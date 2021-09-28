 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   "Sooo, about that dream holiday in Cornwall your family's been waiting for all year... turns out we overbooked your hotel, so here's one in Uxbridge instead. Have a great day"   (theguardian.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd be mad too, but I got a bit of a chuckle over the big deal they were making about a four hour drive.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love seeing words put together in an order that they've never been paired together before.

"dream holiday in Cornwall" checks that box.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mangled that sentence.

Yeesh.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DannyBrandt: I mangled that sentence.

Yeesh.


Worry not, it happens to the best of us.

As for Cornwall, what is there to do there for a vacationer?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: DannyBrandt: I mangled that sentence.

Yeesh.

Worry not, it happens to the best of us.

As for Cornwall, what is there to do there for a vacationer?


Play cornhole?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Valter: DannyBrandt: I mangled that sentence.

Yeesh.

Worry not, it happens to the best of us.

As for Cornwall, what is there to do there for a vacationer?


https://www.visitcornwall.com/
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Come for the sights, stay for the hens.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: I love seeing words put together in an order that they've never been paired together before.

"dream holiday in Cornwall" checks that box.


Really.  Is Gran Canaria closed to tourists?
 
Valter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

meat0918: Valter: DannyBrandt: I mangled that sentence.

Yeesh.

Worry not, it happens to the best of us.

As for Cornwall, what is there to do there for a vacationer?

https://www.visitcornwall.com/


Saint Anthony's head?

Is it the big one or the little one?
 
BenSaw2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Can someone from the UK (or not) translate this into US cities?

/ kthx
 
Pert
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: DannyBrandt: I love seeing words put together in an order that they've never been paired together before.

"dream holiday in Cornwall" checks that box.

Really.  Is Gran Canaria closed to tourists?


Nope. Went in August.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The five-star Retallack Resort near Newquay is one of Cornwall's top watersports centres...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: Can someone from the UK (or not) translate this into US cities?

/ kthx


Booked a casino in Vegas, ended up at a Motel 6 in Stockton.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size


//I'm sure for UK Farkers this joke kills
///in the U.S. half of us can't even find the UK on a map, unfortunately.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hell that happened to me with a real travel agent. Instead of a four-hour drive I had a transatlantic flight to London and the first hotel had no record of her making the reservation, fortunately they had a reasonable vacancy.

Turned out the agent was a drunk and farked up a lot of that trip. Her agency got an earful when I returned.

The joke was on them in the long run though because for my second hotel the agent booked four extra rooms for a week in my name and the hotel went after them for the money.

/CSB
 
Jimmy's getting angry
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: Can someone from the UK (or not) translate this into US cities?

/ kthx


I've been to Cornwall several times. I dunno, think mini Myrtle Beach 40 years ago maybe...but colder, windier and with impassable hedge rows...so nothing like Myrtle beach actually. They do have Cornish palm trees suprisingly.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: Can someone from the UK (or not) translate this into US cities?

/ kthx


Made reservations in Niagara Falls and got moved to Cleveland.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: Can someone from the UK (or not) translate this into US cities?

/ kthx


Imagine that you booked a trip to stay at scenic Mount Desert Island in Maine. You find out that the place you went to is booked, but they got you a room in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: BenSaw2: Can someone from the UK (or not) translate this into US cities?

/ kthx

Booked a casino in Vegas, ended up at a Motel 6 in Stockton.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
BenSaw2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: BenSaw2: Can someone from the UK (or not) translate this into US cities?

/ kthx

Booked a casino in Vegas, ended up at a Motel 6 in Stockton.


Niiiice.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Valter: DannyBrandt: I mangled that sentence.

Yeesh.

Worry not, it happens to the best of us.

As for Cornwall, what is there to do there for a vacationer?


Cycling tour?  Just make sure the pump doesn't get caught in your trouser leg.
 
Scaley
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: BenSaw2: Can someone from the UK (or not) translate this into US cities?

/ kthx

Imagine that you booked a trip to stay at scenic Mount Desert Island in Maine. You find out that the place you went to is booked, but they got you a room in Tulsa, Oklahoma.


Uxbridge isn't great, but it's not that bad. Maybe somewhere in suburban DC, but not as nice as Richmond.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Hell that happened to me with a real travel agent. Instead of a four-hour drive I had a transatlantic flight to London and the first hotel had no record of her making the reservation, fortunately they had a reasonable vacancy.

Turned out the agent was a drunk and farked up a lot of that trip. Her agency got an earful when I returned.

The joke was on them in the long run though because for my second hotel the agent booked four extra rooms for a week in my name and the hotel went after them for the money.

/CSB


Do people still use travel agents for personal travel? I can see using them for a large group, but with the internet, why deal with the middleman?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

meat0918: thealgorerhythm: Hell that happened to me with a real travel agent. Instead of a four-hour drive I had a transatlantic flight to London and the first hotel had no record of her making the reservation, fortunately they had a reasonable vacancy.

Turned out the agent was a drunk and farked up a lot of that trip. Her agency got an earful when I returned.

The joke was on them in the long run though because for my second hotel the agent booked four extra rooms for a week in my name and the hotel went after them for the money.

/CSB

Do people still use travel agents for personal travel? I can see using them for a large group, but with the internet, why deal with the middleman?


Work. And years ago.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Scaley: Fear the Clam: BenSaw2: Can someone from the UK (or not) translate this into US cities?

/ kthx

Imagine that you booked a trip to stay at scenic Mount Desert Island in Maine. You find out that the place you went to is booked, but they got you a room in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Uxbridge isn't great, but it's not that bad. Maybe somewhere in suburban DC, but not as nice as Richmond.


Uh, Tulsa isn't that bad either.  I'll forgive a lack of geographical knowledge about flyover and just suggest saying Limon, Colorado checks all the boxes you're looking for as a place to be bored out of your mind.
 
djfitz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: BenSaw2: Can someone from the UK (or not) translate this into US cities?

/ kthx

Booked a casino in Vegas, ended up at a Motel 6 in Stockton.


This is what we were looking for.

Although can we make comparisons to Vegas for Cornwall? I thought they were best known for closed tin mines.
 
jumac
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
and this type of crap is why I have learned to just call the hotels myself and set stuff up.  Have done a few family trips where tried using the hotel chains where you call a 800 and they setup the stuff, just to call the hotel a week or 2 before to find out it didn't take  for some reason.
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Valter:
As for Cornwall, what is there to do there for a vacationer?

There's a great music scene.

https://soundcloud.com/djdlyte/d-lyte​-​south-coast-business-free-download
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Scaley: Fear the Clam: BenSaw2: Can someone from the UK (or not) translate this into US cities?

/ kthx

Imagine that you booked a trip to stay at scenic Mount Desert Island in Maine. You find out that the place you went to is booked, but they got you a room in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Uxbridge isn't great, but it's not that bad. Maybe somewhere in suburban DC, but not as nice as Richmond.

Uh, Tulsa isn't that bad either.  I'll forgive a lack of geographical knowledge about flyover and just suggest saying Limon, Colorado checks all the boxes you're looking for as a place to be bored out of your mind.


And assaulted by wind.
 
