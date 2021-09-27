 Skip to content
 
(ABC7 New York)   Well tomorrow should be a fun day in the NYC public school system
23
1001 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Sep 2021 at 11:45 PM



Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Can you spell 'bloodbath'?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Can you spell 'bloodbath'?


These antivaxxers can barely count to "potato". Don't expect too much of them.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Since more than 338 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the USA, this data reflects a vaccination-death ratio of 0.0018%.
The CDC's website says, 'Reports of adverse events to VAERS following vaccination, including deaths, do not necessarily mean that a vaccine caused a health problem. This is because the U.S. FDA requires healthcare providers to report any death after a COVID-19 vaccination to VAERS, even if it's unclear whether the vaccine was the cause.

Hardly the "1 in 500" that the protesters are trying to convince the piblic to scare them into joining the  'low-to-no' I.Q. Public.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
At least there's a sensible quote at the end of the article.

"Good, if you don't want to get vaccinated, well then live in a cave," parent Oscar Riquelme said. "But we live in society, and we should be responsible."
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Pants full of macaroni!!: Can you spell 'bloodbath'?

These antivaxxers can barely count to "potato". Don't expect too much of them.


Ya!!! Take that "Antivaxers"!!

Wow. I need a smoke.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's Friday. Tomorrow?
 
dracos31
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: It's Friday. Tomorrow?


Forget it, he's rolling.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: It's Friday. Tomorrow?


It's always Friday somewhere.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It'll be fine. Both tomorrow and Friday. Can't be afraid of irresponsible assholes.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

foo monkey: jaivirtualcard: It's Friday. Tomorrow?

It's always Friday somewhere.


It's Friday at my house.  You guys should come over.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Some 10,000 teachers remain unvaccinated, and the group New York Teachers for Choice believes those working in New York City public schools should not have to choose between getting vaccinated or losing their jobs."

The group believes that their choices shouldn't have consequences.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

skybird659: Since more than 338 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the USA, this data reflects a vaccination-death ratio of 0.0018%.
The CDC's website says, 'Reports of adverse events to VAERS following vaccination, including deaths, do not necessarily mean that a vaccine caused a health problem. This is because the U.S. FDA requires healthcare providers to report any death after a COVID-19 vaccination to VAERS, even if it's unclear whether the vaccine was the cause.

Hardly the "1 in 500" that the protesters are trying to convince the piblic to scare them into joining the  'low-to-no' I.Q. Public.


The "1 in 500" refers to the number of Americans who have died of Covid thus far. Those particular protestors are demanding the return of remote learning, as their sign states, and are not against vaccinations as the article sloppily implies.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

skybird659: Since more than 338 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the USA, this data reflects a vaccination-death ratio of 0.0018%.
The CDC's website says, 'Reports of adverse events to VAERS following vaccination, including deaths, do not necessarily mean that a vaccine caused a health problem. This is because the U.S. FDA requires healthcare providers to report any death after a COVID-19 vaccination to VAERS, even if it's unclear whether the vaccine was the cause.

Hardly the "1 in 500" that the protesters are trying to convince the piblic to scare them into joining the  'low-to-no' I.Q. Public.


But but but but my cousin's roommate's nephew's sister's friend's barber's aunt said that she took the shot and her uterus shriveled up and fell out -- checkmate!

/Over 5 billion covid vaccine shots have been given world wide by now, and the side effects are vanishingly small -- ESPECIALLY compared to the not insignificant chance of DEATH or long-term effects of getting damn COVID itself.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Thank God the fark Corona enthusiasts have something to keep them occupied.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"I believe so much in our freedoms," she said. "I go to like where the Bible talks about Abraham and his son and sacrificing his son, willing to give up his own blood, that's how much I'm willing to give up."

JFC, I can't even..

This is person responsible for teaching children.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "I believe so much in our freedoms," she said. "I go to like where the Bible talks about Abraham and his son and sacrificing his son, willing to give up his own blood, that's how much I'm willing to give up."

JFC, I can't even..

This is person responsible for teaching children.



Not for very much longer.

/Good
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: foo monkey: jaivirtualcard: It's Friday. Tomorrow?

It's always Friday somewhere.

It's Friday at my house.  You guys should come over.


Still the second quantum anomaly after the right turn in Albuquerque?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dracos31: jaivirtualcard: It's Friday. Tomorrow?

Forget it, he's rolling.


It was supposed to go into effect today, there was a temporary injunction.  That's been overruled and now Friday is go day.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Excelsior: skybird659: Since more than 338 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the USA, this data reflects a vaccination-death ratio of 0.0018%.
The CDC's website says, 'Reports of adverse events to VAERS following vaccination, including deaths, do not necessarily mean that a vaccine caused a health problem. This is because the U.S. FDA requires healthcare providers to report any death after a COVID-19 vaccination to VAERS, even if it's unclear whether the vaccine was the cause.

Hardly the "1 in 500" that the protesters are trying to convince the piblic to scare them into joining the  'low-to-no' I.Q. Public.

But but but but my cousin's roommate's nephew's sister's friend's barber's aunt said that she took the shot and her uterus shriveled up and fell out -- checkmate!

/Over 5 billion covid vaccine shots have been given world wide by now, and the side effects are vanishingly small -- ESPECIALLY compared to the not insignificant chance of DEATH or long-term effects of getting damn COVID itself.


I had to explain to my sister yesterday that the case-fatality rate from Covid in the US is siting at 1.6% as per John's Hopkins.

She thought it was .1% or "less than the flu" thanks to fox et al. And social media.

She won't take the vaccine because of "side effects".  I tried to give her a mathematical analysis of 1.6% vs the .00025% rate of myocarditis or whatever.


She didn't get it.


fark you fox news. And fark you the group of conservative assjackets my sister has surrounded herself with that have poisoned her mind with this bullshiat.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "I believe so much in our freedoms," she said. "I go to like where the Bible talks about Abraham and his son and sacrificing his son, willing to give up his own blood, that's how much I'm willing to give up."

JFC, I can't even..

This is person responsible for teaching children.


Another Farker noted some time ago that any person whom employs "freedom" as a countable noun is best assumed to be a hard-right, reactionary loony-tune.

Also, àpropos of nothing, that imbecile who put Gorilla Glue in her hair is also a teacher.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Boo_Guy: "Some 10,000 teachers remain unvaccinated, and the group New York Teachers for Choice believes those working in New York City public schools should not have to choose between getting vaccinated or losing their jobs."

The group believes that their choices shouldn't have consequences.


"I want everything MY way!"
 
Madaynun
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Cool Hand Luke (1967) - Failure To Communicate Scene (7/8) | Movieclips
Youtube _WUyZXhLHMk
Found out my Antivax AL in-laws have COVID-19. Well Bless there hearts I hope they get better soon.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.