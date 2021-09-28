 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Apparently, G.I. Joe is poaching UK lorry drivers, probably to undermine Destro's M.A.R.S. Industries   (uk.news.yahoo.com) divider line
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
lol the news from 5 days ago.

20 of it's 1200 stations were out - currently it's over 90%
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Cold Slither
Youtube bnM-u7rZwtI
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Xai: lol the news from 5 days ago.

20 of it's 1200 stations were out - currently it's over 90%


Government: "Don't buy up all the petrol"
Citizens: "BUY ALL THE PETROL NOW!"
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Drivers on the way to get fuel
Cobra la la la la la la la
Youtube rUw8cN6R8o0
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Even evil organizations mask up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Whats the British army up to these days?
 
migueldelascervezas
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Pork Chop Sandwiches!
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Tomax and Xamot were Cobra's bankers, so it all makes sense after all.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Can't submit LA Times links, but this nonsense gets greenlit?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How long until they raise the wage of the drivers?

Because the cold day in hell is coming.
 
