(The Register)   It's probably nothing, but scientists may have picked up a radio transmission that sounds like "prepare to witness the firepower of a fully armed and operational battle station"
31
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"ALL THESE WORLDS ARE YOURS - EXCEPT EUROPA. ATTEMPT NO LANDING THERE"
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Someone flushed the toilet.   That's all.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Bout time

How's the soup, princess?   Ever have soup this good?
Yeah.  On Alderaan
Oh, princess, let it go.  (picks up a muffin) You may fire when ready.  Pew!  Boom!  Alderaan chunks everywhere!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If anyone can explain why Jupiter's Great Red Spot is spinning faster and shrinking, please speak up

It sounds like an ice skater spinning.  They pull their arms in (getting smaller) and they spin faster.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's spinning faster because it's shrinking, like a figure skater pulling her arms in.

I don't know why it's shrinking. Cold water maybe.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: If anyone can explain why Jupiter's Great Red Spot is spinning faster and shrinking, please speak up

It sounds like an ice skater spinning.  They pull their arms in (getting smaller) and they spin faster.


Screw you, Buddy!
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What Would Happen If Humans Tried To Land On Jupiter
Youtube apmSXL43Xao
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Ultimately all these dynamical features are powered by heat: solar energy absorbed in the atmosphere heating it, and internal heat from deeper inside the planet. so we are studying the great red spot and other features to understand how the atmosphere is driven by this heat release," he concluded.

It's probably all the climate change from Jupitorians driving their SUVs. Maybe they send their spaceships here so they can buy some of our "carbon credits" and feel good about themselves while doing absolutely jack.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"I think I should have taken a left toin at Albuquerque
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Brawndo: "ALL THESE WORLDS ARE YOURS - EXCEPT EUROPA. ATTEMPT NO LANDING THERE"


Came for this, leaving in a black monolith.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Still no signs of intelligence life in this solar system.
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The smallest detail astronomers can see on the Great Red Spot is 105 miles across, about twice the length of the US state of Rhode Island.

But how many Scaramuccis is that?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"the destruction of Earth in order to facilitate an intergalactic highway construction project for a hyperspace express route.  The plans were on file at Alpha Centauri a mere three light years from here. "
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: If anyone can explain why Jupiter's Great Red Spot is spinning faster and shrinking, please speak up

It sounds like an ice skater spinning.  They pull their arms in (getting smaller) and they spin faster.


It's the outer winds that are going faster. The inner winds are slowing down.

My guess? Outer winds are leeching energy from the inner, cooling and slowing the inner winds.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Still no signs of intelligence life in this solar system.


dictionary.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is fine.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Did anyone mention it is like an ice skater?
 
tuxq
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It'd be neat if we could send one of our latest weather sats to Jupiter for nothing more than data.


I'm kind of surprised we haven't sent a weather and imaging satellite to every planet actually.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hurry! Send more CHUCK BERRY!!!
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So you know how ice skaters some spin?
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: So you know how ice skaters some spin?


Wow, botched that. I'll see myself out.
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
All your base are belong to us.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Maybe it's just trying to read the fine print.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
totalwine.comView Full Size
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Jupiter has global warming too. If we keep filling the atmosphere with greenhouse gases we, too, can have 400 mph storms someday
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Has anyone referenced 2010 yet?

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Does anyone else wonder why we don't have a standardized artificial satellite platform for solar system celestial body observation that gets deployed, potentially with relevant specific instrument packages as add-ons, to all of the planets and many of the major moons, asteroids, and comets?

I get that launches are expensive, and building artificial satellites/probes is also expensive, but costs are coming down, standardization helps reduce costs, and scientists and engineers have devised gravity-boost methods to get around the solar system less expensively, albeit slowly.  Wouldn't some kind of ride-share mission to build a few dozen identical or similar probes to launch on a common chassis that deploys them as it travels the solar system make sense?
 
Salmon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
At least we're done talking about the red spot that homeless chick left in that Jeep, yesterday.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Salmon: At least we're done talking about the red spot that homeless chick left in that Jeep, yesterday.


$23k for that Jeep too...
 
