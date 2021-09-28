 Skip to content
(Sky.com)   New bronze statue of woman in see-through dress sparks sexism row in Italy. Marble statues of completely naked women all over Italy from a different era still OK   (news.sky.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That wouldn't happen over here. It be stolen before it even went on display.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Se hai glutei migliori, puoi registrare un reclamo.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She wrote on Twitter: "But how can even the institutions accept the representation of a woman as a sexualised body?"
But Stifano has defended the statue, writing on Facebook that had it been up to him the figure would have been "completely naked... simply because I am a lover of the human body".

This calls to mind a conversation I had with an acquaintance of mine who frequents nude beaches and nudist colonies. I don't really pretend to understand his motivations for this -- he claims he just enjoys the freedom but I've also suspected he just likes looking at naked people. But, whatever. Our conversation was about what it's like to have "clothing" removed as any sort of factor you'd use to pre-judge people before getting to know them, and that eventually led to his saying something that's stuck with me for a while. Namely, that after you've spent some time talking a strange woman who's reasonably attractive and completely naked, you start to wonder what she might look like in a really tight sweater or well-fitting jeans. Because after a while the naked body, in non-sexual situations, stops seeming sexual. But the right clothing, in any situation, becomes something of a tease that makes you want to see more. So maybe the artist has a point -- a see-through dress has a titillation factor that, ultimately, a naked body would not.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm here for the tiddies
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I wonder who the Karens that complained about this are?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

There's a reason the lingerie industry exists.
 
Fano
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

The Theiss Tittilation Theory supports this
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How can bronze be "see through?" Scotty come back in time and trade transparent bronze to save some, I dunno, river dolphins?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
She sets an unreal standard for all the other chick statues.  Especially the ones that were chiseled out back when thicc chicks were considered healthy and sexy.

Me?  I point at the statue of David and laugh.  Must have been cold in that studio, Dave.
 
Pincy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I love how the photo in the article is a bunch men creepin on the statue.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: I'm here for the tiddies


I asked that old Loch Ness monster what he wanted, he told me about free tiddies
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: She sets an unreal standard for all the other chick statues.  Especially the ones that were chiseled out back when thicc chicks were considered healthy and sexy.

Me?  I point at the statue of David and laugh.  Must have been cold in that studio, Dave.


Dude was facing down a GIANT. Anyone would suffer a bit of anxiety
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: How can bronze be "see through?" Scotty come back in time and trade transparent bronze to save some, I dunno, river dolphins?


Yeah, that was my thought.

It can be a statue of a woman in a flowing dress that may drape lightly over her form, but there is nothing about bronze that is 'see-through'. The complainers are just using it as a trigger word.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: ... "you start to wonder what she might look like in a really tight sweater or well-fitting jeans. Because after a while the naked body, in non-sexual situations, stops seeming sexual. But the right clothing, in any situation, becomes something of a tease that makes you want to see more. So maybe the artist has a point -- a see-through dress has a titillation factor that, ultimately, a naked body would not."


I agree.  Decorations are nice.  And taking them off can be a lot of fun.  Anyone who says otherwise, I don't like them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freidog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Guy posing with his dick on full display still considered a world treasure.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How can bronze be see through?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Looking at the kind of naked bodies that you find on a nude beach and looking at the naked bodies of...say crossfit competitors are two entirely differently things.
 
Juc
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How do you even have a bronze see through anything
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is this like transparent aluminum?

/ or aluminium ?
 
Dorf11
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: She sets an unreal standard for all the other chick statues.  Especially the ones that were chiseled out back when thicc chicks were considered healthy and sexy.


Those thicc statue chicks can just eat less chisel more.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is just Act I, after a while the statue will develop bright spots where people rub it and that will begin Act II.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The patina on dat ass is gonna be gone before long.
Polished gold you could see your reflection in.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That bronze buttocks is going to cause a lot of strained pinching fingers & bruised peeners. Just sayin'.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It should be noted that many of the naked marble statues were painted and had clothes sewn on to them when originally displayed.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is the poem about a woman who seduce people? Then it's fine. Is it about a modest woman? Then it's not.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Like the bronze statue of Juliet in Milano, which they have to keep re-cleaning, because of all the guys who make the trek to the statue to rub her boobies making them the only consistently polished part of the statue....because boobies are awesome...Even the ladies have to admit it.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I am so pleased that Italy has run out of serious problems and has time now to be concerned what the shrill and strident have to screech.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: I am so pleased that Italy has run out of serious problems and has time now to be concerned what the shrill and strident have to screech.


ah, the true nature of the internet above the layers of pron
 
Telos
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I've also suspected he just likes looking at naked people.


Do you not?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

freidog: Guy posing with his dick on full display still considered a world treasure.


The cease and desist order I received implies differently
 
Telos
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Looking at the kind of naked bodies that you find on a nude beach and looking at the naked bodies of...say crossfit competitors are two entirely differently things.


I've never been to one, but I briefly dated a girl who went to one... and would definitely have liked to see her on a nude beach.
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In commemoration of this historic event...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The sculptor is obviously an ass man, NTTAWWT.
 
DVD
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

______________________________________​________________

The man responsible for turning many Star Trek boy nerds into strangely-designed clothing fetishists.

I was wondering why he died so young, alas it was AIDS.
 
8 inches
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm in Rime right now, so I'm getting a...boner.
 
sunsetlamp [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Is the poem about a woman who seduce people? Then it's fine. Is it about a modest woman? Then it's not.


It's about people dying for some cause or other and this girl watches them and the guy she likes is no longer among them 'cause he died for the cause.  I forget what the cause is.  The focus is not really on the girl, but she's more 'innocent observer' than anything else.

In other words, it's nothing to with sex and the really obvious bronze buttocks are a completely idiotic typically Italian thing to add.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Heh.  One of the guys in the crowd is pledging allegiance to the statue.

/"is that what the kids are calling it now?"
 
untoldforce
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe things have changed in the last few years, but Italy had way more sexism issues than a statue.

Last time I was there two Italian dudes were going around and touching random women's butts on the street. Most of the women were foreigners but the dumb duo made the mistake of touching an Italian woman's ass and she yelled at them and chased them down at least two streets. In heels. Massive respect for her, but Italy needs to get its act together. Random groping is only for Japanese subways. Everyone knows that.

/that was sarcasm
 
nuqneh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Is the poem about a woman who seduce people? Then it's fine. Is it about a modest woman? Then it's not.


She's supposed to be a very poor peasant woman, forced to glean wheat in the fields to survive, who witnesses 300 men on a mission to unify Italy massacred in battle.  She's supposed to be a tribute to the Italian patriotic spirit, not a tribute to ass-shaping crossfit workouts.  The artist said he didn't want to sculpt a faithful representation of a peasant woman's anatomy, but an ideal of a woman.  Sexist pig.
 
