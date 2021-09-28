 Skip to content
(Eudaimonia)   Americans are getting ripped off and they don't even know it   (eand.co)
88
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
In other words...
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Nah
people overpay for a ton of shiat because they think bigger is better when they didn't even need the thing in the first place.
They have nothing inside their heads so they look to material goods for satisfaction.

//man that would have been an embarrassing typo
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Heating, electricity, gas, water? These things caneasily add up to $500 to $1000 dollars per month."

Where the fark is he living?
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NotCodger: "Heating, electricity, gas, water? These things caneasily add up to $500 to $1000 dollars per month."

Where the fark is he living?


Texas.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Speak for yourself, I've known it for a while.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Y axis on that graph reads like a line out of a TMBG song.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Merltech: NotCodger: "Heating, electricity, gas, water? These things can easily add up to $500 to $1000 dollars per month."

Where the fark is he living?

Texas.


Texas :: electricity
Maine :: heating
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most Americans:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Most Americans:
[Fark user image image 850x637]


Easy to get by the taste when it's the only taste most of us have ever known
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Speak for yourself, I've known it for a while.


Yep. In a lot of cases it's extremely obvious.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: NotCodger: "Heating, electricity, gas, water? These things caneasily add up to $500 to $1000 dollars per month."

Where the fark is he living?

Texas.


I live in Texas (and specifically Austin, which has a pretty high cost of living compared to the rest of the state) and my total cost for those combined is around $200 per month.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did this guy get kicked out of Europe or something?
 
Elandriel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This writersure does love his italics!
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans DO know that but for the most part they can't put a finger on it. A third of people are incorrigible racists and blame the blah folk. Another third recognize the malign influence of boundless wealth theft and hoarding. And the last third are too unplugged to have more than the vaguest opinion.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I also think that a lot of this stems from our origins as fundamentalists that believe struggle and suffering builds character or makes you closer to god or some garbage. You still see this in a lot of people who repeat a mantra of "work hard" all the time. Europeans have long understood that life is more than work, but Americans cannot come to grips with that, at least as a society.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just as designed.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And a Royale with Cheese is called a Quarter Pounder with Cheese!!!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's too early to hear from some smug euro smelling their own farts.

"And what I get in America is way, way worse. At least half of the junk on TV is ads, I don't get the wonderful and illuminating and sparkling stuff that European TV makes on a regular basis, from good coverage of global affairs to politics to economics to ground-breaking shows and movies."

Wow, surprised they didn't claim that they don't even own a TV.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans are suckers for patriotic propaganda, and therefore just assume that the USA is the greatest country in the world, despite being blatantly ripped off and lied to at nearly every turn.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've recently moved to the States - shudder - for a year or two.

I agree with the point. But when you start your entire argument off with this sentence, I dismiss you as a pompous douche.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans bought into the American Dream and were sold a bill of sale. I like to enjoy nice things, but know my financial limitations.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotCodger: "Heating, electricity, gas, water? These things caneasily add up to $500 to $1000 dollars per month."

Where the fark is he living?


I was wondering that. I live in St. Louis.  Water is 60, electricity is 200, gas is 140 - that's budget billing numbers. And that's in a 4800 sq ft house with 7 people living in it. Of course, the author also stated the average income is 35,000, but then proceeded to use that number as an example of what families pay. Most families don't have a single income. There's a lot of cherry picking going on in that article. The solution is simple. If you don't like it here, get the fark out.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the table is tilted, the game is rigged.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every Umar Haique article is the same article.  America is stupid.  Americans are stupid.  Everyone is stupid but Umar Haique.

Where to begin with how stupid you are:

How much do I pay for internet and TV in Europe? About thirty dollars, give or take. How much do I pay in America? $150.

OK, well, just use the antenna then.  You don't need to pay for TV at all.

That's five times as much. And what I get in America is way, way worse. At least half of the junk on TV is ads, I don't get the wonderful and illuminating and sparkling stuff that European TV makes on a regular basis, from good coverage of global affairs to politics to economics to ground-breaking shows and movies. I'm getting massively, massively ripped off. Why? Let me answer, with another example.

This is not remotely accurate.  There is plenty of trash on TV in Europe.  For example, every nation in Europe has their own Wheel of Fortune.

Let's take utility bills. They're astronomical in America compared to the rest of the rich world, and even much of the rest of the world period. Heating, electricity, gas, water? These things can easily add up to $500 to $1000 dollars per month.

I guess they easily could if I lived in a gargantuan, drafty house, but I've never paid more than $300 in a month for all of that and I live in a place with very hot summers and my house still has the original windows from 1964.

Every Umar Haique article sounds like it's written by an 18 year-old who went to Europe for a week and now knows how the rest of the world works and you've never been to Europe so you don't.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've recently moved to the States - shudder - for a year or two.

Don't let the door hit you on the way out.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just live under that assumption.

It's turning me into an asshole.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see all his points but when I get rich via the lottery, a rich remote relative or my instatube influencer channel takes off, it won't be as much of a problem.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately, for many/most 'muricans, The United States of America is the name of a planet, not a single country amongst many on a planet. Their view of the world ends at the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.
 
roc6783
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Americans DO know that but for the most part they can't put a finger on it. A third of people are incorrigible racists and blame the blah folk. Another third recognize the malign influence of boundless wealth theft and hoarding. And the last third are too unplugged to have more than the vaguest opinion.


You left out that the billionaires collectively spend billions a year to make sure that the 2/3rds doesn't join the other 1/3rd and fix anything. Because it would cost them collectively trillions if we did.
 
reyreyrey [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: It's too early to hear from some smug euro smelling their own farts.

"And what I get in America is way, way worse. At least half of the junk on TV is ads, I don't get the wonderful and illuminating and sparkling stuff that European TV makes on a regular basis, from good coverage of global affairs to politics to economics to ground-breaking shows and movies."

Wow, surprised they didn't claim that they don't even own a TV.


I didn't read anything inaccurate, but I know some Americans just love our nightly sound bite news and our Hot Bench Judge Judy Mathis Divorce Court shows with boner pill and skin problem commercials.
 
damn yanks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, that is the goal of any good capitalist rip people off while making then think othwrwise.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Nah
people overpay for a ton of shiat because they think bigger is better when they didn't even need the thing in the first place.
They have nothing inside their heads so they look to material goods for satisfaction.

//man that would have been an embarrassing typo


A lot of people would rather look well off than be well off.  This description fits the Trumps perfectly.  They give all the outwards appearances of being super rich but they've fought tooth and nail to keep the details of their financial lives hidden.  The public facts we do know, four bankruptcies and admissions of Russian financing, suggest a desperate situation indeed.  Is it any wonder so many people want to prop them up as icons?  If they can survive, maybe I have a chance.

One anecdote wrt this: I know a family who all voted for Trump.  They live in a shiatty apartment but the wife gets $50 manicures every other week while the husband keeps buying sports cars that are completely impractical for their family needs (two kids).  They always always always have new clothes every time I see them.  They have crap service industry jobs and have pulled every trick in the book to dodge creditors who keep on hounding them.  They've moved three times in the last five years.  Oh, and did I also mention that they are black?  Trump is their idol and if you ask me, it's because they see themselves in him.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You can tell the author is European because he didn't mention what a massive money suck cars are, probably because he doesn't drive.

The missing couple hundred bucks in his "utilities" section are easily fulfilled by a car payment/gas/repairs/insurance.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: There's a lot of cherry picking going on in that article.


Yes, some of the numbers are pretty skewed. It's not a well-vetted article, but the general point stands. Income tax in the US is relatively low, but we get very little in exchange for that. For those who haven't made it to well above average income & stability, it's a financial disaster.

Hey Nurse!: The solution is simple. If you don't like it here, get the fark out.


That's not simple at all. At least not if you don't have a ton of money. But the US is pretty comfortable in that case, too.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NotCodger: "Heating, electricity, gas, water? These things caneasily add up to $500 to $1000 dollars per month."

Where the fark is he living?


I know, right? My water bill was $32 last month, gas for heating /cooking was $56, electricity was $90, internet was $70, and I live in metro Atlanta.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The average American income is about $35K per year. That's about $2400 a month, if you're lucky, after taxes. What bills are we up to? $1200 for a crappy apartment. A few hundreds, let's call it two or three, for connectivity. And another $500 or so for basic utilities. That leaves you with about $400 for the month, or just $100 dollars a week.
That's American life. That's why Americans feel so poor. Because they are. American life is a gigantic rip-offf.
The average American - after subtracting basic bills of shelter and utilities - has just $100 to spend on food, clothing, kids, medicine, all the other necessities.

OK, but Americans don't pay household expenses with an "average income".  They pay it with the median household income, which is $63,688.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I assumed this was a discussion about American military budgets.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Nah
people overpay for a ton of shiat because they think bigger is better when they didn't even need the thing in the first place.
They have nothing inside their heads so they look to material goods for satisfaction.

//man that would have been an embarrassing typo


Yep.

Tfa has a point in there somewhere, but lying about utility and cable costs isn't it, presenting cable as a necessity ain't it either. And always be wary of any argument presenting means instead of medians and ignoring age groups in a discussion like this.
 
Valter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Some of us know it. Trust me, some of us know.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A lot of people in this thread sound like time share owners defending their purchase. "America is not just a fun time one week a year, it's also a valuable investment."
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We're consumers with a Government led by individuals who require massive donations to win election.

Of course we're taken advantage of by the mega-corporations.

Real question, why is this news?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

reyreyrey: Subtonic: It's too early to hear from some smug euro smelling their own farts.

"And what I get in America is way, way worse. At least half of the junk on TV is ads, I don't get the wonderful and illuminating and sparkling stuff that European TV makes on a regular basis, from good coverage of global affairs to politics to economics to ground-breaking shows and movies."

Wow, surprised they didn't claim that they don't even own a TV.

I didn't read anything inaccurate, but I know some Americans just love our nightly sound bite news and our Hot Bench Judge Judy Mathis Divorce Court shows with boner pill and skin problem commercials.


There are dullards everywhere. There is tons of garbage on euro TV. It's not a uniquely American problem. And bagging on our worst television (ignoring some of the truly great stuff out there) when there are so many other problems just smacks of douchebaggery. But I guess we're all tired of hearing about racism, guns, and healthcare and he needs those clicks.
 
Avigdore
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NotCodger: "Heating, electricity, gas, water? These things caneasily add up to $500 to $1000 dollars per month."

Where the fark is he living?


What is the 'heating' expense if not electricity or gas?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NotCodger: "Heating, electricity, gas, water? These things caneasily add up to $500 to $1000 dollars per month."

Where the fark is he living?


Denial. It's a flyover state.
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
FTA: But I'm getting ahead of myself. Let me start over. American life is the biggest ripoff in the world. Or at least one of the biggest, in the top five, certainly. Just...existing. It costs way, way more than it should. So much so that America cannot ever move forward as a society. So, trapped in a cycle, which economists call a "poverty trap," Americans now stay poor.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I would visit a doctor about my hearing problem, but I obviously can't afford it.  THE PRICE OF FREEDOM.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: A lot of people in this thread sound like time share owners defending their purchase. "America is not just a fun time one week a year, it's also a valuable investment."


Hey, I got this complementary toaster just for listening to the pitch meeting. Suck it, euros.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NotCodger: "Heating, electricity, gas, water? These things caneasily add up to $500 to $1000 dollars per month."

Where the fark is he living?


Illinois?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
As long as the untouchable billionaires are the ones making the rules, the number one rule will always be to not let the peasants get ahead. Always easier when you can push artificial divides and keep the peasants at each others' throats as well.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Thanks for telling me, jerk-ass subby.

/ignorance is bliss
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Without rejecting his argument, I'd still like to see more specific data comparing US and European costs. I mean, I doubt utility costs and tax rates across Europe are the same for one thing, and I'd like to see more breakdown of the costs of other goods, bearing in mind sales tax/VAT in the EU zone is 20% or more.
 
