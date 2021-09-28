 Skip to content
 
(Merced Sun-Star)   Weed smokes man   (mercedsunstar.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you try to perform a supercritical fluid extraction using propane indoors, you're going to have a bad time.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nicely played, Subby. HOTY candidate for sure.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Marijuana conversion lab?" Was the weed gay?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Should've brought in the experts

simkl.inView Full Size
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark needs a Hash tag.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Dont try to make your own hash oil.  You might blow up your house.
 
spleef420
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Dont try to make your own hash oil.  You might blow up your house.


Do it outdoors or in a garage with the doors open and a big fan...and for fark's sake don't farking smoke while you're using highly flammable shiat.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Wanted for questioning.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
DMDmarty
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

spleef420: Teddy Brosevelt: Dont try to make your own hash oil.  You might blow up your house.

Do it outdoors or in a garage with the doors open and a big fan...and for fark's sake don't farking smoke while you're using highly flammable shiat.


Or you know, don't make BHO period. No matter what you do there is ALWAYS petroleum byproducts left over in the oil. shiat makes me sick to just smell it. Live rosin ftw.
 
tuxq
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FLAMMABLE GASES SHOULD NOT BE USED IN CONFINED SPACES.

But, of course, the 'juana is going to get the bad rep. Not propane. farking Thatherton's.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DMDmarty: spleef420: Teddy Brosevelt: Dont try to make your own hash oil.  You might blow up your house.

Do it outdoors or in a garage with the doors open and a big fan...and for fark's sake don't farking smoke while you're using highly flammable shiat.

Or you know, don't make BHO period. No matter what you do there is ALWAYS petroleum byproducts left over in the oil. shiat makes me sick to just smell it. Live rosin ftw.


The things people do to get high....
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

tuxq: FLAMMABLE GASES SHOULD NOT BE USED IN CONFINED SPACES.

But, of course, the 'juana is going to get the bad rep. Not propane. farking Thatherton's.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He didn't know that inflammable meant flammable.
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: tuxq: FLAMMABLE GASES SHOULD NOT BE USED IN CONFINED SPACES.

But, of course, the 'juana is going to get the bad rep. Not propane. farking Thatherton's.

[Fark user image 400x300] [View Full Size image _x_]


At least he didn't use that bastard gas butane.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Dont try to make your own hash oil.  You might blow up your house.


Or just freaking do it outdoors.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
*before article*

Butane honey oil?

*after article*

Butane honey oil.

BHO is the meth lab of weed. Just use something more safe, like isopropyl alcohol. Jesus.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

He should have stuck with marijuana conversion vans.
 
