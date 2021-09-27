 Skip to content
(WGME Portland)   She had nice tail feathers   (wgme.com) divider line
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not just that. She also had ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not what she meant when she said she was game, dumbfark.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He shot her because she wouldn't gobble.
 
The Third Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shot in Leeds?  Yeah, those Elland Road ultras are dangerous.
 
illegal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please do not shoot the karens.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dick Cheney wanted for critical review.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

illegal: Please do not shoot the karens.


Why not?  It'd save us all a lot of headache as time goes on
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

JRoo: Dick Cheney wanted for critical review.


'Dick Cheney's got a gun' best Jib Jab ever!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dRwb5​j​j8i5A
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That looks a lot more beautiful than the Leeds I know.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Worry not, they are responsible gun owners.
A while back I was hiking the local mountains and I keep hearing gunshots constantly for hours. Eventually I get closer to the noise, and (naively) thinking, I'm sure they have a back stop. So I finally catch up to half a dozen Jethro's and ask them what they're shooting at. "Oh just targets in the trees n stuff". Ok, we're under all sorts of fire restrictions and there's a hiking trail right in their shooting direction. These dumb faking people. Shooting all over the place, leaving their garbage (shells and targets, including refrigerators, tv sets whatever). There ought to be new and very restrictive gun laws in the United States. You have to graduate Kindergarten with at least a D- grade before you get to own an M-16. That would cut down on 90% of gun violence and accidental shootings.
 
germ78
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Blues Brothers - Shake A Tail Feather
Youtube gxnnhpe0lWQ
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She was bent over harvesting bear urine wearing these

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
