop eating three meals a day. Do you perform hard labor 12 hours a day six days a week? Then two regular sized meals is more than enough food for an adult." He was correct.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grown-ups who eat their veggies think the booster is no big deal.
The oppositional defiance disorder crowd sees another reason to have a temper tantrum.

So.... it's a day ending in Y?
 
roc6783
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: I did a scientific study of my own. Breakfast is a waste of time! You need to eat lunch, and probably dinner too. Obviously, breakfast isn't working. It's a massive conspiracy from the egg producers and the cereal manufactures which have direct ties to the pedophile cabal in the underground pizza parlor in Sheboygan. Study it out people.


As someone who just drove past Sheboygan about 10 minutes ago, where should I have lunch?
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Natural selection, the gift that keeps on giving
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

omg bbq: Hey Nurse!: I did a scientific study of my own. Breakfast is a waste of time! You need to eat lunch, and probably dinner too. Obviously, breakfast isn't working. It's a massive conspiracy from the egg producers and the cereal manufactures which have direct ties to the pedophile cabal in the underground pizza parlor in Sheboygan. Study it out people.

I've never trusted a person from Sheboygan.


It no longer exists. It was eaten by a giant monster in the 80s.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people wouldn't understand Varicella, DPT, or flu shots if their cracker-ass lives depended on it. Stay the fark outta my way and outta my schools forever assholes.
 
The Duck of Death
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They do have a point - my 5G coverage hasn't been nearly as good as I thought it would be.  Maybe the booster will help?
 
LaViergeNoire [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is the same damn argument about evolution the US has been having since the days of the Scopes monkey trial. They won't understand the science because the science requires them to understand how the evolution of a virus works and evolution doesn't exist so there's nothing for them to understand.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We will blot out the Sun with the smoke from our cremations!
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
IGNORANCE IS STRENGTH
 
40 degree day
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Dumber, sir"
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
of course they need to keep coming up with justifications why not getting vaxxed is really the right choice and they have been right all along and they are so much smarter than everyone else and no they aren't insecure about any of this what would give you that idea
 
flood222
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm rooting for the virus and its many variants.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fine, leave them for the rest of us, you stupid farks.

May you die horribly and painfully.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I've been watching the WI COVID tracker map since last weekend. Kinda hoping this winter cleans up the gene pool around where I live because I'm dead darling tired of having to feel like I live in a warzone because Muh Freedumbz™.
 
mikey15
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sheboygan !
♫ mention my name in Sheboygan , it's the greatest little town in the world ♫
 
Valter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Get the farking shot. Get the farking shot! Why is this such a difficult thing for some?
 
Nocrash
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My orthodontist just told me that masking doesn't work because the mask can't stop a virus.

I hate it when I can't tell a medical professional that he is a dumbass because he is digging into my jawbone.  And that was after I told him I did my grad research in airborne microbiology. The dumbass. Mrs Crash said I should have informed him about the typical particle size of dried snot but he is the only local tooth puller in my insurance network.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Fine, leave them for the rest of us, you stupid farks.

May you die horribly and painfully.


And SOON.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We've known since the first shots were developed that a booster would likely be necessary after 8 months of receiving the vaccine. I dont understand why the media and government has been making this appear so confusing.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Off topic, but I find myself wondering how many anti vaxxers look at 9-11 truthers and think "well that's just ridiculous."
 
Valter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Nocrash: My orthodontist just told me that masking doesn't work because the mask can't stop a virus.

I hate it when I can't tell a medical professional that he is a dumbass because he is digging into my jawbone.  And that was after I told him I did my grad research in airborne microbiology. The dumbass. Mrs Crash said I should have informed him about the typical particle size of dried snot but he is the only local tooth puller in my insurance network.


Actually you can tell a medical professional that he is a dumbass. You may need to find a new medical professional, but they are not immune to common sense, courtesy, and a basic understanding of science.
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Continuing the media fiasco around these apes just gives them more attention and power. Stop.
 
Valter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: Off topic, but I find myself wondering how many anti vaxxers look at 9-11 truthers and think "well that's just ridiculous."


That Venn Diagram may appear as a single circle.
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: Never interrupt your enemy when he is in the process of making a mistake.


And make no mistake, these people are our enemy. They mean us nothing but ill will and harm.
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Atomic Redneck: Hey Nurse!: I did a scientific study of my own. Breakfast is a waste of time! You need to eat lunch, and probably dinner too. Obviously, breakfast isn't working. It's a massive conspiracy from the egg producers and the cereal manufactures which have direct ties to the pedophile cabal in the underground pizza parlor in Sheboygan. Study it out people.

Now we wait for the intermittent fasters to jump into the thread.


I was going to say that technically, breakfast is just the first meal that you have during the day. Since it when you break your fast from the last meal you had the day before.

But that is an annoying pedantic post that had nothing to do with the original post. Thankfully you added this so I have a spot for my bullshiat.
 
db2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So does this mean more dangerously stupid people are going to die? I'll try to muster up an ounce of give-a-crap later.
 
flood222
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

db2: So does this mean more dangerously stupid people are going to die? I'll try to muster up an ounce of give-a-crap later.


But even the vaccinated die! From what I've read it doesn't provide immunity.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

db2: So does this mean more dangerously stupid people are going to die? I'll try to muster up an ounce of give-a-crap later.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rumproast42
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Toilet paper is a waste!  I keep having to use more every time I crap.

Beer is useless!  I keep having to drink more to stay drunk.

Breakfast doesn't work!  I still have to eat lunch and dinner too.
 
