(Marketwatch)   Interesting strategy to say the least   (marketwatch.com) divider line
    Followup, Bank robbery, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bank, Crime, Robbery, band of brazen bank robbers stole, tracking device, cell phone records  
posted to Main » on 28 Sep 2021 at 1:50 PM



vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Travis Jackson is the name I go buy on my Randy Travis/Allen Jackson cover band.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wasn't that a plot to a Billy Bob Thorton movie?  They were the sleepover bandits or something?

/Too lazy to google
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
All that planning and they couldn't think of gloves and leaving the cell phones at home
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There's always one in every comment section...


CNN won't be reporting this. Wonder if the WSJ or Washington Post will? I swear this country has turned into Grand Theft Auto 2021 LIVE!
 
MBooda
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why didn't they just try Afghanistan banana stand?
Afghanistan Bananistan
Youtube Upn8oUy5xPk
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Harrison Ford and I want to say Paul Bettany as the bad guy.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

This should happen more!  A lot more! Lets hope something vital was cut.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When I was a kid I wasn't allowed to tell the kids at school that my dad managed a bank in case any of their parents were dumb enough to try and kidnap me as part of a bank robbery plot.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How the hell did they defeat the time locks? (Article was paywalled for me)

When I worked in branches, like 20 years ago, we had multiple ways to trigger a silent alarm, all over the place. The way you open a safe can be done in different patterns. We were trained to change the pattern in a very slight way to trigger a silent alarm, but still open the vault. Inside the vault were a variety of triggers. Essentially, it's pretty damn hard to force bank employees to do anything without multiple, very difficult to detect opportunities to trigger a silent alarm.

Most robbers hit the teller line and GTFO. It's the best strategy, to move very fast and get the hell away. Going into the vault? That takes time. By the time you reach the vault, an astute employee will have already tripped at least one silent alarm.
 
ciarraic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bandits, w/ billybob, Bruce Willis, and Cate Blanchett.  They were called the Sleepover Bandits.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 1 minute ago  

This a great farking movie. 
The Place Beyond the Pines Official Trailer #1 (2013) - Ryan Gosling Movie HD
Youtube G07pSbHLXgg
 
Silverhammer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Todd Snider - Statistician's Blues
Youtube IUK6zjtUj00
 
