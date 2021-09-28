 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Has mocking unvaccinated Covid victims become a new "blood sport," and if so, will Jean-Claude Van Damme star in the film?   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Vaccine, Vaccination, site's own counters, last names, Peter Ditto, average number of daily coronavirus deaths, COVID Anti-vaxxers, independent site  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I cheer every anti-vaxer death the way I cheer at WWII movies when they shoot Nazis.

Bad guys who are a threat to the decent people around them need to be stopped and sometimes that means they need to die.  In the case of anti-vaxers it is the only good thing left they can do, to serve as a warning for others by dying of stupidity.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I agree that mocking them is uncalled for. Mocking people is just unfettered cruelty and, ultimately, diminishes the mocker as much as it hurts the mockee. Just celebrate their deaths with open joy instead and leave the personal, cutting insults for people who really deserve it, like Mississippians.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's increasing our already critically low national IQ.

Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FTA: Vaccinated people should, it seems, regard people who haven't gotten vaccinated as at least potentially normal, and perhaps genuinely worried about having a needle full of liquid injected into their body.

Fark this. It's been months. Their 'genuine worry' is as bullshiate as Susan Collins' 'concern,' and I shall continue to regard the unvaccinated as selfish, stupid, active threats to myself and those in my family too young to be vaccinated. Because this is precisely what they are.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When the cops kill a crazy sniper, everyone cheers.

The crazy sniper is an anti-vaxxer, and the cops are covid. Sure the cops kill a lot of innocent people, but they also tend to kill many of the snipers, who'd be killing way more innocent people if left unchecked.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
FTFA: "The philosopher proposed a thought experiment in which a website creator wishes to persuade someone to get vaccinated but readers come to think there's something "a little mean-spirited, cruel, or creepy in posting these photos."
These bad feelings could, Ballantyne said, feed into "distrust and suspicion toward the website itself."

So, 1000 pounds of bad faith in a 50 lb bag?
 
Dimensio
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Perhaps, instead of celebrating the deaths of anti-vaxxers, we should instead mourn their lives.
 
XSV
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
+1 to subby.  Timing was almost right for me to need a new keyboard.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh, and also...
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Megathuma: FTA: Vaccinated people should, it seems, regard people who haven't gotten vaccinated as at least potentially normal, and perhaps genuinely worried about having a needle full of liquid injected into their body.

Fark this. It's been months. Their 'genuine worry' is as bullshiate as Susan Collins' 'concern,' and I shall continue to regard the unvaccinated as selfish, stupid, active threats to myself and those in my family too young to be vaccinated. Because this is precisely what they are.


"A needle full of liquid"??  That's far and away the dumbest term I've ever heard for a medical shot.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I agree that mocking them is uncalled for. Mocking people is just unfettered cruelty and, ultimately, diminishes the mocker as much as it hurts the mockee. Just celebrate their deaths with open joy instead and leave the personal, cutting insults for people who really deserve it, like Mississippians.


What about unvaccinated Mississippians? Do I mock them for being unvaccinated, or for being Mississippians?
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
HELL YEAH

I'm not allowed to shoot them, I must be allowed to laugh at them
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So Reddit is coming down on HermanCaineAwards because of the press. Meanwhile they're leaving all the vaccine misinformation subreddits alone.

Most of the people on HermanCaineAwards don't deserve pity. They're racist, homophobic, spitefull assholes who call for "prayer warriors" after infecting others and before they kick the bucket.
 
The Official Fark Cajun [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't mock them.  I just don't care when they die.

/Yeah, I said it.
 
Psylence
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hey antivaxxers...

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
cloverock70
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Makes me think of this Stonekettle thread.
https://threadreaders.com/thread/1008​5​02343594373120
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
These people deserve no less

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
F*ck 'em.
 
starsrift
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

koder: When the cops kill a crazy sniper, everyone cheers.

The crazy sniper is an anti-vaxxer, and the cops are covid. Sure the cops kill a lot of innocent people, but they also tend to kill many of the snipers, who'd be killing way more innocent people if left unchecked.


Not the most tortured analogy I've ever seen, but you'll not get anything worth reselling it secondhand for,, after abusing it like that.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yes, and I hope so.
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Megathuma: FTA: Vaccinated people should, it seems, regard people who haven't gotten vaccinated as at least potentially normal, and perhaps genuinely worried about having a needle full of liquid injected into their body.

Fark this. It's been months. Their 'genuine worry' is as bullshiate as Susan Collins' 'concern,' and I shall continue to regard the unvaccinated as selfish, stupid, active threats to myself and those in my family too young to be vaccinated. Because this is precisely what they are.


They're also prolonging the pandemic everywhere, damaging the economy they worship and increasing the mental stress on everyone else. (Every time I see one of those imbeciles complaining at a school board meeting that their kids are stressed out wearing masks, I want to slap them in the face with a bag of medical waste.)

Not to mention the people dying from non-COVID causes because all the medical facilities are filled with unvaccinated COVIDiots.

fark 'em.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How am I supposed to feel about someone who is committing suicide in a crowded elevator where the bullet could exit their body and hit an innocent bystander?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I cheer every anti-vaxer death the way I cheer at WWII movies when they shoot Nazis.

Bad guys who are a threat to the decent people around them need to be stopped and sometimes that means they need to die.  In the case of anti-vaxers it is the only good thing left they can do, to serve as a warning for others by dying of stupidity.


Bonus points: No one has to go through a lifetime of PTSD by shooting at them, they do it themselves.

/and sadly reserve the PTSD for the healthcare workers
 
Easy Reader
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The ones I tend to "celebrate", or at least have a sense of "justice served" about, are the ones in positions of mass communication that really hand a hand in convincing many others that this is not a real or dangerous issue.
 
skyotter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hey, it's this thread again.
 
Omnidirectional Punching
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hand-wringers are nearly as dangerous as covidiots, sometimes more when they manage to curtail groups doing the work of saints like HermanCainAward.

Slate and Daily Beast can get farked.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The arrogant narcissism of anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers makes them worthy of every bit of scorn heaped upon them.
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This trend of morbid curiosities are just a way to feel validated that you're doing the right thing when others aren't, much like looking at old, hated classmate's lives on facebook in hopes that they're miserable as an adult.  Feeling good about other people's misfortune is just a guilty part of the human condition.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"At this point, I'm confident in saying I've done as much research on COVID Anti-vaxxers as anyone in the world. There's one attribute that every single one of them share. They are all idiots."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ less than a minute ago  
People with an aggressively defiant and proudly ignorant attitude toward anything deserve to be mocked when it all goes wrong.

/like that gun nut craze a few years back where dudes were taking pictures pointing their loaded, safety-off-and-finger-on-the-trigger handguns straight at their junk
//I will always laugh at your newly perforated balls
 
untoldforce
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ah, I'm glad that some academics got together and want me to love the people who are actively killing us through their ignorance and inaction.
 
