(Metro)   People who will be going to future Glastonbury Festivals please stop peeing in the river nearby, you're doing so many drugs you're giving the fish a contact high   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    More: Weird, Illegal drug trade, Drug, MDMA, Heroin, Bangor University, festival levels of MDMA, Dan Aberg, Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs  
11 Comments     (+0 »)
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Public Urination Happens is the name of my GG Allin tribute cosplay I do at festivals.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What about pooping in it?
 
Valter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: What about pooping in it?


Extreme frown for even having typed that mess.
 
ToasterRadio
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It wouldn't be a "contact high." It would be ingested by the fish and therefore they would just be high.

From the Urban Dictionary: "A contact high occurs when one becomes high when he or she is near someone who is currently under the influence of some sort of illegal drug, even if the person receiving the contact high has not recently taken any drugs."

And stay off my farking lawn.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ToasterRadio: It wouldn't be a "contact high." It would be ingested by the fish and therefore they would just be high.

From the Urban Dictionary: "A contact high occurs when one becomes high when he or she is near someone who is currently under the influence of some sort of illegal drug, even if the person receiving the contact high has not recently taken any drugs."

And stay off my farking lawn.


Can I just pee on it from the street?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's in Somerset where "scrumpy" cider (the meth of fermented beverages) is made.
No drug can compete with that stuff!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Gay frogs!
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Blinky is blotto.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Gay frogs!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Come to think of it, I do remember a few European Eels hanging around the clubs, selling cocaine. Slippery bunch, bug-eyed and working their jaws like crazy...
 
untoldforce
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If their toilet situation is as bad as some festivals then I could understand why people skip the line. Who wants to wait 45 minutes to use a dirty porta potty?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

