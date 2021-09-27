 Skip to content
 
(CBC)   39 miners trapped after lift damaged, will be forced to use secondary ladder system to escape. From a kilometer underground   (cbc.ca)
23
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Wow, the calves on those guys are gonna be HUGE!
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Being trapped in Sudbury, Ontario is a nightmare scenario.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Must be a sequel to this:


INTERTRON [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
by the time they get to the top they'll have asses that would make a brazilian blush
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I read the headline and then all four of my limbs seized up in sympathy for these guys. I can't imagine having to climb an almost mile-long ladder. Yikes!
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'm fat, old and lazy.
I'd be the first one they'd eat.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Mine boss: "Oh and if you could each bring a sack of coal with you. Might as well get some work out of you"
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

OK So Amuse Me: I read the headline and then all four of my limbs seized up in sympathy for these guys. I can't imagine having to climb an almost mile-long ladder. Yikes!


The article mentions multiple resting stations along the ascent. But yeah, its gonna hurt.

The secondary egress is interesting. I don't think I've ever read a story about miners being trapped underground, and then the company calmly stating they'll just have to take the stairs(rungs). Usually its a nightmare scenario.
So hats off to the mining company for actually considering their employees safety. Good jorb!
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
When "rolling coal" goes wrong, the ladder is often long/nothing is what I have, sorry.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Do you want mole miners, because this is how you get mole miners
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What a thrill...
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Given the alternative, climbing a 1 kilometer ladder would not be difficult.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Very few of us work for a living any more so it's hard to imagine. Still the climb is strenuous but better than the alternative. I come from mining and farmer stock. My arm hurts when wiggle a mouse all day long so I have to use a trackball. I did farming and construction work before college.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Mine boss: "Oh and if you could each bring a sack of coal with you. Might as well get some work out of you"


This is Sudbury.  It'd be a bag of nickle/iron ore.

That being said, I would love to see the setup for this secondary ladder.  How many meters is each lengh of the climb, before the rest/safety platform?  For safety, they'll likely be going up each section alone, so there is going to be one hell of a line streched down into the earth of these guys...  and I would HATE to be the last guy...
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Mine boss: "Oh and if you could each bring a sack of coal with you. Might as well get some work out of you"


"make sure you get those mules out, they're more valuable than you are."

felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Carter Pewterschmidt: Mine boss: "Oh and if you could each bring a sack of coal with you. Might as well get some work out of you"

This is Sudbury.  It'd be a bag of nickle/iron ore.

That being said, I would love to see the setup for this secondary ladder.  How many meters is each lengh of the climb, before the rest/safety platform?  For safety, they'll likely be going up each section alone, so there is going to be one hell of a line streched down into the earth of these guys...  and I would HATE to be the last guy...


"Sorry, man, I really had to take a leak."
 
Trollopalooza
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Kalashinator: What a thrill...


I'M STIIIIIIIIIIIIIL IN A DREAAAAAAAAM
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

OK So Amuse Me: I read the headline and then all four of my limbs seized up in sympathy for these guys. I can't imagine having to climb an almost mile-long ladder. Yikes!


It's hopefully a series of ladders, not a one off
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hopefully no one is throwing barrels down at them as they climb those ladders.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

INTERTRON: by the time they get to the top they'll have asses that would make a brazilian blush


Or turn on a whole gaggle of sorority gals.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I don't get the S&M gear in the lower left hand corner.
 
dp3 [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Maybe don't go naming your mine after the German word for "dead".

Kudos for actually having secondary access... but given the mine's name, maybe it wasn't always that way.

/Hopes that the miners get out safely, get hour-long calf massages, and a week's worth of nice meals.
 
