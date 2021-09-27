 Skip to content
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes I would walk.

and I would expand on the definition of slavery.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd probably destroy the presentation itself.

Come at me bro.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Cons:

Slaves were sometimes harshly beaten

Slaves have little to no freedom

Families may be separated

Slavery goes against human rights"


dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: "Cons:

Slaves were sometimes harshly beaten

Slaves have little to no freedom

Families may be separated

Slavery goes against human rights"


Yeah, that minor point got thrown in at the end.
WHICH CRUSHES THE REST OF THE ARGUEMENT!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Look, I gave your school a $20 million endowment. Any student who walks out of this class better keep walking to the next state, because I'll make sure they never get a degree or job here!"
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is Walking On the Sun A Bad Idea?


PROS:

- Finally live out lyrics to song by Katrina and the Waves
- Low heating costs
- New unexplored wilderness


CONS:

- The mere approach to the Sun would cause certain death
- Really far away
- Absolutely inescapable outcome of dying
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Should I Drop a Brick on my Ballsack?

PROS:

- Might not hurt
- Not all bricks cause injury
- Might impress weirdos on the Internet


CONS:

- Will hurt like f*ck
- Serves absolutely no purpose
- Ow, my balls
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Was Hitler Really All That Bad?

PROS:
Trains ran on time
Snappy uniforms
Killed Hitler

CONS:
Attempted genocide
Spawned tiresome meme
Killed the guy who killed Hitler
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Does anyone have any context behind this? Like, could this have been a REALLY misguided assignment for a debate class?

Yeah, that's exactly what it was. Search the thread for user Czaarcasm

This is a "blame the teacher" moment. There are countless other controversial topics you can assign to illustrate debate.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
I can't believe there wasn't ONE Smashmouth reference here. I live with my mom would not filterpwn again
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yeah, but those Pros are compelling.  As long as you're the slave and not me.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
I can't believe there wasn't ONE Smashmouth reference here. I live with my mom would not filterpwn again


Somebody once told me ...
 
Hyjamon
I can't believe there wasn't ONE Smashmouth reference here. I live with my mom would not filterpwn again


HEY NOW!
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Slaves have little to no freedom:"

No. Slaves have no freedom. That's kinda the whole point of slavery.

Jesus Harold Jingleheimer Christ, when did teachers get this gotdamn stupid?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not all slavery was like the American experience. If you walk out of class when presented with facts you don't like maybe education just isn't right for you.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I'm partial to this one ...

And I figured Django memes might be a little too on point.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
baorao
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Not all slaves were treated with neglect"

what the fark?
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"All Star" by Smashmouth but every word is someBODY
Youtube rlYys58hsCU
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yes it was horrible. I'm a direct descendant of slaves serfs.
 
Boondock3806
what the fark?


Some were treated with
 
eclecticman666
RTOGUY: Not all slavery was like the American experience. If you walk out of class when presented with facts you don't like maybe education just isn't right for you.


Low quality bait
 
get real
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I see the sarcasm related to low wage jobs today,.....slavery is going on today
 
Boondock3806
Some were treated with


Goddammit

...other forms of abuse
 
Billy Liar
This is a "blame the teacher" moment. There are countless other controversial topics you can assign to illustrate debate.


Yeah.  Looks like a "spot the fallacious argument" exercise.  Either a debate or logic class.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Unless there's leather outfits and spankings, maybe some nipple clamps, slavery is always bad.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GRCooper
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I dunno. It WAS pretty handy to be able to put two HDDs onto one IDE cable
 
stoli n coke
what the fark?


Teacher's right. Other slaves were treated with whips, branding irons, knives, and a whole lot of rapin'.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
jclaggett:And I figured Django memes might be a little too on point.

Nah.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Don't worry. SCOTUS will overturn Roe V. Wade before they come up with some bullshiat reason that the 24th Amendment overturns the 13th.

So, you've got until next spring.
 
eclecticman666
GRCooper: I dunno. It WAS pretty handy to be able to put two HDDs onto one IDE cable


Wrong thread or a reference I'm unfamiliar with?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
RTOGUY: Not all slavery was like the American experience. If you walk out of class when presented with facts you don't like maybe education just isn't right for you.


lol.

Of all of the racist-esque things you've said on Fark, this is certainly another one.
 
Tarl3k [TotalFark]
Jesus Harold Jingleheimer Christ, when did teachers get this gotdamn stupid?


When we decided that paying teachers wasn't a priority.  It's leading to generations of even more stupidity, it's depressing.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
On the other hand,

n2.sdlcdn.comView Full Size
 
covfefe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We took a brave moral stand against that picture.
 
ifky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Farking white people

/white person here
 
BorgiaGinz
Wrong thread or a reference I'm unfamiliar with?


See slave-master connections
 
baorao
Teacher's right. Other slaves were treated with whips, branding irons, knives, and a whole lot of rapin'.


all of those would be reasons to put "you might not be neglected" in the Cons category.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Slavery can be viewed as a way to pay off debt"

That's indentured servitude you farktwats! Completely separate thing, because after you worked off your debt, you could LEAVE!!
 
RandyBobandy
RTOGUY: Not all slavery was like the American experience. If you walk out of class when presented with facts you don't like maybe education just isn't right for you.


Ranolin
This is a "blame the teacher" moment. There are countless other controversial topics you can assign to illustrate debate.


Got to give credit to you, nice research and links.  This is an outrage troll post(not Lsherm) the subby. See like an unfortunate debate club type position. Still not a good idea, nice catch Lsherm
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That is the most white, slave owning-centric sign in the world.

"Slaves had little to no freedom"

"Sometimes they were treated harshly"

Even the pros aren't pros of you are the slave.

That should read: things white people say cause they can't admit slavery was a "thing"
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
Of all of the racist-esque things you've said on Fark, this is certainly another one.


Don't confuse your historical ignorance for racism. Just for one example read up on slavery in the Ottoman Empire. Not all slavery was the same it varied widely among cultures and throughout time.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Also, maybe don't jump to conclusions based on one photo with no explanation or context.
 
