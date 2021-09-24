 Skip to content
 
(Portland Press Herald)   Woman charged with making bomb threats at boyfriend's workplace so she could spend more time with him. And there subby thought romance is dead   (pressherald.com) divider line
daffy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, now she will not be seeing him for a while. He's probably happy to get away from her.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yea he should leg it.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
She sounds fat and ugly. And desperate.

/nailed it
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That's completely normal...
Smackledorfer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How are any of these people ever caught?

Don't you just snag a prepaid phone with cash and make the call from a busy parking lot or something?


/I should buy a prepaid phone now just in case I ever need to do this. The further back my purchase is the less likely it could be traced to me.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: How are any of these people ever caught?

Don't you just snag a prepaid phone with cash and make the call from a busy parking lot or something?


/I should buy a prepaid phone now just in case I ever need to do this. The further back my purchase is the less likely it could be traced to me.


How was the wrong question. I should have gone with why.

Obviously it's because they are dumbasses, but still... It's like they aren't even TRYING to get away with their crimes.
 
