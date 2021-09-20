 Skip to content
(KY3 Springfield)   Branson hospital gives employees panic buttons after assaults triple   (ky3.com) divider line
darkhelmet66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was easy
 
The_Sponge [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Andy Williams Memorial Hospital?

Andy Williams -- Nelson Muntz
Youtube Z2El5ttjM9I
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not a violent person, but some days if there was a little turnkey switch on my desk, one that would launch anti-vaxxers, anti-maskers, and violent patients into the sun, I'd turn it.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a hospital.  Just stab them with thiopental or something like that.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turning into a nation of toddlers that can't behave themselves on flights, in hospitals, or at the grocery store.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How long until £10k day rates are added to hospital bills for security guards to escort staff around the place?  I'm sure some scumbag insurance company is thinking something similar, get a $100 a day guard and charge him out for massive profit.
 
yoyopro
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

August11: I'm not a violent person, but some days if there was a little turnkey switch on my desk, one that would launch anti-vaxxers, anti-maskers, and violent patients into the sun, I'd turn it.


What have you got against the sun?
The sun doesn't deserve that.  ;)
 
DemonEater
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

yoyopro: August11: I'm not a violent person, but some days if there was a little turnkey switch on my desk, one that would launch anti-vaxxers, anti-maskers, and violent patients into the sun, I'd turn it.

What have you got against the sun?
The sun doesn't deserve that.  ;)


Not to mention it takes much higher delta-v to drop something into the sun than fling it out of the solar system
 
August11
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

yoyopro: August11: I'm not a violent person, but some days if there was a little turnkey switch on my desk, one that would launch anti-vaxxers, anti-maskers, and violent patients into the sun, I'd turn it.

What have you got against the sun?
The sun doesn't deserve that.  ;)


I just went through our solar system: none of it deserves that, true. Where to launch. Where to launch.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
No dice.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DemonEater: yoyopro: August11: I'm not a violent person, but some days if there was a little turnkey switch on my desk, one that would launch anti-vaxxers, anti-maskers, and violent patients into the sun, I'd turn it.

What have you got against the sun?
The sun doesn't deserve that.  ;)

Not to mention it takes much higher delta-v to drop something into the sun than fling it out of the solar system


???  Although my knowledge of orbital mechanics is limited, it seems like it should take more energy to escape the gravitational force of the sun than to just succumb to it.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
media.wired.comView Full Size
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
hlehmann:
Not to mention it takes much higher delta-v to drop something into the sun than fling it out of the solar system

???  Although my knowledge of orbital mechanics is limited, it seems like it should take more energy to escape the gravitational force of the sun than to just succumb to it.

The earth's orbit is more than half-way out of the sun's gravity well. Decelerating an object in earth's orbit so that it falls into the sun takes more energy than accelerating it so it gets pushed all the way out.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

hlehmann: DemonEater: yoyopro: August11: I'm not a violent person, but some days if there was a little turnkey switch on my desk, one that would launch anti-vaxxers, anti-maskers, and violent patients into the sun, I'd turn it.

What have you got against the sun?
The sun doesn't deserve that.  ;)

Not to mention it takes much higher delta-v to drop something into the sun than fling it out of the solar system

???  Although my knowledge of orbital mechanics is limited, it seems like it should take more energy to escape the gravitational force of the sun than to just succumb to it.


Why do you people keep over-engineering things? You know how cheap it is to point the chute of a wood chipper at a hog-feeding trough?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You have scalpels. Use them.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

See, vaccines led immediately to being tracked!
 
yoyopro
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

aagrajag: hlehmann: DemonEater: yoyopro: August11: I'm not a violent person, but some days if there was a little turnkey switch on my desk, one that would launch anti-vaxxers, anti-maskers, and violent patients into the sun, I'd turn it.

What have you got against the sun?
The sun doesn't deserve that.  ;)

Not to mention it takes much higher delta-v to drop something into the sun than fling it out of the solar system

???  Although my knowledge of orbital mechanics is limited, it seems like it should take more energy to escape the gravitational force of the sun than to just succumb to it.

Why do you people keep over-engineering things? You know how cheap it is to point the chute of a wood chipper at a hog-feeding trough?


Yeah.
Escape velocity being as much energy as it is . . .
If my office were a bathroom, and the button was a flush handle . . . 
Let gravity do the work.  :)
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Why do you people keep over-engineering things? You know how cheap it is to point the chute of a wood chipper at a hog-feeding trough?


I try not to be too close to people who have hogs to feed.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If you assault a hospital worker I'm perfectly fine with you getting a lifetime ban from that hospital.

What's that? It's the only hospital close to you? Guess that lifetime ban is gonna be shortened.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
201 incidents with 300-400 staff? So some may have had more than 1 but that's an attack on 1/2-2/3 of the staff over that time.
 
yoyopro
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: aagrajag: Why do you people keep over-engineering things? You know how cheap it is to point the chute of a wood chipper at a hog-feeding trough?

I try not to be too close to people who have hogs to feed.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Agree
 
phishrace
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Branson is in Taney county. Those hospital workers should be getting combat pay.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BlippityBleep: 201 incidents with 300-400 staff? So some may have had more than 1 but that's an attack on 1/2-2/3 of the staff over that time.


that includes the number of nurses and doctors trying to kill patients by not prescribing ivermectin.  the violence can go both ways.

/so dumb it sounds believable!
 
