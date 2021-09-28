 Skip to content
(NPR)   The Purdue Pharma/Sackler family settlement will give victims and their families a check for tree fiddy and a coupon for 50% off the co-pay on their next prescription for OxyContin   (npr.org) divider line
22
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
3 Number of death claims filed includes claims filed by someone who is the guardian or holds power of attorney for an opioid user who is alive.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Death3$26,000 to $40,0001


Well, ummmmmmm... I would once again plead with any hackers out there... if you could go ahead and drain their account please and donate it to addiction programs. That would be super.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Death3$26,000 to $40,0001


Well, ummmmmmm... I would once again plead with any hackers out there... if you could go ahead and drain their account please and donate it to addiction programs. That would be super.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone call Billy McBride.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Class action rewards are almost always bullshiat.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well at least the Sucklers are now immune from all future lawsuits. See? the system works.
 
INTERTRON [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "To me it shows an emphasis on how do we fix what is broken for the future," says Lahav, "versus people who were already hurt in the past."

why not both?
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the normal and expected outcome in America. Corporations knowingly victimize their customers to get rich and then when they are caught they make lawyers rich by using the labyrinth of law so that the corporations can keep their profits while the victims are left to suffer.

This is how businesses get punished in America when they are caught putting profits over human life.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder how much the lawyers got paid
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Death3$26,000 to $40,0001


Well, ummmmmmm... I would once again plead with any hackers


That's a funny way of spelling "snipers"
 
Rumproast42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need to publish every name, address, and phone number of every one of the people involved with the Sacklers and Pudue Pharma.  I'm sure there will be enough people to make their lives hell for quite some time.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently we have yet to reach the number of cruel, insulting, dehumanizing injustices in the name of greed and deceit required to prompt the entire population to rise up and murder our oppressors.

I am surprised that yet another one is apparently required.  I am fearful that our "leaders" think nothing of continuing to manufacture such outrages as if the day of bloody reprisal will not happen, eventually.  I do not want to see that day, but sanity and justice do not seem like they will come until it does, first.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Class actions are only worth the effort if the class is small.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people should literally be living in a van by the river. Alas, were it that we were not living in a gold-plated Banana Republic, they might be.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "To me it shows an emphasis on how do we fix what is broken for the future," says Lahav, "versus people who were already hurt in the past."

I hope this guy's name is under the dictionary definition for "eternal optimist".
 
SisterMaryElephant
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is American capitalism at its finest.  Privatize gain.
Risk stays with the public
WINNING?????

And I just love how the article talks about a finite pool of money.  Sackler & Purdue pharma
Hahahahaha
 
shinji3i
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

scanman61: NewportBarGuy: Death3$26,000 to $40,0001


Well, ummmmmmm... I would once again plead with any hackers

That's a funny way of spelling "snipers"


Por que no los dos?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Large settlements never work out well for the masses. Just the lawyers and states.
There is a better solution to this, I'm surprised it hasn't been taken up yet.

Rumproast42: They need to publish every name, address, and phone number of every one of the people involved with the Sacklers and Pudue Pharma.  I'm sure there will be enough people to make their lives hell for quite some time.


I saw some massive list of some of the shell companies they control to move around assets, it would probably be impossible to find all the properties they actually hold as I'm sure there are some outside of the US. I wouldn't be anywhere near the USA if I were them.
 
patrick767
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And the Sacklers are shielded from further liability. This farking bullshiat is what happens here, especially when wealthy people go judge shopping for their cases, which is what happened here. Corporations farking love Robert Drain, the judge that handled this case.
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is America next time you get all patriotic.
 
capn' fun [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Someone call Billy McBride.


Have been watching Season 4 with my wife, a nurse, and she now wants to go back and watch Seasons 1-3. I told her 4 is possibly the best season so far with JK Simmons and Bruce Dern, and William Hurt in what I think is one of his best roles ever.

1 is still amazing. Except for the full frontal by Hurt. I told her she's gonna want to fast forward through that. Incredible actor, but he ain't Chris Hemsworth.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Wonder how much the lawyers got paid


I wonder how much the Sack-holders armed guards get paid. Mebbe someone who lost a loved one can pay them more, to do GOOD works?
 
