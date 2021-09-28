 Skip to content
 
(ABC Action News)   High school principal goes into fascist mode, has 15 students arrested for demonstrating for his firing   (abcactionnews.com) divider line
13
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So this principal sounds terrible (though the article is only told from one perspective), but it seems like there is more to this story:

The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested 15 students. Charges include disruption of school function, resisting officer without violence, false name to law enforcement officer, possession of weapon on campus and affray.

The protest, which began around 6:30 a.m., was "largely peaceful," according to Polk County Public Schools.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Megathuma: So this principal sounds terrible (though the article is only told from one perspective), but it seems like there is more to this story:

The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested 15 students. Charges include disruption of school function, resisting officer without violence, false name to law enforcement officer, possession of weapon on campus and affray.

The protest, which began around 6:30 a.m., was "largely peaceful," according to Polk County Public Schools.


False name to law enforcement? That's compulsory for a highschooler. And an opportunity for imaginative nomenclature.

/Next on the docket, City v. Gofoque, Yosef.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Megathuma: and affray


What's affray? Is that like a ruckus?
 
dittybopper
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Seems to me communists do the same thing an awful lot.

Or is subby using "fascist" in the Orwellian sense, meaning "anything I don't like"?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Megathuma: and affray

What's affray? Is that like a ruckus?


more like a physical brouhaha.
 
snapperhead
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So coach organizes a protest. I guess he wasn't getting that stipend due to a pandemic. Good thing the smart people have realized that they can still gather in groups to protest a situation that, largely, is exacerbated when people gather in groups, particularly indoors.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Megathuma: So this principal sounds terrible (though the article is only told from one perspective), but it seems like there is more to this story:

The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested 15 students. Charges include disruption of school function, resisting officer without violence, false name to law enforcement officer, possession of weapon on campus and affray.

The protest, which began around 6:30 a.m., was "largely peaceful," according to Polk County Public Schools.


You believe any of that? Everything looks like a weapon to cops. A cop scooped up a broken candle in the riots last year and said it was a weapon.

The kid probably had a new eraser that didn't have the pointy ends rubbed off of it yet.
 
jtown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
watsoniabugle.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
exqqqme
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I sure hope this doesn't affect their football team....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Megathuma: and affray

What's affray? Is that like a ruckus?


Affray: when a row turns to fisticuffs

This principal sounds like a piece of work but even if the student and teacher complaints are legitimate, was the teacher, Hill, using students to get what he wanted?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Megathuma: So this principal sounds terrible (though the article is only told from one perspective), but it seems like there is more to this story:

The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested 15 students. Charges include disruption of school function, resisting officer without violence, false name to law enforcement officer, possession of weapon on campus and affray.

The protest, which began around 6:30 a.m., was "largely peaceful," according to Polk County Public Schools.

You believe any of that? Everything looks like a weapon to cops. A cop scooped up a broken candle in the riots last year and said it was a weapon.

The kid probably had a new eraser that didn't have the pointy ends rubbed off of it yet.


IIRC, students have been suspended for having nail clippers.
Zero tolerance.

Good or bad, regardless of what happened there, with this number of high schoolers I guarantee it that there'll be stuff up on social media already.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Megathuma: So this principal sounds terrible (though the article is only told from one perspective), but it seems like there is more to this story:

The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested 15 students. Charges include disruption of school function, resisting officer without violence, false name to law enforcement officer, possession of weapon on campus and affray.

The protest, which began around 6:30 a.m., was "largely peaceful," according to Polk County Public Schools.

You believe any of that? Everything looks like a weapon to cops. A cop scooped up a broken candle in the riots last year and said it was a weapon.

The kid probably had a new eraser that didn't have the pointy ends rubbed off of it yet.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Boo_Guy: Megathuma: So this principal sounds terrible (though the article is only told from one perspective), but it seems like there is more to this story:

The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested 15 students. Charges include disruption of school function, resisting officer without violence, false name to law enforcement officer, possession of weapon on campus and affray.

The protest, which began around 6:30 a.m., was "largely peaceful," according to Polk County Public Schools.

You believe any of that? Everything looks like a weapon to cops. A cop scooped up a broken candle in the riots last year and said it was a weapon.

The kid probably had a new eraser that didn't have the pointy ends rubbed off of it yet.

[Fark user image image 640x360]


Ah, and finger guns.
 
