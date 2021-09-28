 Skip to content
(WIVB)   This is our holiday, Farkers: National Drink Beer Day. So toss back a pint or a bottle and show us what you're drinking on this auspicious occasion   (wivb.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Alcoholic beverage, Beer, Public house, Western New York, group of friends, Brewing, Brewery, Hops  
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I have a couple of these in the stockpile. I guess my choice has been made for me.

Cheers!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


L'Chaim!
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My go to lately...

untappd.akamaized.netView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The5thElement
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I have some options.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My current favorite:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The5thElement: I have some options.[Fark user image 425x573][Fark user image 425x550]


Hey, another WI Farker!

*clicks profile*

Huh, just outside of St. Louis.

I guess you really like our beers!
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I will have one Pabst at around 5:30 p.m. local time. I'm doing a bit of temperance for a stretch. I'd prefer a lager from Germany, but we're out.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What i would be having if it was in season...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why do beer drinkers assume everyone else is a beer drinker?
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Right now, in the fridge, I have

Port City Optimal Wit
Port City Porter
Yuengling Golden Pilsner
Devil's Backbone Vienna Lager
Devil's Backbone O'Fest
Assorted Sam Adams

And a few odds and ends from Jubal's 'Beer of the Month' Club.

The Port City brewery is in Alexandria, VA, about 5 - 8 miles from my house.

(The bottles are all the same size, I suck as adjusting images.)

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yoyopro
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Good stuff.  
If you are looking for Budweiser  . . . . . 
Go to Misery.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Why do beer drinkers assume everyone else is a beer drinker?


... Because it's usually a safe bet?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I guess I'll head to the liquor store and get this, been wanting to try it:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'll pick something new up on the way home to try. Although the Aventinus is a great idea, Beerguy!
For San Diego farkers, Clem's Bottle Shop in Kensington has a great selection of beers.
 
yoyopro
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WilderKWight: Why do beer drinkers assume everyone else is a beer drinker?


I hear you.
Vodak gets the job done faster.
The beer is to cool it off.
 
kumanoki
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
